HAN Live: Norwalk at Stamford boys soccer, 4 p.m., Thursday

The Norwalk Bears will take on the Stamford Black Knights in a key battle in the FCIAC playoff race on Thursday and you can catch the action live on the HAN Network.

Coverage will begin with a pregame show at 3:45 p.m., with game time set for 4 p.m..

The game is available on the FCIAC’s home page and at HAN Network’s website by clicking here. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

Note: To view past HAN Network/FCIAC events on demand, click here.

Stamford (8-3-0) and Norwalk (7-2-2) are separated by just one point in the FCIAC standings. The Knights are in third place with 24 points, edging out fourth-place Trumbull on a tiebeaker, while the Bears are fifth with 23 points.

A victory in Thursday’s game would push Norwalk past Stamford in an extremely tight playoff race.

Longtime Stamford coach Mario Caminiti is looking to bring home the FCIAC championship for the first time since 1997. The Knights started the week in first place but dropped to third following a 4-3 loss to Warde on Tuesday. That snapped a three-game win streak for Stamford.

Key returning players such as Oleh Senyk, Max Vinyarsky, and keeper Alex Grabar lead a talented roster working to drive Stamford deep into the playoffs.

Led by head coach Chris Laughton, the Norwalk Bears entered this season as a heavy favorite to win it all and have the players and attitude to do so.

Returning as a senior this year is Sebastian Echeverri, a first-team All-FCIAC selection as a junior who will create lots chances up front as the main striker.

The HAN Network will also carry a pair of key football contests this weekend.

In the first game, the unbeaten Darien Blue Wave (4-0) will look to stretch their winning streak to 30 against the Staples Wreckers (3-1), who suffered their first loss of the season in a 24-17 decision to Ridgefield last week.

That game will kickoff at 7 p.m., Friday, at Staples High School in Westport.

On Saturday, head coach John Marinelli’s Greenwich Cardinals (3-0) will host the New Canaan Rams (3-1), who are coached by his father, Lou Marinelli. Kickoff for that game is set for 4 p.m.