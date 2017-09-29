FCIAC
Latest Scores

FCIAC Football Week Four Scoreboard and Box Scores

Posted by Dave Stewart on September 29, 2017 in All Highlights, Football, Football News, Highlights, News ·

Below is the football scoreboard for football games played on Thursday, Sept. 28. Scoring is included where provided.

New Canaan 49, Westhill 7

New Canaan 7-21-14-7 49

Westhill 0-7-0-0 7

First Quarter

NC – Drew Pyne, 12-yard run (Grant Morse PAT), 4:42

Second Quarter

NC – Quintin O’Connell, 85-yard pass from Pyne (Morse PAT), 9:39

NC – Justin Greco, 49-yard pass from Pyne (Morse PAT), 9:07

NC – J.R. Moore, 3-yard run (Morse PAT), 1:37

W – Nicholas Nunes, 1-yard pass from A.J. Laconna (Jose Regio PAT), 0:00

Third Quarter

NC – Moore, 14-yard run (Morse PAT), 9:35

NC – Charlie Hane, 35-yard interception return (Morse PAT), 7:29

Fourth Quarter

NC – Zach Miller, 85-yard interception return (Morse PAT), 9:19

Trumbull 35, Trinity Catholic 27

Trinity 6-0-0-21 27

Trumbull 7-21-0-7 35

First Quarter

T – Colton Nicholas, 1-yard run (Ryan Cranston PAT)

TC – John Petrizzi, 66-yard pass from Sam Adolf (PAT failed)

Second Quarter

T – Sam Persico, 13-yard return on a blocked punt (Cranston PAT)

T – Cranston, 40-yard pass from Nicholas (Cranston PAT)

T –  Cranston, 10-yard pass from Nicholas (Cranston PAT)

Third Quarter

No Scoring

Fourth Quarter

TC – Lucas Breault, 9-yard pass from Adolf (David Broncati)

TC –  Anthony Anderson, 84-yard pass from Adolf (Broncati PAT)

T – Peter Schmitz, 27-yard pass from Nicholas (Cranston PAT)

TC – Breault, 7-yard pass from Adolf (Broncati PAT)

Capital/Achievement 40, Danbury 22

