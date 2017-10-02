HAN Live: Danbury at St. Joseph Volleyball, 3:30 p.m., Monday

A battle of division volleyball leaders in on deck when the Danbury Hatters visit the St. Joseph Cadets and you can catch the action live on the HAN Network.

Coverage will begin with a pregame show at 3:30 p.m., with the game to follow at 4 p.m..

The game is available on the FCIAC’s home page and at HAN Network’s website by clicking here. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

The Danbury Hatters are 7-1 overall and lead the FCIAC’s West Division with a 5-1 league mark, just ahead of Westhill, which is 4-1 in conference play.

The Hatters won their first five games before falling to the Ridgefield Tigers last Monday. They got back on track with quality wins against Westhill and Darien, both by a 3-1 score.

The Cadets are 9-1 overall and 6-0 in the FCIAC, and have the best record in the Eastern Division. Ridgefield is also unbeaten in the conference at 5-0.

St. Joseph is riding an eight-game winning streak into Monday’s contest, having defeated Warde, Greenwich, and Wilton last week. The Cadets’ lone loss was to Trumbull, 3-2, on Sept. 8, and eight of their nine victories have come via shutout.

This will be a big match for both teams, as their next matches are also against contenders. Danbury plays at last year’s FCIAC runner-up, Brien McMahon, on Wednesday, while St. Joseph hosts a one-loss Westhill squad.

The HAN Network has four games in tap this week, including volleyball, boys and girls soccer and football. Below is the full schedule.

Note: To view past HAN Network/FCIAC events on demand, click here.

HAN Broadcast Schedule, Oct. 2-6

Mon., Oct. 2

Volleyball: Danbury at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 4

Girls Soccer: Wilton at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 5

Boys Soccer: Trumbull at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 6

Football: Ridgefield at Staples, 7 p.m.