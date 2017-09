FCIAC Scoreboard and Box Scores for Wednesday, Sept. 27

Below is the soccer, volleyball, field hockey, and swimming and diving scoreboard for games played on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Statistics are included where provided.

Boys Soccer

Staples 1, Norwalk 0

Norwalk 0-0 0

Staples 1-0 1

Staples Scoring: Timmy Liles 1 goal (5th minute)

Goalies

S – Ry Cohen 4 saves

N – Cole Judkins and Gianluca Trofa 4 saves

Greenwich 2, Stamford 1

Greenwich 1-1 2

Stamford 1-0 1

Stamford Scoring: Oleh Senyk 1 goal (PK)

Greenwich Scoring: Francisco Ligouri 2 goals; Thomas Lewis 1 assist

Goalies

G – Jimmy Johnson 7 saves

S – Alex Grabar 12 saves

Ridgefield 2, Central 1

Central 0-1 1

Ridgefield 1-1 2

Ridgefield Scoring: Alex Lust 1 goal; J.T. Siano 1 goal

Central Scoring: Joshua Smith 1 goal

Ludlowe 4, Trinity Catholic 0

Trinity 0-0 0

Ludlowe 2-2 4

Ludlowe Scoring: Kristo Boci 2 goals; Ryan Burress 1 goal; Liam Waldron 1 goal; Jared Mirgorodsky 2 assists; Carson Rush 1 assist

Goalies

L – Gregory Arrigo

Shots: L – 15; TC – 2

Warde 3, New Canaan 3

Warde 1-2 3

New Canaan 2-1 3

Danbury 0, Brien McMahon 0

Wilton 3, Darien 0

Westhill 1, St. Joseph 1

Volleyball

Stamford 3, New Canaan 0

Stamford senior Andrea O’Connor had her 1,000th kill

25-18, 25-21, 25-21

Stamford Stats

Andrea O’Connor – 20 kills, 6 blocks, 3 aces

Brooke Kelly – 18 assists, 2 kills, 2 aces

Gloria Mattioli – 9 service points

Liani Mercado 3 kills

New Canaan Stats

Carson Allsteadt – 19 kills, 14 digs

Emma Wheeler – 29 assists, 10 digs, 4 aces

Jessica Parrino – 8 kills, 9 digs, 2 aces

Carey Callahan – 17 digs

Hayley Salvatore – 2 aces, 4 digs

Danbury 3, Westhill 1

22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-23

Danbury Stats

Catrina Sullivan – 28 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace

Megan Mercer – 34 assists, 5 aces, 4 digs, 3 kills

Alex Cooke – 6 kills, 3 aces, 4 digs, 1 block

Shea McNamara – 15 digs, 1 ace

Westhill Stats

Betsy Sachs – 2 aces, 12 kills, 18 service points

Samantha Johns-Folkes – 10 kills, 6 blocks

Vana Servos – 15 assists, 14 service points

Nikki Newcomer – 20 digs, 11 kills

Sophia Thagouras – 14 assists, 11 service points

Trumbull 3, Staples 0

25-22, 25-16, 25-23

Trumbull Stats

Ally Nielsen – 24 assists, 4 digs and 9 aces

Krystina Schueler – 11 kills and 1 block

Julia Roberto – 7 kills and 1 block

Jess Gibbs – 10 digs, 4 kills and 1 ace

Staples Stats

Amanda Troelstra – 9 kills

Mackenzie Lesher – 9 kills

Darien 3, Brien McMahon 1

Darien Stats

Addie Schoen – 5 kills, 3 aces, 14 service points

Kelly Arvelo – 5 kills, 2 blocks, 5 aces, 11 service points

Caroline Martzolf – 9 kills, 2 blocks, 4 aces, 12 service points

Ridgefield 3, Ludlowe 0

Ridgefield Stats

Caroline Winal – 7 kills, 8 digs

Taylor Brand – 16 digs, 6 service pts

Lauren Thrasher – 28 assists

Ludlowe Stats

Jess Takami – 3 aces, 9 digs

Kate Steensma – 7 kills

Wilton 3, Harding 0

Wilton Stats

Sommer Rogg – 22 service points, 17 aces, 12 kills

Juliana Musilli – 21 service points, 13 aces, 5 kills

Kiana Nobumoto – 5 kills, 3 blocks

St. Joseph 3, Greenwich 2

Trinity Catholic 3, Norwalk 1

Warde 3, Central 0

Field Hockey

Ludlowe 5, Danbury 0

Danbury 0-0 0

Ludlowe 3-2 5

Ludlowe Scoring: Lauren Beccaria 2 goals; Katie Valus 1 goal; Jacquelyn Konstanty 1 goal; Grace Murphy 1 goal

Goalies

D – 7 saves

L – Allison Wales and Grace Ghee 3 saves

Darien 1, Greenwich 0

Darien 1-0 1

Greenwich 0-0 0

Darien Scoring: Kendall Wisinksi 1 goal; Molly Hellman 1 assist

Goalies

D – Erica Blaze 5 saves

G – Emily Gunzberg 7 saves

Stamford 1, Trumbull 0

Girls Swimming & Diving

Darien 99, Norwalk/McMahon 79