FCIAC Scoreboard and Box Scores for Thursday, Oct. 5

Below is the soccer and field hockey scoreboard for games played on Thursday, Oct. 5. Statistics are included where provided.

Boys Soccer

Staples 4, Westhill 0

Staples 1-3 4

Westhill 0-0 0

Staples Scoring: Timmy Liles 2 goals; Azam Plummer 2 goals

Greenwich 1, Trumbull 0

Trumbull 0-0 0

Greenwich 1-0 1

Greenwich Scoring: Francisco Ligouri 1 goal, 37th minute

Stamford 1, Danbury 0

Stamford 0-1 1

Danbury 0-0 0

Stamford Scoring: Ali Essallamy 1 goal; Oleh Senyk 1 assist

Goalies

S – Alex Grabar 12 saves

D – David Mollenthial 10 saves

Ludlowe 0, Central 0

Ludlowe 0-0 0

Central 0-0 0

Brien McMahon 2, Trinity Catholic 2

McMahon Scoring: George Simpson 1 goal; Masai Castillero 1 goal

Trinity Scoring: Alexe Apostolidis 1 goal; David Broughton 1 goal; Jake Calle 1 assist

Goalies

BM – Norberto Santiago 2 saves

TC – Luis Benitez 8 saves

Norwalk 6, New Canaan 0

New Canaan 0-0 0

Norwalk 3-3 6

Norwalk Scoring: Fredy Rosales 1 goal, 2 assists; Michael Hidalgo 2 goals; Sebastian Echeverri 2 assists; Christian Moncada 1 goal; Maicol Ruiz 1 goal; Matthew Hernandez 1 goal; Iovanni Robledo 1 assist

Ridgefield 2, Wilton 1

Ridgefield 2-0 2

Wilton 0-1 1

Ridgefield Scoring: J.T. Siano 1 goal; Sam Atterbury 1 goal; Andrew Conte 1 assist

Wilton Scoring: Chase Connolly 1 goal; John Brown 1 assist

Goalies

R – Ray Dearth 4 saves

W – Tyler Smith 10 saves

Warde 2, Darien 1

Field Hockey

Stamford 4, Brien McMahon 0

McMahon 0-0 0

Stamford 1-3 4

Staples 4, New Canaan 1

Staples Scoring: Meghan Johnson 1 goal; Isabella Deveney 1 goal; Hannah Paprotna 1 goal; Abby Najarian 1 goal

Goalies

NC – Emily Gaeta 8 saves

S – Bridget Mulloy 2 saves

Shots

NC – 3; Staples – 12

Warde 3, Danbury 2

Darien 6, Westhill 0