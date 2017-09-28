HAN Live: Brien McMahon at Stamford volleyball, 4 p.m., Thursday

A FCIAC championship rematch will be featured on the HAN Network as the Stamford Black Knights host the Brien McMahon Senators in girls volleyball Thursday afternoon.

Coverage will begin with a pregame show at 3:30 p.m., with the game to follow at 4 p.m..

The game is available on the FCIAC’s home page and at HAN Network’s website by clicking here. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

The Senators were off to a hot start, but suffered their first loss of the season yesterday when they fell to Darien, 3-1. McMahon is now 7-1 overall and 3-1 in FCIAC play.

Stamford evened its FCIAC mark at 2-2 and improved to 4-3 overall, with a 3-0 shutout of the New Canaan Rams yesterday. The match featured a milestone, as senior co-captain Andrew O’Connor picked up her 1,000th career kill.

Last year, Stamford won both the FCIAC and CIAC Class LL championships, beating McMahon in the conference final, 3-2.