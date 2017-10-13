FCIAC
Latest Scores

FCIAC Scoreboard and Box Scores for Thursday, Oct. 12

Posted by Dave Stewart on October 13, 2017 in All Highlights, Boys Soccer, Field Hockey, Field Hockey News, Girls Soccer, Girls Volleyball, Highlights, News, Soccer News, Volleyball News ·

Below is the soccer, volleyball, and field hockey scoreboard for games played on Thursday, Oct. 12. Statistics are included where provided.

Boys Soccer

Stamford 2, Norwalk 1

• Ali Essallamy scored the game-winner in the 79th minute

Norwalk 0-1 1

Stamford 1-1 2

Norwalk Scoring: Michael Hidalgo 1 goal; Sebastian Echeverri 1 assist

Stamford Scoring: Bogdan Chervak 1 goal; Ali Essallamy 1 goal

Darien 3, New Canaan 0

New Canaan 0-0 0

Darien 2-1 3

Darien Scoring: Blake Sommi 2 goals; Will Henry Harmon 2 assists; William Dickson 1 goal; Charles Sears 1 assist

Goalies

NC – Jack Richardson 5 saves

D – David Volz 5 saves; Reilly Warble 1 save

Staples 0, Ridgefield 0

Staples 0-0 0

Ridgefield 0-0 0

Goalies

R – Cal Dearth 2 saves

Trumbull 2, Warde 0

Warde 0-0 0

Trumbull 1-1 2

Trumbull Scoring: Dante DePina 1 goal; Anthony Barreira 1 goal; Myles Summers 1 assist; Tiago Frazao 1 assist

Goalies

W – Cameron Milington 7 saves

T – Andrew Menjivar 6 saves     

Shots

W – 7; T – 13

Ludlowe 4, St. Joseph 0

St. Joseph 0-0 0

Ludlowe 3-1 4

Ludlowe Scoring: Calum Crawford 1 goal; Zaid Atta 1 goal; Ryan Burress 1 goal; Kristo Boci 1 goal

Danbury 2, Central 1

Westhill 3, Brien McMahon 1

Greenwich 6, Wilton 0

Girls Soccer

Staples 2, Ridgefield 0

Staples Scoring: Ariana Gerig 2 goals; Autumn Smith 1 assist, Ashley Wright 1 assist; Olivia Ronca 1 assist

Field Hockey

Darien 3, Wilton 2

Wilton 1-1 2

Darien 2-1 3

Darien Scoring: Kendall Wisinski 1 goal, 1 assist; Bridget Mahoney 1 goal, 1 assist

Kiki Tropsa 1 goal

Wilton Scoring: Emma Rothkopf 1 goal, 1 assist; Jess Hendry 1 goal; Emma Rosen 1 assist

Goalies

W – Megan Kaeyer 12 saves

D – Erica Blaze 1 save

Norwalk 2, Staples 0

Norwalk Scoring: Jackie Mirabile 1 goal; Julia Vaccaro 1 goal

Ludlowe 9, Warde 0

Warde 0-0 0

Ludlowe 4-5 9

Ludlowe Scoring: Lauren Beccaria 5 goals, 1 assist; Alyssa Kraus 1 goal, 3 assists; Melissa Bucher 1 goal, 1 assist; Jacquelyn Konstanty 1 goal; Audrey Sharp 1 goal

Goalies

W – Sophia Guerrera 6 saves

L – Allison Wales 2 saves                            

Ridgefield 2, St. Joseph 0

Volleyball

Greenwich 3, Ridgefield 0

25-17, 25-19, 25-17

 

