FCIAC Scoreboard and Box Scores for Tuesday, Oct. 10

Below is the soccer, volleyball, field hockey and swimming and diving scoreboard for games played on Tuesday, Oct. 10. Statistics are included where provided.
Boys Soccer
Ludlowe 4, Westhill 0
Ludlowe Scoring: Kristo Boci 2 goals, 1 assist; Chris Jerrild 1 goal; Nicholas Rului 1 goal; Connor Senecal 1 assist; Calum Crawford 1 assist; Max Goldring 1 assist
Goalies
WH – Adrian Wilks 7 saves
L – Max Pfleghar and Cameron Pelle 4 saves
Trumbull 1, Wilton 0
Trumbull Scoring: Tiago Frazao 1 goal; Howard Qian 1 assist, 15th minute
Goalies
T – Andrew Menjivar 2 saves
W – Christopher Sweeney 7 saves
Shots
T-12; W-3
Darien 1, Staples 0
Staples 0-0 0
Darien 0-1 1
Darien Scoring: Cole Branca 1 goal; Charles Sears 1 assist
Goalies
D – David Volz 8 saves
Greenwich 1, Central 0
Greenwich 0-1 1
Central 0-0 0
Greenwich Scoring: Adam Juszczyk 1 goal
Norwalk 3, Brien McMahon 1
McMahon 1-0 1
Norwalk 0-3 3
Danbury 7, Trinity Catholic 0
Warde 4, Stamford 3
Ridgefield 4, St. Joseph 0
Volleyball
Norwalk 3, Harding 0
25-13, 25-15, 25-19
Norwalk Stats
Ajsa Vega – 8 digs, 8 service points, 2 aces
Bailey Renwick – 5 blocks
Jess Otto – 9 digs, 5 aces, 9 service points
Ellie McCabe – 4 digs, 2 aces, 11 service points, 8 assists
Stamford 3, Weston 0
25-9, 25-19, 25-19
Stamford Stats
Gloria Mattioli – 19 service points, 3 aces, 20 digs
Andrea O’Connor – 12 kills, 2 blocks, 6 aces
Jenna Migliaccio – 5 kills, 2 blocks
Weston Stats
Caroline Wertlieb – 5 kills, 5 digs
Sophie Hall – 6 service points, 4 aces, 4 digs
Eliza Maestri – 2 kills, 5 digs, 5 service points
Ridgefield 3, Wilton 0
Ridgefield Stats
Caroline Curnal – 10 kills, 7 digs
Lauren Thrasher – 37 assists, 15 service points
Alicia Hill – 7 kills
Wilton Stats
Sommer Rogg – 10 kills, 2 blocks, 6 service points
Juliana Musilli – 16 assists, 3 digs
Danbury 3, Brookfield 0
25-19, 25-23, 25-22
Danbury Stats
Catrina Sullivan – 14 kills, 5 aces, 3 digs, 8 service points
Megan Mercer – 20 assists, 2 kills, 4 aces, 5 digs, 9 service points
Shea McNamara – 12 digs, 5 service points
Field Hockey
Wilton 2, Staples 1 (OT)
Staples 0-1-0 1
Wilton 0-1-1 2
Wilton Scoring: Sophia Kaplan 1 goal; Emma Rothkopf 1 goal; Jess Hendry 1 assist
Staples Scoring: Meghan Johnson 1 goal
Goalies
S – Bridget Mulloy 4 saves
W – Megan Kaeyer 16 saves
Norwalk 2, Darien 1
Norwalk Scoring: Frances Mirabile 2 goals; Adriana Alfisi 1 assist
Darien Scoring: Katie Elders 1 goal
Stamford 1, Westhill 1 (OT)
Stamford 0-1-0 1
Westhill 0-1-0 1
Stamford Scoring: Bryce Stalteri 1 goal
Westhill Scoring: Anna Martelli 1 goal; Alex Lazo 1 assist
Greenwich 2, Ridgefield 0
Girls Swimming & Diving
