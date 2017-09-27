FCIAC Scoreboard and Box Scores for Tuesday, Sept. 26

Below is the field hockey and soccer scoreboard for games played on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Statistics are included where provided.

Girls Soccer

Norwalk 4, Central 1

Norwalk 2-2 4

Central 0-1 1

Norwalk Scoring: Madyson Suda 2 goals; Kelly Halloran 1 goal; Julia Sferlazza 1 goal; Ryan Camiglio 2 assists

Saves

N – Sabrina Bailon 4

Staples 4, Greenwich 1

Staples Scoring: Marlo Von der Ahe 2 goals; Reese Sutter 2 goals; Cece Marino 1 assist; Autumn Smith 1 assist; Erin Lynch 1 assist

Trumbull 1, New Canaan 0

Trumbull Scoring: Kylar Jorge 1 goal; Meghan Ahearn 1 assist

Darien 8, Stamford 0

Westhill 4, Trinity Catholic 1

St. Joseph at Danbury

Field Hockey

Staples 7, Trumbull 1

Staples Scoring: Hornung 2 goals; Vega 2 goals; Moro 1 goal; Johnson 1 goal; Deveney 1 goal; Najarian 2 assists; Augeri 1 assist; Ambrose 1 assist

Wilton 4, Warde 0

Norwalk 8, Brien McMahon 0

St. Joseph at Stamford