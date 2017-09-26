FCIAC Scoreboard and Box Scores for Monday, Sept. 25

Below is the volleyball, field hockey and soccer scoreboard for games played on Monday, Sept. 25. Statistics are included where provided.
Boys Soccer
Staples 1, Greenwich 0
Staples 1-0 1
Greenwich 0-0 0
Staples Goal: Vaughan Sealey
Bridgeport Central 1, Norwalk 1
Central Scoring: Jonathan Gomes 1 goal
Norwalk Scoring: Lucas Araujo 1 goal; Sebastian Echeverri 1 assist
Trumbull 1, New Canaan 0
Trumbull 1-0 1
New Canaan 0-0 0
Trumbull Scoring: Jason Weinstein 1 goal; Nicholas Xenakis 1 assist
Goal was scored in the 39th minute
Stamford 4, Darien 3
Stamford 1-3 4
Darien 1-2 3
Stamford Scoring: Oleh Senyk 2 goals; Bogdan Chervak 1 goal; Orlando Coronado 1 goal
Darien Scoring: Cameron Raia 1 goal; Johan Trippitelli 1 goal; Alex Klarer 1 goal
Ridgefield 6, Brien McMahon 0
Ridgefield Scoring: J.T. Siano 3 goals; Christian DeVivo 2 goals; Lucas DeBarbieri 1 goal; Ruben Mendoza 1 assist; Alex Glass 1 assist
Wilton 1, Warde 1
Wilton 1-0 1
Warde 0-1 1
Wilton Scoring: Kevin Connelly 1 goal; John Brown 1 assist
Warde Scoring: Anthony Zarlenga 1 goal
Goalies
Wilton – Tyler Smith 14 saves
Warde – Cormac O’Day 5 saves
Danbury 2, St. Joseph 0
Westhill 8, Trinity Catholic 0
Girls Soccer
Warde 1, Wilton 0
Warde Scoring: Lauren Tangney 1 goal
Ridgefield 2, Brien McMahon 2
McMahon Scoring: Peyton McNamara 2 goals
Volleyball
Darien 3, Trinity Catholic 0
25-13, 25-15, 25-18
Darien Stats
Caroline Martzolf – 8 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces, 5 points, 6 digs
Addie Schoen – 5 kills, 2 blocks, 4 points, 1 assist, 3 digs
Cristina Escajadillo – 1 kill, 19 assists, 4 points, 5 digs
Staples 3, Wilton 0
Staples Stats
Amanda Troelestra – 6 kills, 1 block
Mackenzie Lesher – 5 kills
Isabella Jagenberg – 3 kills, 2 blocks
Wilton Stats
Summer Rogg – 7 kills, 3 digs
Juliana Musilli – 5 kills
Sophie Phelan 6 digs
Westhill 3, Norwalk 0
25-15, 25-17, 25-16
Westhill Stats
Gabbie Veseli – 3 aces, 10 kills, 10 service points
Betsy Sachs – 2 aces, 7 kills, 11 service points
Nina Bakuradze – 3 aces, 9 digs, 11 service points
Sophia Thagouras – 1 ace, 9 assists, 9 service points
Greenwich 3, Ludlowe 0
25-16, 25-13, 25-19
Ludlowe Stats
Katie Steensma – 8 kills, 13 digs
New Canaan 3, Bridgeport Central 0
25-2, 25-8, 25-4
New Canaan Stats
Jessica Parrino – 11 aces, 9 digs
Emma Wheeler – 15 assists, 10 aces
Brooke Barber – 2 kills, 1 ace
St. Joseph 3, Warde 1
Ridgefield 3, Danbury 0
Trumbull at Brien McMahon
Field Hockey
Darien 1, Ludlowe 0
Darien 1-0 1
Ludlowe 0-0 0
Darien Scoring: Sydney Schrenker 1 goal
Goalies
D – Erica Blaze 5 Saves
L – Allison Wales 12 Saves
New Canaan 2, Ridgefield 1
Ridgefield 1-0 1
New Canaan 1-1 2
Ridgefield: Samantha Petruzzelli 1g, Katherine Pieterse 1a
NC: Estelle Asker 1g, Lauren Sturm 1g, Sierra Smith 1a
Saves
R – Elizabeth Kaiser 6
NC – Emily Gaeta 4
Greenwich 6, Danbury 0
Girls Swimming & Diving
Greenwich 92, Ludlowe 63; Greenwich 120, Warde 40
Meghan Lynch 1st in the 200 IM (2:22.14) and 100 Breaststroke (1:15. 62), and another first in the medley relay joined by Ainsleigh Winget, Emily Warner and Taylor Schinto.
Greenwich had strong performances in the 50 free by Taylor Schinto (28.46), Emily Warner (28.49), Juliette Mangini (30.21) going 1-2-3 against Ludlowe and 1-2-4 against Warde.
Warner also won the 100 Butterfly with a 1:06.75; second place was Lexi de la Sierra.
Lilly Clisham took two firsts in the 200 Free (2:12. 10) and the 400 Free 4:47.62. In the 400 free she was backed up by Kate Ennis 4:56.44 and Kellen Carlson 4:58.88 for the 1-2-3 sweep.
Kortney Knudsen had a pair of seconds, finishing number two in the 200 Free (2:14.55) and the 100 Free (1:02.33).
Divers had another stellar performance with Casey Kirsch, Maddie Muldoon and Catie McCarthy going 1-2-4 in the event.
Cardinals Ainsleigh Winget and Taylor Schinto finished 2nd and 3rd in the 100 backstroke while Marcella Winget picked up 5th place.
The Cardinals finished the day with a victory in the 400 Free Relay with a time of 4:08.97 (Kortney Knudsen, Emily Warner, Lilly Clisham, Meghan Lynch). Teammates Kate Ennis, Nicole Ragone, Julia Lucey and Kellen Carlson were second with a 4:33.42.