FCIAC Scoreboard and Box Scores for Thurs.-Sat., Oct. 5-7

Below is the football scoreboard for Week Five and the soccer, volleyball and field hockey scoreboard for games played on Friday, Oct. 6, and Saturday, Oct. 7. Statistics are included where provided.
Football
Thursday, Oct. 5
McMahon 32, Ludlowe 13
McMahon 8-12-0-12 32
Ludlowe 6-7-0-0 13
First Quarter
M – Justin Forde, 55-yard pass from Chris Druin (Andrew Trujilo run)
L – Kevin Quinn, 2-yard run (pass failed)
M – Forde, 10-yard pass from Druin (PAT blocked)
M – Tsai Zoe, 16-yard run (PAT failed)
L – Quinn, 3-yard run (Andrew Middleton PAT)
M – Zoe, 77-yard run (PAT failed)
M – Druin, 40-yard run (PAT failed)
Friday, Oct. 6
Ridgefield 24, Staples 20
Ridgefield 17-0-0-7 24
Staples 0-13-7-0 20
First Quarter
R – Harry Woodger, 35-yard field goal
R – Jackson Mitchell, 5-yard pass from Greg Gatto (Woodger PAT)
R – Gatto, 3-yard run (Woodger PAT)
Second Quarter
S – Harris Levi, 4-yard run (run failed)
S – Kevin Rabacs, 75-yard pass from Danny Thompson (Dan Van der Merwe PAT)
Third Quarter
S – Levi, 12-yard run (Van der Merwe PAT)
Fourth Quarter
R – Luke Gaydos, 1-yard pass from Gatto (Woodger PAT)
Saturday, Oct. 7
Westhill 45, Capital/Achievement 27
Girls Soccer
Friday, Oct. 6
Staples 7, Stamford 0
Stamford 0-0 0
Staples 4-3 7
Staples Scoring: Kathryn Ialeggio 2 goals; Reese Sutter 1 goal; Ashley Wright 1 goal; Cece Marino 1 goal; Ariana Gerig 1 goal; Camryn Ragland 1 goal; Madison Galley 1 assist; Olivia Ronca 1 assist; Autumn Smith 1 assist
Darien 1, Ludlowe 1
Darien 0-1 1
Ludlowe 1-0 1
Darien Scoring: Emily DeNunzio 1 goal
Ludlowe Scoring: Kelsey Brown 1 goal; Paige O’Connell 1 assist
New Canaan 3, Brien McMahon 1
New Canaan 1-2 3
McMahon 0-1 1
New Canaan Scoring: Braeden Dial 1 goal (PK); Julia Ozimek 1 goal; Kendall Patten 1 goal
Danbury 4, Norwalk 0
Danbury 2-2 4
Norwalk 0-0 0
Greenwich 4, Westhill 3
Warde 3, Trinity Catholic 0
Wilton 5, Bridgeport Central 0
Saturday, Oct. 7
St. Joseph 1, Trumbull 1
St. Joseph 1-0 1
Trumbull 1-0 1
St. Joseph Scoring: Maia Moscova 1 goal
Trumbull Scoring: Brady Lynch 1 goal
Goalies
SJ – Veronica O’Rourke
T – Maryna Barone
Boys Soccer
Saturday, Oct. 7
Stamford 1, Staples 0
Stamford 0-1 1
Staples 0-0 0
Stamford Scoring: Laudo Cardona 1 goal
Wilton 2, Bridgeport Central 0
Central 0-0 0
Wilton 0-2 2
Wilton Scoring: Michael Zizzadoro’s 1 goal; Josh Bender 1 goal; Alec Ziluca 2 assists
W – Chris Sweeney 5 saves; Tyler Smith 2 goals
Trumbull 6, St. Joseph 0
Trumbull 2-4 6
St. Joseph 0-0 0
Trumbull Scoring: Jason Weinstein 3 goals; Tiago Frazao 1 goal; Matheus Santiago 1 goal; Andrew Restrepo 1 goal; Anthony Barreira 2 assists; Howard Qian 1 assist; Connor Bluestein 2 assists
Greenwich 2, Westhill 2
Greenwich 2-0 2
Westhill 2-0 2
Greenwich Scoring: Woojin Kwak 1 goal; Fermin Mendive 1 goal; Federico Irigoyen 1 assist
Danbury 1, Norwalk 1
Norwalk Scoring: Lucas Araujo 1 goal; Fredy Rosales 1 assist
Warde 4, Trinity Catholic 0
New Canaan 1, Brien McMahon 0
Volleyball
Friday, Oct. 6
Brien McMahon 3, Staples 1
McMahon Stats
Taylor Morton – 25 kills, 12 service points, 10 digs
Tes DeJaeger – 3 aces, 2 kills, 4 digs, 37 assists
Stephanie Skidmore – 3 kills, 2 blocks
Elizabeth Murphy – 9 kills, 1 ace, 9 service points
Michelle Perea – 1 kill, 3 aces, 15 digs
