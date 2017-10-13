The 2017 FCIAC Fall Tournament Schedule

Boys and Girls Cross Country
Wednesday, Oct. 18
FCIAC Championship at Waveny Park, New Canaan – Watch live on HAN Network
Schedule of races
Girls Freshman (2.5K), 2:15 p.m.
Boys Freshman (2.5K), 2:30 p.m.
Girls Varsity (4K), 2:50 p.m.
Boys Varsity (5K), 3:20 p.m.
Girls Junior Varsity (4K), 3:50 p.m.
Boys Junior Varsity (5K), 4:20 p.m.
Note: The All-FCIAC Awards Ceremony will be held at Waveny Pool at approximately 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Thursday, Oct. 26
Quarterfinals at higher seeds, times TBA
Monday, Oct. 30
Semifinals at Fairfield-Ludlowe, Taft Field, 5 and 7 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed will have the choice of game time
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Final at Norwalk, Testa Field, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Friday-Saturday, Oct. 27-28
Quarterfinals at higher seeds, times TBA
Monday, Oct. 30
Semifinals at Wilton, Kristine Lilly Field, 5 and 7 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed will have the choice of game time
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Final at Norwalk, Testa Field, 5 p.m.
Field Hockey
Friday-Saturday, Oct. 27-28
Quarterfinals at higher seeds, times TBA
Monday, Oct. 30
Semifinals at Brien McMahon, Jack Casagrande Field, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed will have the choice of game time
Thursday, Nov. 3
Final at Brien McMahon, Jack Casagrande Field, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Monday, Oct. 30
Quarterfinals at higher seeds, times TBA
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Semifinals at Fairfield-Ludlowe, 5 and 7 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed will have the choice of game time
Saturday, Nov. 4
Final at Fairfield-Ludlowe, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming & Diving
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Swimming Trials at Greenwich High School, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 2
Diving Final at Westhill High School, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 4
Swimming Final at Greenwich High School, 6 p.m.