Trumbull 2-0 2

Westhill 1-1 2

Trumbull Scoring: Meghan Ahearn 1 goal; Brady Lynch 1 goal; Dani Milovanov 1 assist; Skylar Jorge 1 assist

Westhill Scoring: Claudia Benz 2 goals; Corinne Dente 1 assist

Westhill earned a penalty and tied the game with six minutes to play.