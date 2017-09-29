FCIAC Football Week Four Scoreboard and Box Scores

Below is the football scoreboard for football games played on Thursday, Sept. 28. Scoring is included where provided.
New Canaan 49, Westhill 7
New Canaan 7-21-14-7 49
Westhill 0-7-0-0 7
First Quarter
NC – Drew Pyne, 12-yard run (Grant Morse PAT), 4:42
Second Quarter
NC – Quintin O’Connell, 85-yard pass from Pyne (Morse PAT), 9:39
NC – Justin Greco, 49-yard pass from Pyne (Morse PAT), 9:07
NC – J.R. Moore, 3-yard run (Morse PAT), 1:37
W – Nicholas Nunes, 1-yard pass from A.J. Laconna (Jose Regio PAT), 0:00
Third Quarter
NC – Moore, 14-yard run (Morse PAT), 9:35
NC – Charlie Hane, 35-yard interception return (Morse PAT), 7:29
Fourth Quarter
NC – Zach Miller, 85-yard interception return (Morse PAT), 9:19
Trumbull 35, Trinity Catholic 27
Trinity 6-0-0-21 27
Trumbull 7-21-0-7 35
First Quarter
T – Colton Nicholas, 1-yard run (Ryan Cranston PAT)
TC – John Petrizzi, 66-yard pass from Sam Adolf (PAT failed)
Second Quarter
T – Sam Persico, 13-yard return on a blocked punt (Cranston PAT)
T – Cranston, 40-yard pass from Nicholas (Cranston PAT)
T – Cranston, 10-yard pass from Nicholas (Cranston PAT)
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
TC – Lucas Breault, 9-yard pass from Adolf (David Broncati)
TC – Anthony Anderson, 84-yard pass from Adolf (Broncati PAT)
T – Peter Schmitz, 27-yard pass from Nicholas (Cranston PAT)
TC – Breault, 7-yard pass from Adolf (Broncati PAT)
Capital/Achievement 40, Danbury 22