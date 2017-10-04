FCIAC Scoreboard and Box Scores for Tuesday, Oct. 3

Below is the soccer, volleyball, field hockey and swimming & diving scoreboard for games played on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Statistics are included where provided.
Boys Soccer
Trumbull 3, Westhill 1
Westhill Scoring
Jorge Betaneur, 25th minute (Direct Kick)
Trumbull Scoring
Dante Depina, Assist from Niko Xenakis, 61st min
Jason Weinstein, Assist from Christopher Conaway, 62nd min
Jason Weinstein, Assist from Anthony Barreira, 68th minute
Goalies
W – Adrian Chung-Wilkes 7 saves
T – Andrew Menjivar, 1 save
Ridgefield 4, Darien 0
Darien 0-0 0
Ridgefield 1-3 4
Ridgefield Scoring: J.T. Siano 3 goals; John Ligouri 1 goal
Staples 2, Brien McMahon 1
Staples Scoring: Anton Mahr 2 goals; Timothy Liles 1 assist
Greenwich 4, Norwalk 0
Norwalk 0-0 0
Greenwich 2-2 4
Greenwich Scoring: Francisco Liguori 1 goal; Woojin Kwak 1 goal; Christopher Cruz 1 goal; Martin Garcia 1 goal
Ludlowe 2, New Canaan 1
New Canaan 1-0 1
Ludlowe 0-2 2
Carson Rush scored the game-winning goal with 19 seconds left
Ludlowe Scoring: Chris Jerrild 1 goal; Carson Rush 1 goal; J.T, Migorodsky 1 assist
New Canaan Scoring: Alex Zarikos 1 goal
Goalies
NC – Jack Richardson 8 saves
L – 2 saves
Shots: NC – 4; L – 15
Warde 3, Danbury 1
St. Joseph at Stamford
Wilton at Trinity Catholic
Volleyball
Trumbull 3, Ludlowe 0
27-25, 25-11, 25-22
Trumbull Stats
Riley Chase – 7 kills, 3 blocks
Becca Lubbert – 14 digs, 1 assist
Ally Nielsen – 28 assists, 4 digs, 1 block, 15 service pts., 3 aces
Ludlowe Stats
Jo Blanco – 7 kills, 7 digs
Jess Takami – 13 kills, 2 aces and 7 service pts.
Field Hockey
Wilton 8, St. Joseph 0
Wilton Scoring: Jess Hendry 4 goals; Emma Rothkopf 2 goals; Olivia Hahn 1 goal; Adriana Curtis 1 goal
Staples 6, Westhill 0
Staples Scoring: Gabriela Vega 2 goals; Meghan Johnson 1 goal; Christine Taylor 1 goal; Hannah Paprotna 1 goal; Dayna Hornung 1 goal
Darien 2, New Canaan 1
Darien 2-0 2
New Canaan 0-1 1
Darien Scoring: Bridget Mahoney 1g, Molly Hellman 1g, Katie Elders 1a, Shea Van den Broek 1a
NC: Sierra Smith 1g
Goalies
D – Erica Blaze 5 saves
NC – Emily Gaeta 7 saves
Girls Swimming & Diving
Ridgefield 97, Staples 89
First Place Finishers
200 medley relay – Staples (Esme Hunter, Willow Woods, Marissa Healy, Annie Bowens), 2:03.35
200 Freestyle – Anna Turner (Ridgefield), 2:09.71
200 IM – Willow Woods (S), 2:33.36
50 freestyle – Marissa Healy (S), 27.70
Diving – Alexa Mysel (S), 194.25
100 Butterfly – Marissa Healy (S), 1:05.40
100 Freestyle – Esme Hunter (S), 59.75
400 Freestyle – Michelle Kennedy (S), 4:36.78
200 Freestyle Relay – Ridgefield (Jenna Leonard, Hannah Snyder, Stephanie Bishop, Anna Turner), 1:54.27
100 Backstroke – Esme Hunter (S), 1:04.88 *School Record
100 Breaststroke – Jenna Leonard (R), 1:17.27
400 Freestyle Relay – Ridgefield (Hannah Snyder, Stephanie Bishop, Micaela O’Malley, Anna Turner)