Latest Scores

FCIAC Scoreboard and Box Scores for Thurs.-Sat., Oct. 5-7

October 8, 2017

Below is the football scoreboard for Week Five and the soccer, volleyball and field hockey scoreboard for games played on Friday, Oct. 6, and Saturday, Oct. 7. Statistics are included where provided.

Football

Thursday, Oct. 5

McMahon 32, Ludlowe 13

McMahon 8-12-0-12 32

Ludlowe 6-7-0-0 13

First Quarter

M – Justin Forde, 55-yard pass from Chris Druin (Andrew Trujilo run)

L – Kevin Quinn, 2-yard run (pass failed)

M – Forde, 10-yard pass from Druin (PAT blocked)

M – Tsai Zoe, 16-yard run (PAT failed)

L – Quinn, 3-yard run (Andrew Middleton PAT)

M – Zoe, 77-yard run (PAT failed)

M – Druin, 40-yard run (PAT failed)

Friday, Oct. 6

Ridgefield 24, Staples 20

Ridgefield 17-0-0-7 24

Staples 0-13-7-0 20

First Quarter

R – Harry Woodger, 35-yard field goal

R – Jackson Mitchell, 5-yard pass from Greg Gatto (Woodger PAT)

R – Gatto, 3-yard run (Woodger PAT)

Second Quarter

S – Harris Levi, 4-yard run (run failed)

S – Kevin Rabacs, 75-yard pass from Danny Thompson (Dan Van der Merwe PAT)
Third Quarter

S – Levi, 12-yard run (Van der Merwe PAT)

Fourth Quarter

R – Luke Gaydos, 1-yard pass from Gatto (Woodger PAT)

Saturday, Oct. 7

Westhill 45, Capital/Achievement 27

Girls Soccer

Friday, Oct. 6

Staples 7, Stamford 0

Stamford 0-0 0

Staples 4-3 7

Staples Scoring: Kathryn Ialeggio 2 goals; Reese Sutter 1 goal; Ashley Wright 1 goal; Cece Marino 1 goal; Ariana Gerig 1 goal; Camryn Ragland 1 goal; Madison Galley 1 assist; Olivia Ronca 1 assist; Autumn Smith 1 assist

Darien 1, Ludlowe 1

Darien 0-1 1

Ludlowe 1-0 1

Darien Scoring: Emily DeNunzio 1 goal

Ludlowe Scoring: Kelsey Brown 1 goal; Paige O’Connell 1 assist

New Canaan 3, Brien McMahon 1

New Canaan 1-2 3

McMahon 0-1 1

New Canaan Scoring: Braeden Dial 1 goal (PK); Julia Ozimek 1 goal; Kendall Patten 1 goal

Danbury 4, Norwalk 0

Danbury 2-2 4

Norwalk 0-0 0

Greenwich 4, Westhill 3

Warde 3, Trinity Catholic 0

Wilton 5, Bridgeport Central 0

Saturday, Oct. 7

St. Joseph 1, Trumbull 1

St. Joseph 1-0 1

Trumbull 1-0 1

St. Joseph Scoring: Maia Moscova 1 goal

Trumbull Scoring: Brady Lynch 1 goal

Goalies

SJ – Veronica O’Rourke

T – Maryna Barone

Boys Soccer

Saturday, Oct. 7

Stamford 1, Staples 0

Stamford 0-1 1

Staples 0-0 0

Stamford Scoring: Laudo Cardona 1 goal

Wilton 2, Bridgeport Central 0

Central 0-0 0

Wilton 0-2 2

Wilton Scoring: Michael Zizzadoro’s 1 goal; Josh Bender 1 goal; Alec Ziluca 2 assists

W – Chris Sweeney 5 saves; Tyler Smith 2 goals

Trumbull 6, St. Joseph 0

Trumbull 2-4 6

St. Joseph 0-0 0

Trumbull Scoring: Jason Weinstein 3 goals; Tiago Frazao 1 goal; Matheus Santiago 1 goal; Andrew Restrepo 1 goal; Anthony Barreira 2 assists; Howard Qian 1 assist; Connor Bluestein 2 assists

Greenwich 2, Westhill 2

Greenwich 2-0 2

Westhill 2-0 2

Greenwich Scoring: Woojin Kwak 1 goal; Fermin Mendive 1 goal; Federico Irigoyen 1 assist

