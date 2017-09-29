FCIAC
Girls Swimming & Diving – New Canaan 100, Westhill/Stamford 81

Posted by FCIAC on September 29, 2017 in All Highlights, Girls Swimming, Highlights ·

First Place Finishes

200 Medley Relay – Westhill/Stamford, 1:59.63

200 Freestyle – Maddie Haley (NC), 2:01.73

200 IM – Lizzy Colwell (NC), 2:17.53

50 Freestyle – Nicole Vanderlee (NC), 27.64

Diving – Clare Ross (NC), 252.40

100 Butterfly – Amanda Conte (T), 1:00.70

100 Freestyle – Nicole Vanderlee (NC), 57.50

500 Freestyle – Maddie Haley (NC), 5:25.71

200 Freestyle Relay – Trumbull, 1:50.50

100 Backstroke – Caroline Sweeney (NC), 1:02.74

100 Breaststroke – Lizzy Colwell (NC), 1:12.74

400 Freestyle Relay – New Canaan, 3:57.21

