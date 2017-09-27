FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

FCIAC Scoreboard and Box Scores for Tuesday, Sept. 26

Posted by Dave Stewart on September 27, 2017 in All Highlights, Field Hockey, Field Hockey News, Girls Soccer, Highlights, News, Soccer News ·

Below is the field hockey and soccer scoreboard for games played on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Statistics are included where provided.

Girls Soccer

Norwalk 4, Central 1

Norwalk 2-2 4

Central 0-1 1

Norwalk Scoring: Madyson Suda 2 goals; Kelly Halloran 1 goal; Julia Sferlazza 1 goal; Ryan Camiglio 2 assists

Saves

N – Sabrina Bailon 4

Staples 4, Greenwich 1

Staples Scoring: Marlo Von der Ahe 2 goals; Reese Sutter 2 goals; Cece Marino 1 assist; Autumn Smith 1 assist; Erin Lynch 1 assist

Trumbull 1, New Canaan 0

Trumbull Scoring: Kylar Jorge 1 goal; Meghan Ahearn 1 assist

Darien 8, Stamford 0

Westhill 4, Trinity Catholic 1

St. Joseph at Danbury

Field Hockey

Staples 7, Trumbull 1

Staples Scoring: Hornung 2 goals; Vega 2 goals; Moro 1 goal; Johnson 1 goal; Deveney 1 goal; Najarian 2 assists; Augeri 1 assist; Ambrose 1 assist

Wilton 4, Warde 0

Norwalk 8, Brien McMahon 0

St. Joseph at Stamford

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Girls Soccer - Norwalk 4, Central 1
About author
FCIAC

Dave Stewart

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress