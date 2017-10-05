HAN Live: McMahon vs. Stamford field hockey, 3:45 p.m., Thursday

The Brien McMahon Senators and Stamford Black Knights field hockey teams will be featured on HAN Network on Thursday as they square off at Stamford’s Boyle Stadium.

Coverage will begin with a pregame show at 3:45 p.m., with the game to follow at 4 p.m..

The game is available on the FCIAC’s home page and at HAN Network’s website by clicking here. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

The Senators come into the game with a record of 1-6-0-0 in the FCIAC and despite their record this a team that doesn’t give up and plays to the final whistle.

In her second year as head coach, Dani Brown is looking to bring a winning attitude into the field hockey program at Brien McMahon. With the leadership of the four senior captains, Sophia Valiante who plays forward, Kristen Carrano and Maddie Froelich who play in the midfield, and Angelika Kyrkos as the goalie, coach Brown looks to them to give this team a spark this season.

The Black Knights currently sit with a record of 2-6-0-0 in the FCIAC and look to get a bounce back win at home.

First year coach, Randi Fodiman realizes he has a young team and knows the final score doesn’t reflect how hard the team plays each game. The Black Knights are led by Sydney Leeds who enters her fourth year and will provide a boost not only on the field but off the field as well.

The HAN Network broadcast schedule includes one more game this week, as the Ridgefield Tigers football team visits Westport to take on the Staples Wreckers in clash between two Class LL schools. Kickoff for that game is 7 p.m., Friday.