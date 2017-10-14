Three FCIAC girls soccer players selected to High School All-American Game

Three FCIAC girls soccer stars have been selected to compete in the 2017 High School All-American Game.

Lauren Tangney of Warde, Tori Bike of St. Joseph, and Emily Denunzio of Darien, all seniors, will represent the East squad in the game, which will be held on Dec. 2 in Orlando, Fla.

Rosters for both the East and West were announced Friday and can be found by clicking here.

The three players double the number of FCIAC athletes who have been selected for the All-American game since 2011, and Bike is the fourth St. Joseph Cadet to receive the honor.

Tangney and Denunzio are the first conference players from a team other than St. Joe’s to be selected for the game.

Past FCIAC participants were Sami Grasso and Sabrina Toole in 2013, and Jenna Bike in 2015.

All three players will also figure prominently in the upcoming FCIAC tournament, as their teams are all in the top five in a very close playoff race.

Tangney’s Warde Mustangs are 10-3-0 and in second place, just behind Staples via a head-to-head tiebreaker

Denunzio’s Darien Blue Wave (9-2-2) and Bike’s St. Joseph Cadets are in a three-way tie with Ridgefield for third place, as all three teams have 29 points.