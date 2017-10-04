HAN Live: Wilton at Ridgefield girls soccer, 4, Wednesday

Two girls soccer rivals will be in action on Wednesday when the Wilton Warriors take on the Ridgefield Tigers and you can catch all the action live from Tiger Hollow on the HAN Network.

Coverage will begin with a pregame show at 3:45 p.m., with the game to follow at 4 p.m..

The game is available on the FCIAC’s home page and at HAN Network’s website by clicking here. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

The Tigers have won the FCIAC championship, and been runners-up in the Class LL playoffs, in back-to-back years, and are off to another great start with a 7-0-2 record through nine games. They scored a huge victory on Monday when they shut out the Darien Blue Wave, 2-0, leapfrogging past the Wave (7-2-0) in the standings.

Wilton has been a roller coaster and is 4-4-0 through its first eight contests. The Warriors opened with three wins before losing four straight, including three to St. Joseph, Staples and Darien — all FCIAC front-runners. Wilton got back in the win column with an 8-1 decision against Trinity on Monday.

The HAN Network has two more games on tap this week, including boys soccer and football. Below is the full schedule.

Note: To view past HAN Network/FCIAC events on demand, click here.

Upcoming HAN Broadcast Schedule

Wed., Oct. 4

Girls Soccer: Wilton at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 5

Boys Soccer: Trumbull at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 6

Football: Ridgefield at Staples, 7 p.m.