Wilton 94, New Canaan 92200 Medley Relay
200 Medley Relay
1 – Wilton (Morgan Dill, Liela Hastings, Emma Babashak, Avery Rowland), 1:54.25
2 – New Canaan (Cathy Steinberg, Sophia Yee, Alexandra Mehos, Solomeya Marynovych), 1:57.15
3 – Wilton (Brooke Kelly, Liz Breslin, Maddie Pennino, Lara Burke), 2:04.79
200 Freestyle
1 – Nicole Vanderlee (NC), 1:59.19
2 – Caroline Sweeney (NC), 1:59.81
3 – Maddie Haley (NC), 2:00.44
4 – Arira Lowe (W), 2:02.62
5 – Emily Walden (W), 2:02.62
6 – Julianna Hume (W), 2:07.43
200 Individual Medley
1 – Lizzy Colwell (NC), 2:09.11
2 – Ellen Holmquist (W), 2:09.15
3 – Olivia Li (NC), 2:11.60
4 – Liela Hastings (W)
5 – Sophia Yee (NC), 2:18.09
6 – Olivia Crisafulli (W), 2:19.48
50 Freestyle
1 – Taylor Loud (W), 24.35
2 – Katie Stevenson (W), 25.04
3 – Morgan Dill (W), 25.61
4 – Alex Yee (NC), 25.78
5 – Alexandra Mehos (NC), 26.16
6 – Solomeya Marynovych (NC), 26.22
Diving
1 – Claire Ross (NC), 254.35
2 – Anne Farley (NC), 238.75
3 – Charlotte Frank (NC), 219.05
4 – Amy Malburo (W), 180.60
5 – Marra Woodring (W), 170.35
6 – Suzy Malburg (W), 166.40
100 Butterfly
1 – Emma Babashak (W), 59.56
2 – Olivia Li (NC), 1:00.92
3 – Arria Lowe (W), 1:01.50
4 – Alex Pastushan (NC), 1:02.01
5 – Alexandra Mehos (NC), 1:02.30
6 – Olivia Crisafulli (W), 1:04.96
100 Freestyle
1 – Taylor Loud (W), 53.62
2 – Katie Stevenson (W), 54.82
3 – Nicole Vanderlee (NC), 55.14
4 – Caroline Sweeney (NC), 55.88
5 – Avery Rowland (W), 57.18
6 – Alex Yee (NC), 57.90
500 Freestyle
1 – Emma Babashak (W), 5:19.27
2 – Maddie Haley (NC), 5:22.78
3 – Emily Walden (W), 5:28.62
4 – Anais Wentzel (W), 5:35.06
5 – Tyler Liffman (NC), 5:36.82
6 – Alexa Carrillo (NC), 5:43.78
200 Freestyle Relay
1 – Wilton (Morgan Dill, Ellen Holmquist, Katie Stevenson, Taylor Loud), 1:40.03
2 – New Canaan (Lizzy Colwell, Nicole Vanderlee, Maddie Haley, Caroline Sweeney), 1:40.96
3 – New Canaan (Alex Yee, Alexandra Mehos, Solomeya Marynovych, Karlie Bucci), 1:45.27
100 Backstroke
1 – Alex Pastushan (NC), 1:01.71
2 – Cathy Steinberg (NC), 1:03.76
3 – Morgan Dill (W), 1:04.43
4 – Rachel Panzano (NC), 1:04.86
5 – Brooke Kelly (W), 1:04.95
6 – Julianna Hume (W), 1:07.87
100 Breaststroke
1 – Lizzy Colwell (NC), 1:07.43
2 – Ellen Holmquist (W), 1:10.02
3 – Liela Hastings (W), 1:12.03
4 – Sophia Yee (NC), 1:13.97
5 – Avery Rowland (W), 1:12.03
6 – Tyler Liffman (NC), 1:17.45
400 Freestyle Relay
1 – Wilton (Katie Stevenson, Emma Babashak, Ellen Holmquist, Taylor Loud), 3:37.95
2 – New Canaan (Olivia Li, Nicole Vanderlee, Maddie Haley, Caroline Sweeney), 3:43.42
3 – New Canaan (Solomeya Marynovych, Karlie Bucci, Alex Pastushan, Sophia Yee), 3:50.05