FCIAC Football Week Four Outlook: New Canaan vs. Westhill highlights start of long weekend

A long weekend of football lies ahead, starting tonight with three games on the slate.
The week four schedule features three games between teams with winning records, including tonight’s contest between New Canaan (2-1) and Westhill (3-0). For the others, you’ll have to wait until Monday night, when Norwalk (2-1) faces Greenwich (2-0), and St. Joseph (2-1) faces Wilton (2-1).
Here’s a look at the schedule ahead.
Thursday, Sept. 28
Danbury (0-3) at Capital/Achievement (2-0), 6:30 p.m.
Danbury is seeking its first win and goes out of the conference to take on the Capital/Achievement co-op team on Thursday. The Hatters have faced a tough schedule so far, with losses to Trinity Catholic, New Canaan and Westhill. Capital/Achievement (2-1) won its first two games, beating Griswold and New Mission, Mass., before falling to the Hun School of New Jersey, 61-28 last week.
New Canaan (2-1) vs. Westhill (3-0) at Boyle Stadium, 7 p.m.
New Canaan has seemingly righted the ship after its opening-week loss, and pounded Trumbull, 61-14, last week. Quarterback Drew Pyne threw four touchdown passes and ran for one more against the Eagles. Westhill is making its mark on the FCIAC and survived a challenge from Danbury last weekend, scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter en route to a 34-10 decision. The Rams won this meeting 35-7 last fall.
Trinity Catholic (1-2) at Trumbull (1-2), 7 p.m.
This one is a very tough a game to call. Trumbull is a Class LL school that outnumbers Trinity Catholic by a wide margin, but the Eagles have surrendered 131 points in their two losses. Trinity Catholic, a Class S school, plays tough but faded down the stretch in a loss to Stamford last Saturday. The winner here gets to .500 and keeps its playoff hopes going. The loser will fall to 1-3 and faces a long road back.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Darien (3-0) at Stamford (1-2), 7 p.m.
Stamford picked up a big win last week, scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter on the way to a 32-10 win over city rival Trinity Catholic. QB Terry Forester passed for three TDs and ran for one. Off that win, the Knights now face the top-ranked Darien Blue Wave, which rides a 28-game win streak. Questions about the Wave’s ability to remain at the top after graduation a large group of seniors have been put to rest, especially after Darien dismantled St. Joseph, 42-10 last Saturday.
Sunday, Oct. 1
Bridgeport Central (0-2) at Warde (1-2), 3 p.m.
The Mustangs will look to get back to the .500 mark against a Central team, which was outscored 98-8 in its first two losses to Staples and Ridgefield.
Monday, Oct. 2
Norwalk (2-1) at Greenwich (2-0), 6 p.m.
The Greenwich Cardinals get back into action after a bye week, and will need to shake off any rust after not playing for 15 days. In two games, quarterback Gavin Muir has thrown for 527 yards and eight TDs, and RB Tyler Comizio has more than 300 yards from scrimmage. The Bears, who feature WRs A.J. Hall and Jalen Elliott, along with QB Kyle Gordon, are a tough challenge for Greenwich’s defense, but the Bears’ defense, which has allowed 35 points per game, will need to be stronger to slow the Cards.
St. Joseph (2-1) at Wilton (2-1), 7 p.m.
The Cadets were rolling when they met Darien last week, but like 27 teams before them, they were undone by the Blue Wave. St. Joe’s will look to rebound this week, but it won’t be easy against a Wilton squad which likes to pound the ball behind RBs Harvey Alexander and Kyle Phillips. The Warriors, who were one win short of the state playoffs last fall, could make a big statement with a victory here.
Week Five
Looking ahead, week five will feature an abbreviated schedule of just three games. Brien McMahon plays at Ludlowe on Thursday, Oct, 5; Ridgefield plays at Staples on Friday, Oct. 6; and Capital/Achievement plays at Westhill on Saturday, Oct. 7.