Football – New Canaan 61, Trumbull 14

Trumbull 7-0-0-7 14
New Canaan 13-21-21-6 61
First Quarter
NC – Quintin O’Connell, 16-yard pass from Drew Pyne (Grant Morse PAT), 9:20
T – Colton Nicholas, 1-yard run (Ryan Cranston PAT), 3:44
NC – Justin Greco, 28-yard pass from Pyne (PAT failed), 1:35
Second Quarter
NC – Garrett Braden, 1-yard run (Morse PAT), 7:12
NC – Pyne, 15-yard run (Morse PAT), 1:39
NC – O’Connell, 6-yard pass from Pyne (Morse PAT), 0:15
Third Quarter
NC – Greco, 34-yard pass from Pyne (Morse PAT), 6:01
NC – Nico Savini, 21-yard interception return (Morse PAT), 5:50
NC – J.R. Moore, 2-yard run (Morse PAT), 0:16
Fourth Quarter
T – Kyle Atherton, 60-yard pass from Hunter FitzGibbons (Nolan Shay PAT), 10:25
NC – Thomas Russo, 13-yard run (PAT Failed), 5:25