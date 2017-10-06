HAN Live: Ridgefield at Staples football, 7 p.m., Friday

The Staples Wreckers are celebrating homecoming this weekend and the Ridgefield Tigers will try and crash the party as the two football teams clash on the HAN network on Friday night.
Coverage will begin with a pregame show at 6:50 p.m., with kickoff set for 7 p.m..
The game is available on the FCIAC’s home page and at HAN Network’s website by clicking here. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).
Note: To view past HAN Network/FCIAC events on demand, click here.
The Wreckers have blazed to a 3-0 start this season, beating Bridgeport Central, Wilton and Brien McMahon by a combined score of 145-10.
Senior running back Harris Levi has been the Wreckers’ offensive leader, racking up 332 yards on 45 rushes — an average of 7.4 yards per carry. He’s also run for eight touchdowns.
Senior Danny Thompson took over as the starting quarterback this year and has thrown for 435 yards and five TDs with just one pick. His top target has been another senior, Max Lonegran, who has 12 catches for 220 yards and three TDs.
Ridgefield (2-1) has rebounded from a 38-12 loss to top-ranked Darien in week one, routing both Stamford, 49-0, and Bridgeport Central, 46-8, in its last two games.
Senior quarterback Greg Gatto has been a standout for the Tigers, and had six touchdown passes versus Stamford in week two. His favorite targets are senior Matt Lombardo and junior Jackson Mitchell.
Both Ridgefield and Staples are looking for a key victory tonight, as they face a tough road ahead. Ridgefield will play at St. Joseph (3-1) next week before hosting Wilton (2-2) on Oct. 21, while Staples plays at Darien (4-0) next Friday before hosting Norwalk (3-2) on Oct. 20.