FCIAC Scoreboard and Box Scores for Tuesday, Oct. 10

Below is the soccer, volleyball, field hockey and swimming and diving scoreboard for games played on Tuesday, Oct. 10. Statistics are included where provided.

Boys Soccer

Ludlowe 4, Westhill 0

Ludlowe Scoring: Kristo Boci 2 goals, 1 assist; Chris Jerrild 1 goal; Nicholas Rului 1 goal; Connor Senecal 1 assist; Calum Crawford 1 assist; Max Goldring 1 assist

Goalies

WH – Adrian Wilks 7 saves

L – Max Pfleghar and Cameron Pelle 4 saves

Trumbull 1, Wilton 0

Trumbull Scoring: Tiago Frazao 1 goal; Howard Qian 1 assist, 15th minute

Goalies

T – Andrew Menjivar 2 saves

W – Christopher Sweeney 7 saves

Shots

T-12; W-3

Darien 1, Staples 0

Staples 0-0 0

Darien 0-1 1

Darien Scoring: Cole Branca 1 goal; Charles Sears 1 assist

Goalies

D – David Volz 8 saves

Greenwich 1, Central 0

Greenwich 0-1 1

Central 0-0 0

Greenwich Scoring: Adam Juszczyk 1 goal

Norwalk 3, Brien McMahon 1

McMahon 1-0 1

Norwalk 0-3 3

Danbury 7, Trinity Catholic 0

Warde 4, Stamford 3

Ridgefield 4, St. Joseph 0

Volleyball

Norwalk 3, Harding 0

25-13, 25-15, 25-19

Norwalk Stats

Ajsa Vega – 8 digs, 8 service points, 2 aces

Bailey Renwick – 5 blocks

Jess Otto – 9 digs, 5 aces, 9 service points

Ellie McCabe – 4 digs, 2 aces, 11 service points, 8 assists

Stamford 3, Weston 0

25-9, 25-19, 25-19

Stamford Stats

Gloria Mattioli – 19 service points, 3 aces, 20 digs

Andrea O’Connor – 12 kills, 2 blocks, 6 aces

Jenna Migliaccio – 5 kills, 2 blocks

Weston Stats

Caroline Wertlieb – 5 kills, 5 digs

Sophie Hall – 6 service points, 4 aces, 4 digs

Eliza Maestri – 2 kills, 5 digs, 5 service points

Ridgefield 3, Wilton 0

Ridgefield Stats

Caroline Curnal – 10 kills, 7 digs

Lauren Thrasher – 37 assists, 15 service points

Alicia Hill – 7 kills

Wilton Stats

Sommer Rogg – 10 kills, 2 blocks, 6 service points

Juliana Musilli – 16 assists, 3 digs

Danbury 3, Brookfield 0

25-19, 25-23, 25-22

Danbury Stats

Catrina Sullivan – 14 kills, 5 aces, 3 digs, 8 service points

Megan Mercer – 20 assists, 2 kills, 4 aces, 5 digs, 9 service points

Shea McNamara – 12 digs, 5 service points

Field Hockey

Wilton 2, Staples 1 (OT)

Staples 0-1-0 1

Wilton 0-1-1 2

Wilton Scoring: Sophia Kaplan 1 goal; Emma Rothkopf 1 goal; Jess Hendry 1 assist

Staples Scoring: Meghan Johnson 1 goal

Goalies

S – Bridget Mulloy 4 saves

W – Megan Kaeyer 16 saves

Norwalk 2, Darien 1

Norwalk Scoring: Frances Mirabile 2 goals; Adriana Alfisi 1 assist

Darien Scoring: Katie Elders 1 goal

Stamford 1, Westhill 1 (OT)

Stamford 0-1-0 1

Westhill 0-1-0 1

Stamford Scoring: Bryce Stalteri 1 goal

Westhill Scoring: Anna Martelli 1 goal; Alex Lazo 1 assist

Greenwich 2, Ridgefield 0

Girls Swimming & Diving

Wilton 94, New Canaan 92200 Medley Relay

200 Medley Relay

1 – Wilton (Morgan Dill, Liela Hastings, Emma Babashak, Avery Rowland), 1:54.25

2 – New Canaan (Cathy Steinberg, Sophia Yee, Alexandra Mehos, Solomeya Marynovych), 1:57.15