Staples Stats
Mackenzie Lesher – 13 kills
Amanda Troelstra – 12 kills, 1 block
Isabella Jagenberg – 8 kills, 2 blocks
New Canaan 3, Ludlowe 0
25-18, 26-24, 27-25
New Canaan Stats
Carson Allsteadt – 20 kills, 17 digs
Emma Wheeler – 31 assists, 2 aces
Jessica Parrino – 10 kills, 5 aces, 12 digs
Ludlowe Stats
Kate Steensma – 6 aces, 9 kills, 4 digs
Jo Blanco – 13 kills, 2 digs
Jackie Soderlund – 3 blocks, 3 kills
St. Joseph 3, Stamford 0
25-22, 25-19, 25-21
St. Joseph Stats
Bridget Fatse – 16 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces
Christina Crocco – 7 kills, 6 blocks
Grace Vocalina – 26 assists, 2 kills, 1 ace
Elena Ball – 7 kills
Trumbull 3, Westhill 2
25-12, 28-26, 22-25, 19-25, 15-10
Trumbull Stats
Ally Nielson – 13 digs, 47 assists
Christina Schueler – 16 kills, 4 blocks
Rebecca Lubbert – 2 aces, 28 digs
Westhill Stats
Gabbie Veseli – 19 digs, 9 kills
Nina Bakuradze – 19 digs, 11 service points
Nikki Newcomer – 23 digs, 6 kills, 3 blocks
Vana Servos – 8 digs, 23 assists, 13 service points
Sophia Thagouras – 3 digs, 9 kills, 4 assists, 9 service points
Danbury 3, Warde 1
25-9, 17-25, 25-21, 25-19
Danbury Stats
Catrina Sullivan – 19 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs, 2 aces
Megan Mercer – 27 assists, 3 kills, 4 aces, 4 digs
Alex Cooke – 5 kills, 8 digs, 3 aces
Warde Stats
Libby McKenna – 9 kills, 17 digs, 4 service pts
Olivia Parisi – 10 kills, 5 blocks, 2 service pts
Maura McNeil – 6 digs, 8 service pts
Ridgefield 3, Darien 0
25-19, 25-18, 25-15
Greenwich 3, Norwalk 0
Trinity Catholic 3, Wilton 1
Bridgeport Central 3, Harding 1
Field Hockey
Friday, Oct. 6
Ridgefield 6, Trumbull 0
Ridgefield 3-3 6
Trumbull 0-0 0
Ridgefield Scoring: Katie Pieterse 2 goals, 1 assist; Julia Wilson 2 goals; Sammi Petruzzelli 1 goal; Caroline Bunt 1 goal; Bella Carrozza 1 assist
Goalies
R – Ellie Kaiser 1 save
T – Megan McCarthy 2 saves
Shots
R – 7; T – 1
Norwalk 7, St. Joseph 0
Norwalk Scoring: Tessa Albrecht 3 goals, 2 assists; Alyssa Berardino 1 goal; Adriana Alfisi 1 goal; Lauren Deering 1 goal
Goalies
SJ – Tarryn Trauth 21 saves
N – Jessica Monteiro 2 saves
Shots: SJ – 2; Norwalk – 28
Corners: SJ – 6 Norwalk – 14
Saturday, Oct. 7
New Canaan 1, New Milford 0
New Milford 0-0 0
New Canaan 0-1 1
New Canaan: Annie Neugeboren 1 goal; Sierra Smith 1 assist
Goalies
NM – Becca Bizier 4 saves
NC – Emily Gaeta 2 saves
Ludlowe 7, Joel Barlow 0
Ludlowe 5-2 7
Barlow 0-0 0
Ludlowe Scoring: Lauren Beccaria 4 goals; Alyssa Kraus 1 goal, 2 assists; Melissa Bucher 1 goal; Katie Valus 1 goal
Goalies
L – Allison Wales and Grace Ghee 1 save
B – Lilly Herman 5 saves
Trumbull 2, Newtown 2 (OT)
Trumbull Scoring: Julia Louw 1 goal; Olivia Giovannini 1 goal; Kaylee Fleming 1 assist
Newtown Scoring: Alison Kelleher 1 goal; Katherine Trammel 1 goal; Aniko Walsh 1 assist
Goalies
T – Megan McCarthy 5 saves; Liv Usher 3 saves
N – Megan Fuchs 5 saves
Greenwich 4, Wilton 2
Wilton 1-1 2
Greenwich 3-1 4
Wilton Scoring: Emma Rosen 1 goal; Olivia Hahn 1 goal; Jess Hendry 1 assist; Emma Rothkopf 1 assist
Greenwich Scoring: Maggie O’Gorman 3 goals; Paige Finneran 1 goal; Jennie Piotrzkowski 1 assist; Beth Williamson 1 assist
Goalies
W – 1 save
G – Emily Gunzburg 9 saves
Fitch/Ledyard 2, Brien McMahon 0
Danbury 3, Thomaston 1
Darien 4, Garden City, NY, 1