Danbury 1, Norwalk 1

Norwalk Scoring: Lucas Araujo 1 goal; Fredy Rosales 1 assist

Warde 4, Trinity Catholic 0

New Canaan 1, Brien McMahon 0

Volleyball

Friday, Oct. 6

Brien McMahon 3, Staples 1

McMahon Stats

Taylor Morton – 25 kills, 12 service points, 10 digs

Tes DeJaeger – 3 aces, 2 kills, 4 digs, 37 assists

Stephanie Skidmore – 3 kills, 2 blocks

Elizabeth Murphy – 9 kills, 1 ace, 9 service points

Michelle Perea – 1 kill, 3 aces, 15 digs

Staples Stats

Mackenzie Lesher – 13 kills

Amanda Troelstra – 12 kills, 1 block

Isabella Jagenberg – 8 kills, 2 blocks

New Canaan 3, Ludlowe 0

25-18, 26-24, 27-25

New Canaan Stats

Carson Allsteadt – 20 kills, 17 digs

Emma Wheeler – 31 assists, 2 aces

Jessica Parrino – 10 kills, 5 aces, 12 digs

Ludlowe Stats

Kate Steensma – 6 aces, 9 kills, 4 digs

Jo Blanco – 13 kills, 2 digs

Jackie Soderlund – 3 blocks, 3 kills

St. Joseph 3, Stamford 0

25-22, 25-19, 25-21

St. Joseph Stats

Bridget Fatse – 16 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces

Christina Crocco – 7 kills, 6 blocks

Grace Vocalina – 26 assists, 2 kills, 1 ace

Elena Ball – 7 kills

Trumbull 3, Westhill 2

25-12, 28-26, 22-25, 19-25, 15-10

Trumbull Stats

Ally Nielson – 13 digs, 47 assists

Christina Schueler – 16 kills, 4 blocks

Rebecca Lubbert – 2 aces, 28 digs

Westhill Stats

Gabbie Veseli – 19 digs, 9 kills

Nina Bakuradze – 19 digs, 11 service points

Nikki Newcomer – 23 digs, 6 kills, 3 blocks

Vana Servos – 8 digs, 23 assists, 13 service points

Sophia Thagouras – 3 digs, 9 kills, 4 assists, 9 service points

Danbury 3, Warde 1

25-9, 17-25, 25-21, 25-19

Danbury Stats

Catrina Sullivan – 19 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs, 2 aces

Megan Mercer – 27 assists, 3 kills, 4 aces, 4 digs

Alex Cooke – 5 kills, 8 digs, 3 aces

Warde Stats

Libby McKenna – 9 kills, 17 digs, 4 service pts

Olivia Parisi – 10 kills, 5 blocks, 2 service pts

Maura McNeil – 6 digs, 8 service pts

Ridgefield 3, Darien 0

25-19, 25-18, 25-15

Greenwich 3, Norwalk 0

Trinity Catholic 3, Wilton 1

Bridgeport Central 3, Harding 1

Field Hockey

Friday, Oct. 6

Ridgefield 6, Trumbull 0

Ridgefield 3-3 6

Trumbull  0-0 0

Ridgefield Scoring: Katie Pieterse 2 goals, 1 assist; Julia Wilson 2 goals; Sammi Petruzzelli 1 goal; Caroline Bunt 1 goal; Bella Carrozza 1 assist

Goalies

R – Ellie Kaiser 1 save

T – Megan McCarthy 2 saves

Shots

R – 7; T – 1

Norwalk 7, St. Joseph 0

Norwalk Scoring: Tessa Albrecht 3 goals, 2 assists; Alyssa Berardino 1 goal; Adriana Alfisi 1 goal; Lauren Deering 1 goal

Goalies

SJ – Tarryn Trauth 21 saves

N – Jessica Monteiro 2 saves

Shots: SJ – 2; Norwalk – 28

Corners: SJ – 6 Norwalk – 14

Saturday, Oct. 7

New Canaan 1, New Milford 0

New Milford 0-0 0

New Canaan 0-1 1

New Canaan: Annie Neugeboren 1 goal; Sierra Smith 1 assist

Goalies

NM – Becca Bizier 4 saves

NC – Emily Gaeta 2 saves

Ludlowe 7, Joel Barlow 0

Ludlowe 5-2 7

Barlow 0-0 0

Ludlowe Scoring: Lauren Beccaria 4 goals; Alyssa Kraus 1 goal, 2 assists; Melissa Bucher 1 goal; Katie Valus 1 goal

Goalies

L – Allison Wales and Grace Ghee 1 save

B – Lilly Herman 5 saves

Trumbull 2, Newtown 2 (OT)

Trumbull Scoring: Julia Louw 1 goal; Olivia Giovannini 1 goal; Kaylee Fleming 1 assist

Newtown Scoring: Alison Kelleher 1 goal; Katherine Trammel 1 goal; Aniko Walsh 1 assist

Goalies

T – Megan McCarthy 5 saves; Liv Usher 3 saves

N – Megan Fuchs 5 saves

Greenwich 4, Wilton 2

Wilton 1-1 2

Greenwich 3-1 4

Wilton Scoring: Emma Rosen 1 goal; Olivia Hahn 1 goal; Jess Hendry 1 assist; Emma Rothkopf 1 assist

Greenwich Scoring: Maggie O’Gorman 3 goals; Paige Finneran 1 goal; Jennie Piotrzkowski 1 assist; Beth Williamson 1 assist

Goalies

W – 1 save

G – Emily Gunzburg 9 saves

Fitch/Ledyard 2, Brien McMahon 0

Danbury 3, Thomaston 1

Darien 4, Garden City, NY, 1

