HAN Live: Danbury at Brien McMahon boys soccer, 6:30 p.m., Wed.

Some evening FCIAC boys soccer is on the agenda, as the HAN Network visits Brien McMahon High School when the Senators host the Danbury Hatters on Wednesday.

Live coverage will begin with a pregame show at 6:20 p.m., with the game scheduled for 6:30.

The game is available on the FCIAC’s home page and at HAN Network’s website by clicking here. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

The Hatters have followed back-to-back losses to Ridgefield and Westhill with consecutive victories against Darien 5-2, and St. Joseph 2-0 in the past two games.

Danbury is 3-2-2 and has 11 points in the FCIAC formula, which awards three points for a win and one for a loss. That places the Hatters in a tie with Ludlowe for eighth place in the conference standings.

The Senators have struggled thus far, posting a record of 0-4-2. They tied Darien 3-3 last Tuesday, but have been shut out in their last two, losing to Stamford 2-0, and Ridgefield 6-0. McMahon’s other tie came on opening day, when they knotted Ludlowe 2-2.

When Danbury and McMahon clashed last fall, the Hatters scored a 4-1 victory on their home pitch.