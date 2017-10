FCIAC Scoreboard and Box Scores for Wednesday, Oct. 11

Below is the soccer, volleyball, field hockey and swimming and diving scoreboard for games played on Wednesday, Oct. 11. Statistics are included where provided.

Girls Soccer

Brien McMahon 4, Westhill 1

McMahon 3-1 4

Westhill 0-1 1

McMahon Scoring: Chloe Ortolano 2 goals; Peyton McNamara 1 goal; Olivia Leone 1 goal

Westhill Scoring: Corinne Dente 1 goal

Goalies

BM – Tati Arias 7 saves

Darien 0, New Canaan 0

Darien 0-0 0

New Canaan 0-0 0

Goalies

D – Christine Fiore 7 saves

NC – Jordan Paterson 8 saves

Wilton 3, Greenwich 1

Greenwich 0-1 1

Wilton 1-2 3

Greenwich Scoring: Kim Kockenmeister 1 goal; Isabella Tramposch 1 assist

Wilton Scoring: Lindsay Groves 2 goals; Paisley Eagan 1 goal; Zoe Lash 1 assist

Norwalk 5, Stamford 0

Stamford 0-0 0

Norwalk 4-1 5

Norwalk Scoring: Ryan Camiglio 2 goals; Julia Sferlazza 1 goal, 1 assist; Kelly Halloran 1 goal, 1 assist; Caila DeGrandi 2 assists; Brenda Garcia 1 goal; Stephany Escalante 1 assist

Ludlowe 0, St. Joseph 0

Ludlowe 0-0 0

St. Joseph 0-0 0

Warde 1, Trumbull 0

Trumbull 0-0 0

Warde 1-0 1

Trumbull Scoring: Kaitlyn Walsh 1 goal

Danbury 7, Central 0

Volleyball

New Canaan 3, Norwalk 0

26-24, 25-17, 25-17

New Canaan Stats

Carson Allsteadt – 19 kills, 17 digs

Emma Wheeler – 32 assists, 9 digs

Carey Callahan – 4 aces, 8 digs

Norwalk Stats

Ellie McCabe – 3 digs, 5 service points, 10 assists

Jess Otto – 7 digs, 1 ace, 3 service points, 1 assist

Ajsa Vega – 6 digs, 2 kills, 1 ace, 4 service points, 1 assist

Brien McMahon 3, Trinity Catholic 0

25-23, 25-10, 25-9

Brien McMahon Stats

Taylor Morton – 13 kills, 1 ace, 20 service points

Tes DeJaeger – 28 assists, 1 kill, 12 service points

Stephanie Skidmore – 8 kills, 2 blocks

Elizabeth Murphy – 6 kills, 5 digs

Michelle Parea – 10 digs

Staples 3, Westhill 2

25-21, 22-25, 25-11, 10-25, 15-9

Staples Stats

Isabella Jagenberg – 17 kills, 4 blocks

Mackenzie Lesher – 11 kills

Bella Siskind – 11 kills

Westhill Stats

Gabbie Veseli – 17 digs, 7 kills, 7 service points

Nina Bakuradze – 23 digs

Sophie Thagouras – 5 kills, 17 assists, 18 service points

Vana Servos – 13 assists, 17 service points

Betsy Sachs – 12 kills, 8 service points

Stamford 3, Danbury 1

19-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-9

Stamford Stats

Andrea O’Conner – 25 kills, 5 blocks

Gloria Mattioli – 34 digs

Danbury Stats

Catrina Sullivan – 16 kills, 9 digs, 4 blocks, 2 aces

Megan Mercer – 24 assists, 3 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces

C.C. Custodio – 6 kills, 2 blocks

Greenwich 3, Trumbull 1

25-16, 18-25, 25-7, 25-18

Warde 3, Darien 0

Ludlowe at Central

Field Hockey

Danbury 1, Westhill 0

Danbury 0-1 1

Westhill 0-0 0

Danbury Scoring: Jaymee Alfonso 1 goal; Olivia Alessandro 1 assist

New Canaan at Stamford

Brien McMahon at Trumbull

Girls Swimming & Diving

Greenwich 103, Ridgefield 77