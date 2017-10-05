FCIAC Scoreboard and Box Scores for Thursday, Oct. 5

Below is the soccer and field hockey scoreboard for games played on Thursday, Oct. 5. Statistics are included where provided.
Boys Soccer
Staples 4, Westhill 0
Staples 1-3 4
Westhill 0-0 0
Staples Scoring: Timmy Liles 2 goals; Azam Plummer 2 goals
Greenwich 1, Trumbull 0
Trumbull 0-0 0
Greenwich 1-0 1
Greenwich Scoring: Francisco Ligouri 1 goal, 37th minute
Stamford 1, Danbury 0
Stamford 0-1 1
Danbury 0-0 0
Stamford Scoring: Ali Essallamy 1 goal; Oleh Senyk 1 assist
Goalies
S – Alex Grabar 12 saves
D – David Mollenthial 10 saves
Ludlowe 0, Central 0
Ludlowe 0-0 0
Central 0-0 0
Brien McMahon 2, Trinity Catholic 2
McMahon Scoring: George Simpson 1 goal; Masai Castillero 1 goal
Trinity Scoring: Alexe Apostolidis 1 goal; David Broughton 1 goal; Jake Calle 1 assist
Goalies
BM – Norberto Santiago 2 saves
TC – Luis Benitez 8 saves
Norwalk 6, New Canaan 0
New Canaan 0-0 0
Norwalk 3-3 6
Norwalk Scoring: Fredy Rosales 1 goal, 2 assists; Michael Hidalgo 2 goals; Sebastian Echeverri 2 assists; Christian Moncada 1 goal; Maicol Ruiz 1 goal; Matthew Hernandez 1 goal; Iovanni Robledo 1 assist
Ridgefield 2, Wilton 1
Ridgefield 2-0 2
Wilton 0-1 1
Ridgefield Scoring: J.T. Siano 1 goal; Sam Atterbury 1 goal; Andrew Conte 1 assist
Wilton Scoring: Chase Connolly 1 goal; John Brown 1 assist
Goalies
R – Ray Dearth 4 saves
W – Tyler Smith 10 saves
Warde 2, Darien 1
Field Hockey
Stamford 4, Brien McMahon 0
McMahon 0-0 0
Stamford 1-3 4
Staples 4, New Canaan 1
Staples Scoring: Meghan Johnson 1 goal; Isabella Deveney 1 goal; Hannah Paprotna 1 goal; Abby Najarian 1 goal
Goalies
NC – Emily Gaeta 8 saves
S – Bridget Mulloy 2 saves
Shots
NC – 3; Staples – 12
Warde 3, Danbury 2
Darien 6, Westhill 0