FCIAC Scoreboard and Box Scores for Tuesday, Sept. 26

Below is the field hockey and soccer scoreboard for games played on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Statistics are included where provided.
Girls Soccer
Norwalk 4, Central 1
Norwalk 2-2 4
Central 0-1 1
Norwalk Scoring: Madyson Suda 2 goals; Kelly Halloran 1 goal; Julia Sferlazza 1 goal; Ryan Camiglio 2 assists
Saves
N – Sabrina Bailon 4
Staples 4, Greenwich 1
Staples Scoring: Marlo Von der Ahe 2 goals; Reese Sutter 2 goals; Cece Marino 1 assist; Autumn Smith 1 assist; Erin Lynch 1 assist
Trumbull 1, New Canaan 0
Trumbull Scoring: Kylar Jorge 1 goal; Meghan Ahearn 1 assist
Darien 8, Stamford 0
Westhill 4, Trinity Catholic 1
St. Joseph at Danbury
Field Hockey
Staples 7, Trumbull 1
Staples Scoring: Hornung 2 goals; Vega 2 goals; Moro 1 goal; Johnson 1 goal; Deveney 1 goal; Najarian 2 assists; Augeri 1 assist; Ambrose 1 assist
Wilton 4, Warde 0
Norwalk 8, Brien McMahon 0
St. Joseph at Stamford