FCIAC Scoreboard and Box Scores for Monday, Sept. 25

Below is the volleyball, field hockey and soccer scoreboard for games played on Monday, Sept. 25. Statistics are included where provided.

Boys Soccer

Staples 1, Greenwich 0

Staples 1-0 1

Greenwich 0-0 0

Staples Goal: Vaughan Sealey

Bridgeport Central 1, Norwalk 1

Central Scoring: Jonathan Gomes 1 goal

Norwalk Scoring: Lucas Araujo 1 goal; Sebastian Echeverri 1 assist

Trumbull 1, New Canaan 0

Trumbull 1-0 1

New Canaan 0-0 0

Trumbull Scoring: Jason Weinstein 1 goal; Nicholas Xenakis 1 assist

Goal was scored in the 39th minute

Stamford 4, Darien 3

Stamford 1-3 4

Darien 1-2 3

Stamford Scoring: Oleh Senyk 2 goals; Bogdan Chervak 1 goal; Orlando Coronado 1 goal

Darien Scoring: Cameron Raia 1 goal; Johan Trippitelli 1 goal; Alex Klarer 1 goal

Ridgefield 6, Brien McMahon 0

Ridgefield Scoring: J.T. Siano 3 goals; Christian DeVivo 2 goals; Lucas DeBarbieri 1 goal; Ruben Mendoza 1 assist; Alex Glass 1 assist

Wilton 1, Warde 1

Wilton 1-0 1

Warde 0-1 1

Wilton Scoring: Kevin Connelly 1 goal; John Brown 1 assist

Warde Scoring: Anthony Zarlenga 1 goal

Goalies

Wilton – Tyler Smith 14 saves

Warde – Cormac O’Day 5 saves

Danbury 2, St. Joseph 0

Westhill 8, Trinity Catholic 0

Girls Soccer

Warde 1, Wilton 0

Warde Scoring: Lauren Tangney 1 goal

Ridgefield 2, Brien McMahon 2

McMahon Scoring: Peyton McNamara 2 goals

Volleyball

Darien 3, Trinity Catholic 0

25-13, 25-15, 25-18

Darien Stats

Caroline Martzolf – 8 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces, 5 points, 6 digs

Addie Schoen – 5 kills, 2 blocks, 4 points, 1 assist, 3 digs

Cristina Escajadillo – 1 kill, 19 assists, 4 points, 5 digs

Staples 3, Wilton 0

Staples Stats

Amanda Troelestra – 6 kills, 1 block

Mackenzie Lesher – 5 kills

Isabella Jagenberg – 3 kills, 2 blocks

Wilton Stats

Summer Rogg – 7 kills, 3 digs

Juliana Musilli – 5 kills

Sophie Phelan 6 digs

Westhill 3, Norwalk 0

25-15, 25-17, 25-16

Westhill Stats

Gabbie Veseli – 3 aces, 10 kills, 10 service points

Betsy Sachs – 2 aces, 7 kills, 11 service points

Nina Bakuradze – 3 aces, 9 digs, 11 service points

Sophia Thagouras – 1 ace, 9 assists, 9 service points

Greenwich 3, Ludlowe 0

25-16, 25-13, 25-19

Ludlowe Stats

Katie Steensma – 8 kills, 13 digs

New Canaan 3, Bridgeport Central 0

25-2, 25-8, 25-4

New Canaan Stats

Jessica Parrino – 11 aces, 9 digs

Emma Wheeler – 15 assists, 10 aces

Brooke Barber – 2 kills, 1 ace

St. Joseph 3, Warde 1

Ridgefield 3, Danbury 0

Trumbull at Brien McMahon

Field Hockey

Darien 1, Ludlowe 0

Darien 1-0 1

Ludlowe 0-0 0

Darien Scoring: Sydney Schrenker 1 goal

Goalies

D – Erica Blaze 5 Saves

L – Allison Wales 12 Saves

New Canaan 2, Ridgefield 1

Ridgefield 1-0 1

New Canaan 1-1 2

Ridgefield: Samantha Petruzzelli 1g, Katherine Pieterse 1a

NC: Estelle Asker 1g, Lauren Sturm 1g, Sierra Smith 1a

Saves

R – Elizabeth Kaiser 6

NC – Emily Gaeta 4

Greenwich 6, Danbury 0

Girls Swimming & Diving

Greenwich 92, Ludlowe 63; Greenwich 120, Warde 40

Meghan Lynch 1st in the 200 IM (2:22.14) and 100 Breaststroke (1:15. 62), and another first in the medley relay joined by Ainsleigh Winget, Emily Warner and Taylor Schinto.

Greenwich had strong performances in the 50 free by Taylor Schinto (28.46), Emily Warner (28.49), Juliette Mangini (30.21) going 1-2-3 against Ludlowe and 1-2-4 against Warde.

Warner also won the 100 Butterfly with a 1:06.75; second place was Lexi de la Sierra.

Lilly Clisham took two firsts in the 200 Free (2:12. 10) and the 400 Free 4:47.62. In the 400 free she was backed up by Kate Ennis 4:56.44 and Kellen Carlson 4:58.88 for the 1-2-3 sweep.

Kortney Knudsen had a pair of seconds, finishing number two in the 200 Free (2:14.55) and the 100 Free (1:02.33).

Divers had another stellar performance with Casey Kirsch, Maddie Muldoon and Catie McCarthy going 1-2-4 in the event.

Cardinals Ainsleigh Winget and Taylor Schinto finished 2nd and 3rd in the 100 backstroke while Marcella Winget picked up 5th place.

The Cardinals finished the day with a victory in the 400 Free Relay with a time of 4:08.97 (Kortney Knudsen, Emily Warner, Lilly Clisham, Meghan Lynch). Teammates Kate Ennis, Nicole Ragone, Julia Lucey and Kellen Carlson were second with a 4:33.42.