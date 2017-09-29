Football – New Canaan 49, Westhill 7

New Canaan 7-21-14-7 49
Westhill 0-7-0-0 7
First Quarter
NC – Drew Pyne, 12-yard run (Grant Morse PAT), 4:42
Second Quarter
NC – Quintin O’Connell, 85-yard pass from Pyne (Morse PAT), 9:39
NC – Justin Greco, 49-yard pass from Pyne (Morse PAT), 9:07
NC – J.R. Moore, 3-yard run (Morse PAT), 1:37
W – Nicholas Nunes, 1-yard pass from A.J. Laconna (Jose Regio PAT), 0:00
Third Quarter
NC – Moore, 14-yard run (Morse PAT), 9:35
NC – Charlie Hane, 35-yard interception return (Morse PAT), 7:29
Fourth Quarter
NC – Zach Miller, 85-yard interception return (Morse PAT), 9:19