3 – Wilton (Brooke Kelly, Liz Breslin, Maddie Pennino, Lara Burke), 2:04.79

200 Freestyle

1 – Nicole Vanderlee (NC), 1:59.19

2 – Caroline Sweeney (NC), 1:59.81

3 – Maddie Haley (NC), 2:00.44

4 – Arira Lowe (W), 2:02.62

5 – Emily Walden (W), 2:02.62

6 – Julianna Hume (W), 2:07.43

200 Individual Medley

1 – Lizzy Colwell (NC), 2:09.11

2 – Ellen Holmquist (W), 2:09.15

3 – Olivia Li (NC), 2:11.60

4 – Liela Hastings (W)

5 – Sophia Yee (NC), 2:18.09

6 – Olivia Crisafulli (W), 2:19.48

50 Freestyle

1 – Taylor Loud (W), 24.35

2 – Katie Stevenson (W), 25.04

3 – Morgan Dill (W), 25.61

4 – Alex Yee (NC), 25.78

5 – Alexandra Mehos (NC), 26.16

6 – Solomeya Marynovych (NC), 26.22

Diving

1 – Claire Ross (NC), 254.35

2 – Anne Farley (NC), 238.75

3 – Charlotte Frank (NC), 219.05

4 – Amy Malburo (W), 180.60

5 – Marra Woodring (W), 170.35

6 – Suzy Malburg (W), 166.40

100 Butterfly

1 – Emma Babashak (W), 59.56

2 – Olivia Li (NC), 1:00.92

3 – Arria Lowe (W), 1:01.50

4 – Alex Pastushan (NC), 1:02.01

5 – Alexandra Mehos (NC), 1:02.30

6 – Olivia Crisafulli (W), 1:04.96

100 Freestyle

1 – Taylor Loud (W), 53.62

2 – Katie Stevenson (W), 54.82

3 – Nicole Vanderlee (NC), 55.14

4 – Caroline Sweeney (NC), 55.88

5 – Avery Rowland (W), 57.18

6 – Alex Yee (NC), 57.90

500 Freestyle

1 – Emma Babashak (W), 5:19.27

2 – Maddie Haley (NC), 5:22.78

3 – Emily Walden (W), 5:28.62

4 – Anais Wentzel (W), 5:35.06

5 – Tyler Liffman (NC), 5:36.82

6 – Alexa Carrillo (NC), 5:43.78

200 Freestyle Relay

1 – Wilton (Morgan Dill, Ellen Holmquist, Katie Stevenson, Taylor Loud), 1:40.03

2 – New Canaan (Lizzy Colwell, Nicole Vanderlee, Maddie Haley, Caroline Sweeney), 1:40.96

3 – New Canaan (Alex Yee, Alexandra Mehos, Solomeya Marynovych, Karlie Bucci), 1:45.27

100 Backstroke

1 – Alex Pastushan (NC), 1:01.71

2 – Cathy Steinberg (NC), 1:03.76

3 – Morgan Dill (W), 1:04.43

4 – Rachel Panzano (NC), 1:04.86

5 – Brooke Kelly (W), 1:04.95

6 – Julianna Hume (W), 1:07.87

100 Breaststroke

1 – Lizzy Colwell (NC), 1:07.43

2 – Ellen Holmquist (W), 1:10.02

3 – Liela Hastings (W), 1:12.03

4 – Sophia Yee (NC), 1:13.97

5 – Avery Rowland (W), 1:12.03

6 – Tyler Liffman (NC), 1:17.45

400 Freestyle Relay

1 – Wilton (Katie Stevenson, Emma Babashak, Ellen Holmquist, Taylor Loud), 3:37.95

2 – New Canaan (Olivia Li, Nicole Vanderlee, Maddie Haley, Caroline Sweeney), 3:43.42

3 – New Canaan (Solomeya Marynovych, Karlie Bucci, Alex Pastushan, Sophia Yee), 3:50.05