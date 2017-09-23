FCIAC
Football – New Canaan 61, Trumbull 14

Posted by FCIAC on September 23, 2017

Trumbull 7-0-0-7 14

New Canaan 13-21-21-6 61

First Quarter

NC – Quintin O’Connell, 16-yard pass from Drew Pyne (Grant Morse PAT), 9:20

T – Colton Nicholas, 1-yard run (Ryan Cranston PAT), 3:44

NC – Justin Greco, 28-yard pass from Pyne (PAT failed), 1:35

Second Quarter

NC – Garrett Braden, 1-yard run (Morse PAT), 7:12

NC – Pyne, 15-yard run (Morse PAT), 1:39

NC – O’Connell, 6-yard pass from Pyne (Morse PAT), 0:15

Third Quarter

NC – Greco, 34-yard pass from Pyne (Morse PAT), 6:01

NC – Nico Savini, 21-yard interception return (Morse PAT), 5:50

NC – J.R. Moore, 2-yard run (Morse PAT), 0:16

Fourth Quarter

T – Kyle Atherton, 60-yard pass from Hunter FitzGibbons (Nolan Shay PAT), 10:25

NC – Thomas Russo, 13-yard run (PAT Failed), 5:25

