FCIAC Scoreboard and Box Scores for Thursday, Oct. 12

Below is the soccer, volleyball, and field hockey scoreboard for games played on Thursday, Oct. 12. Statistics are included where provided.
Boys Soccer
Stamford 2, Norwalk 1
• Ali Essallamy scored the game-winner in the 79th minute
Norwalk 0-1 1
Stamford 1-1 2
Norwalk Scoring: Michael Hidalgo 1 goal; Sebastian Echeverri 1 assist
Stamford Scoring: Bogdan Chervak 1 goal; Ali Essallamy 1 goal
Darien 3, New Canaan 0
New Canaan 0-0 0
Darien 2-1 3
Darien Scoring: Blake Sommi 2 goals; Will Henry Harmon 2 assists; William Dickson 1 goal; Charles Sears 1 assist
Goalies
NC – Jack Richardson 5 saves
D – David Volz 5 saves; Reilly Warble 1 save
Staples 0, Ridgefield 0
Staples 0-0 0
Ridgefield 0-0 0
Goalies
R – Cal Dearth 2 saves
Trumbull 2, Warde 0
Warde 0-0 0
Trumbull 1-1 2
Trumbull Scoring: Dante DePina 1 goal; Anthony Barreira 1 goal; Myles Summers 1 assist; Tiago Frazao 1 assist
Goalies
W – Cameron Milington 7 saves
T – Andrew Menjivar 6 saves
Shots
W – 7; T – 13
Ludlowe 4, St. Joseph 0
St. Joseph 0-0 0
Ludlowe 3-1 4
Ludlowe Scoring: Calum Crawford 1 goal; Zaid Atta 1 goal; Ryan Burress 1 goal; Kristo Boci 1 goal
Danbury 2, Central 1
Westhill 3, Brien McMahon 1
Greenwich 6, Wilton 0
Girls Soccer
Staples 2, Ridgefield 0
Staples Scoring: Ariana Gerig 2 goals; Autumn Smith 1 assist, Ashley Wright 1 assist; Olivia Ronca 1 assist
Field Hockey
Darien 3, Wilton 2
Wilton 1-1 2
Darien 2-1 3
Darien Scoring: Kendall Wisinski 1 goal, 1 assist; Bridget Mahoney 1 goal, 1 assist
Kiki Tropsa 1 goal
Wilton Scoring: Emma Rothkopf 1 goal, 1 assist; Jess Hendry 1 goal; Emma Rosen 1 assist
Goalies
W – Megan Kaeyer 12 saves
D – Erica Blaze 1 save
Norwalk 2, Staples 0
Norwalk Scoring: Jackie Mirabile 1 goal; Julia Vaccaro 1 goal
Ludlowe 9, Warde 0
Warde 0-0 0
Ludlowe 4-5 9
Ludlowe Scoring: Lauren Beccaria 5 goals, 1 assist; Alyssa Kraus 1 goal, 3 assists; Melissa Bucher 1 goal, 1 assist; Jacquelyn Konstanty 1 goal; Audrey Sharp 1 goal
Goalies
W – Sophia Guerrera 6 saves
L – Allison Wales 2 saves
Ridgefield 2, St. Joseph 0
Volleyball
Greenwich 3, Ridgefield 0
25-17, 25-19, 25-17