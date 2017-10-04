FCIAC Scoreboard and Box Scores for Tuesday, Oct. 3

Below is the soccer, volleyball, field hockey and swimming & diving scoreboard for games played on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Statistics are included where provided.

Boys Soccer

Trumbull 3, Westhill 1

Westhill Scoring

Jorge Betaneur, 25th minute (Direct Kick)

Trumbull Scoring

Dante Depina, Assist from Niko Xenakis, 61st min

Jason Weinstein, Assist from Christopher Conaway, 62nd min

Jason Weinstein, Assist from Anthony Barreira, 68th minute

Goalies

W – Adrian Chung-Wilkes 7 saves

T – Andrew Menjivar, 1 save

Ridgefield 4, Darien 0

Darien 0-0 0

Ridgefield 1-3 4

Ridgefield Scoring: J.T. Siano 3 goals; John Ligouri 1 goal

Staples 2, Brien McMahon 1

Staples Scoring: Anton Mahr 2 goals; Timothy Liles 1 assist

Greenwich 4, Norwalk 0

Norwalk 0-0 0

Greenwich 2-2 4

Greenwich Scoring: Francisco Liguori 1 goal; Woojin Kwak 1 goal; Christopher Cruz 1 goal; Martin Garcia 1 goal

Ludlowe 2, New Canaan 1

New Canaan 1-0 1

Ludlowe 0-2 2

Carson Rush scored the game-winning goal with 19 seconds left

Ludlowe Scoring: Chris Jerrild 1 goal; Carson Rush 1 goal; J.T, Migorodsky 1 assist

New Canaan Scoring: Alex Zarikos 1 goal

Goalies

NC – Jack Richardson 8 saves

L – 2 saves

Shots: NC – 4; L – 15

Warde 3, Danbury 1

St. Joseph at Stamford

Wilton at Trinity Catholic

Volleyball

Trumbull 3, Ludlowe 0

27-25, 25-11, 25-22

Trumbull Stats

Riley Chase – 7 kills, 3 blocks

Becca Lubbert – 14 digs, 1 assist

Ally Nielsen – 28 assists, 4 digs, 1 block, 15 service pts., 3 aces

Ludlowe Stats

Jo Blanco – 7 kills, 7 digs

Jess Takami – 13 kills, 2 aces and 7 service pts.

Field Hockey

Wilton 8, St. Joseph 0

Wilton Scoring: Jess Hendry 4 goals; Emma Rothkopf 2 goals; Olivia Hahn 1 goal; Adriana Curtis 1 goal

Staples 6, Westhill 0

Staples Scoring: Gabriela Vega 2 goals; Meghan Johnson 1 goal; Christine Taylor 1 goal; Hannah Paprotna 1 goal; Dayna Hornung 1 goal

Darien 2, New Canaan 1

Darien 2-0 2

New Canaan 0-1 1

Darien Scoring: Bridget Mahoney 1g, Molly Hellman 1g, Katie Elders 1a, Shea Van den Broek 1a

NC: Sierra Smith 1g

Goalies

D – Erica Blaze 5 saves

NC – Emily Gaeta 7 saves

Girls Swimming & Diving

Ridgefield 97, Staples 89

First Place Finishers

200 medley relay – Staples (Esme Hunter, Willow Woods, Marissa Healy, Annie Bowens), 2:03.35

200 Freestyle – Anna Turner (Ridgefield), 2:09.71

200 IM – Willow Woods (S), 2:33.36

50 freestyle – Marissa Healy (S), 27.70

Diving – Alexa Mysel (S), 194.25

100 Butterfly – Marissa Healy (S), 1:05.40

100 Freestyle – Esme Hunter (S), 59.75

400 Freestyle – Michelle Kennedy (S), 4:36.78

200 Freestyle Relay – Ridgefield (Jenna Leonard, Hannah Snyder, Stephanie Bishop, Anna Turner), 1:54.27

100 Backstroke – Esme Hunter (S), 1:04.88 *School Record

100 Breaststroke – Jenna Leonard (R), 1:17.27

400 Freestyle Relay – Ridgefield (Hannah Snyder, Stephanie Bishop, Micaela O’Malley, Anna Turner)