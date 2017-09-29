FCIAC
Football – New Canaan 49, Westhill 7

Posted by FCIAC on September 29, 2017 in All Highlights, Football, Highlights ·

New Canaan 7-21-14-7 49

Westhill 0-7-0-0 7

First Quarter

NC – Drew Pyne, 12-yard run (Grant Morse PAT), 4:42

Second Quarter

NC – Quintin O’Connell, 85-yard pass from Pyne (Morse PAT), 9:39

NC – Justin Greco, 49-yard pass from Pyne (Morse PAT), 9:07

NC – J.R. Moore, 3-yard run (Morse PAT), 1:37

W – Nicholas Nunes, 1-yard pass from A.J. Laconna (Jose Regio PAT), 0:00

Third Quarter

NC – Moore, 14-yard run (Morse PAT), 9:35

NC – Charlie Hane, 35-yard interception return (Morse PAT), 7:29

Fourth Quarter

NC – Zach Miller, 85-yard interception return (Morse PAT), 9:19

