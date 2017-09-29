Girls Swimming & Diving – New Canaan 100, Westhill/Stamford 81

First Place Finishes
200 Medley Relay – Westhill/Stamford, 1:59.63
200 Freestyle – Maddie Haley (NC), 2:01.73
200 IM – Lizzy Colwell (NC), 2:17.53
50 Freestyle – Nicole Vanderlee (NC), 27.64
Diving – Clare Ross (NC), 252.40
100 Butterfly – Amanda Conte (T), 1:00.70
100 Freestyle – Nicole Vanderlee (NC), 57.50
500 Freestyle – Maddie Haley (NC), 5:25.71
200 Freestyle Relay – Trumbull, 1:50.50
100 Backstroke – Caroline Sweeney (NC), 1:02.74
100 Breaststroke – Lizzy Colwell (NC), 1:12.74
400 Freestyle Relay – New Canaan, 3:57.21