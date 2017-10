FCIAC Scoreboard and Box Scores for Monday, Oct. 2

Below is the soccer, volleyball, and field hockey scoreboard for games played on Monday, Oct. 2. Statistics are included where provided.

Girls Soccer

Ludlowe 1, New Canaan 1

Ludlowe 0-1 1

New Canaan 1-0 1

Ludlowe Scoring: Natalie Kelchner 1g (Penalty Kick)

New Canaan Scoring: Ludlowe own goal off Julia Ozimek corner kick

Goalies

L – Natalie Kelchner 6 saves

NC – Jordan Paterson 6 saves

Brien McMahon 1, Staples 0

McMahon Scoring: Chloe Ortolano 1 goal

Trumbull 2, Westhill 2

Trumbull 2-0 2

Westhill 1-1 2

Trumbull Scoring: Meghan Ahearn 1 goal; Brady Lynch 1 goal; Dani Milovanov 1 assist; Skylar Jorge 1 assist

Westhill Scoring: Claudia Benz 2 goals; Corinne Dente 1 assist

Westhill earned a penalty and tied the game with six minutes to play.

Ridgefield 2, Darien 0

Ridgefield 0-2 2

Darien 0-0 0

Ridgefield Scoring: Kathryn Barlow 1 goal; Megan Klosowski 1 goal; Faith Arnold 1 assist

Warde 2, Danbury 0

Warde Scoring: Teresa Andres 2 goals

Wilton 8, Trinity Catholic 1

Wilton Scoring: Lindsay Groves 2 goals; Ashley Carbonier 2 goals; Elana Alber 2 goals; Andrea Benalcazar 1 goal; Olivia Roman 1 goal

Greenwich 1, Norwalk 0

Greenwich 0-1 1

Norwalk 0-0 0

Greenwich Scoring: Sophia Bastek 1 goal

St. Joseph 8, Stamford 0

Stamford 0-0 0

St Joseph 5-3 8

Volleyball

Greenwich 3, Staples 2

Greenwich Stats

Adnerys Dejesus – 20 digs, 20 service points

Maggy Egan – 11 kills, 15 digs

Nicole Wood – 39 assists

Staples Stats

Isabella Jagenberg – 9 kills, 8 blocks

Amanda Troelstra – 8 kills, 1 block

Mackenzie Lesher – 9 kills

Norwalk 3, Central 0

25-16, 25-14, 25-17

Norwalk Stats

Ajsa Vega – 5 digs, 6 kills, 2 aces, 2 service points

Ellie McCabe – 2 digs, 9 aces, 17 service points, 11 assists

Katie Sciglimpaglia – 12 digs, 6 aces, 6 service points

Bailey Renwick – 3 digs, 8 kills, 1 ace, 5 service points

Warde 3, Wilton 0

25-23, 25-12, 25-18

Warde Stats

Clare Sullivan – 16 service points, 1 ace, 2 kills

Claire Christenson – 6 service points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 18 digs

Trumbull 3, New Canaan 1

18-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-19

Trumbull Stats

Ally Nielsen – 36 assists, 7 digs, 13 service points

Becca Lubbert – 8 digs, 3 assists, 3 aces

Krystina Schueler – 16 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs

New Canaan Stats

Emma Wheeler – 29 assists 6 digs, 2 kills

Carson Allsteadt – 14 kills, 21 digs, 3 blocks

Caroline Eno – 6 kills, 3 aces, 1 block

Nicoletta Bosanti – 8 digs

Westhill 3, Trinity Catholic 0

25-14, 25-21, 25-13

Westhill Stats

Nikki Newcomer – 10 digs, 6 kills

Betsy Sachs – 3 aces, 10 kills

Sophia Thagouras – 7 digs, 7 kills, 8 assists

Vana Servos – 3 aces, 5 digs, 3 kills, 20 assists, 19 service points

Nina Bakuradze – 16 digs

Darien 3, Stamford 2

19-25, 25-22, 25-23, 26-28, 15-13

Darien Stats

Lindsey Bennett – 21 kills, 4 aces, 6 points

Caroline Martzolf – 11 kills, 1 block, 2 aces, 6 points

Kellie Arevalo – 5 kills, 6 aces, 17 points

Cristina Escajadillo – 50 assists, 2 kills, 2 aces, 7 points

Stamford Stats

Andrea O’Connor – 27 kills, 3 blocks, 3 aces

Brooke Kelly – 35 assists, 3 kills

St. Joseph 3, Danbury 2

Ridgefield 3, Brien McMahon 0

Field Hockey

Warde 1, Stamford 0

Warde Scoring: Lily Cherniske 1 goal; Abby Kellerman 1 assist

Danbury 3, Brien McMahon 1

McMahon Scoring: Maddie Gordon, assisted by Jess Trujillo

Danbury Scoring: Grace Keefe, Nora Ahern, and Ava Olivera