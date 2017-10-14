HAN Live: New Canaan at Greenwich football, 4 p.m., Saturday

John Marinelli took the reins of the Greenwich High School football program back in 2015, and almost immediately the Cardinals’ yearly showdown against the New Canaan Rams, who are coached by his father Lou, was dubbed the “Marinelli Bowl.”
If that name ever completely fades away, neither father nor son would miss it. The game is, after all, about the players.
“It’s always about the game and the kids who play it,” Lou Marinelli said. “Who cares what I feel like or Johnny feels like? It’s about the kids.”
The Rams and Cardinals will square off in a major showdown at 4 p.m., Saturday, in Greenwich, and the game will be carried live by the HAN Network. FCIAC Tailgate starts the day at 2:30 p.m., with kickoff set for 4.
