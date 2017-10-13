The 2017 FCIAC Fall Tournament Schedule

Boys and Girls Cross Country

Wednesday, Oct. 18

FCIAC Championship at Waveny Park, New Canaan – Watch live on HAN Network

Schedule of races

Girls Freshman (2.5K), 2:15 p.m.

Boys Freshman (2.5K), 2:30 p.m.

Girls Varsity (4K), 2:50 p.m.

Boys Varsity (5K), 3:20 p.m.

Girls Junior Varsity (4K), 3:50 p.m.

Boys Junior Varsity (5K), 4:20 p.m.

Note: The All-FCIAC Awards Ceremony will be held at Waveny Pool at approximately 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Thursday, Oct. 26

Quarterfinals at higher seeds, times TBA

Monday, Oct. 30

Semifinals at Fairfield-Ludlowe, Taft Field, 5 and 7 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed will have the choice of game time

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Final at Norwalk, Testa Field, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 27-28

Quarterfinals at higher seeds, times TBA

Monday, Oct. 30

Semifinals at Wilton, Kristine Lilly Field, 5 and 7 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed will have the choice of game time

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Final at Norwalk, Testa Field, 5 p.m.

Field Hockey

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 27-28

Quarterfinals at higher seeds, times TBA

Monday, Oct. 30

Semifinals at Brien McMahon, Jack Casagrande Field, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed will have the choice of game time

Thursday, Nov. 3

Final at Brien McMahon, Jack Casagrande Field, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday, Oct. 30

Quarterfinals at higher seeds, times TBA

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Semifinals at Fairfield-Ludlowe, 5 and 7 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed will have the choice of game time

Saturday, Nov. 4

Final at Fairfield-Ludlowe, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming & Diving

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Swimming Trials at Greenwich High School, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Diving Final at Westhill High School, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 4

Swimming Final at Greenwich High School, 6 p.m.