FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

HAN Live: Brien McMahon at Stamford volleyball, 4 p.m., Thursday

Posted by Dave Stewart on September 28, 2017 in FCIAC, News, Volleyball News ·

A FCIAC championship rematch will be featured on the HAN Network as the Stamford Black Knights host the Brien McMahon Senators in girls volleyball Thursday afternoon.

Coverage will begin with a pregame show at 3:30 p.m., with the game to follow at 4 p.m..

The game is available on the FCIAC’s home page and at HAN Network’s website by clicking here. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

The Senators were off to a hot start, but suffered their first loss of the season yesterday when they fell to Darien, 3-1. McMahon is now 7-1 overall and 3-1 in FCIAC play.

Stamford evened its FCIAC mark at 2-2 and improved to 4-3 overall, with a 3-0 shutout of the New Canaan Rams yesterday. The match featured a milestone, as senior co-captain Andrew O’Connor picked up her 1,000th career kill.

Last year, Stamford won both the FCIAC and CIAC Class LL championships, beating McMahon in the conference final, 3-2.

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post FCIAC Football Week Four Outlook: New Canaan vs. Westhill highlights start of long weekend
About author
FCIAC

Dave Stewart

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress