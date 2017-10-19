FCIAC Scoreboard and Box Scores for Wednesday, Oct. 18

Below is the volleyball, soccer, field hockey and girls swimming & diving scoreboard for games played on Wednesday, Oct. 18. Statistics are included where provided.

Volleyball

Danbury 3, Bridgeport Central 0

25-8, 25-9, 25-12

Danbury Stats

Megan Mercer – 12 assists, 9 aces, 2 kills

Shannon Quinn – 10 assists, 4 aces, 4 digs

Jolene Hefferon – 6 kills, 1 dig

Molly Carboni – 5 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces

Stamford 3, Norwalk 0

25-10, 25-14, 25-20

Stamford Stats

Andrea O’Connor – 11 kills, 5 blocks, 4 aces

Norwalk Stats

Jess Otto – 14 digs

Ellie McCabe – 3 digs, 1 ace, 5 points, 9 assists

Bailey Tenwick – 4 kills, 4 blocks

New Canaan 3, Darien 2

25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 20-25, 15-12

New Canaan Stats

Carson Allsteadt – 19 kills, 23 digs

Emma Wheeler – 30 assists, 9 digs

Carey Callahan – 11 digs

Darien Stats

Lindsey Fay – 9 kills, 3 blocks, 3 aces, 10 points

Faith Helms – 7 kills, 1 block, 6 aces, 13 points, 10 digs

Caroline Martzolf – 5 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces, 13 points

Greenwich 3, Wilton 0

25-14, 25-18, 25-16

Greenwich Stats

Tara Ford – 13 kills

Erika Hauschild – 10 kills, 16 points

Adnerys deJesus – 12 digs, 7 points

Wilton Stats

Sommer Rogg – 6 kills, 8 digs

Addie Tanzman – 6 points, 1 ace, 3 kills

Sophie Phelan – 10 digs

Trumbull 3, Warde 2

24-26, 25-21, 24-26, 26-24, 19-17

Trumbull Stats

Krystina Schueler – 23 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs

Julia Roberto – 12 kills, 6 blocks, 4 digs

Becca Lubbert – 20 digs, 2 kills

Ally Nielsen – 51 assists, 10 digs, 1 block

Warde Stats

Olivia Parisi – 11 service points, 2 aces, 17 kills, 4 blocks, 6 digs

Clare Sullivan – 7 service points, 3 aces, 6 kills, 1 block, 4 digs, 41 assists

Libby McKenna – 3 service points, 1 ace, 13 kills, 1 block, 20 digs

St. Joseph 3, Ludlowe 2

25-20, 24-26, 23-25, 26-25, 15-8

St. Joseph Stats

Grace Vocalina – 5 aces, 42 assists

Christina Crocco – 15 kills, 3 blocks

Elena Ball – 2 aces, 16 kills

Bridget Fatse – 2 aces, 11 kills

Ludlowe Stats

Lily Traum – 2 aces, 2 kills, 35 assists

Kate Steensma – 27 kills, 2 aces

Jasmine Hamel – 8 kills 4 blocks

Ridgefield 3, Staples 2

25-23, 14-25, 21-25, 25-14, 15-9

Staples Stats

Isabella Jagenberg – 12 kills, 3 blocks

Mackenzie Lesher – 12 kills, 2 blocks

Amanda Troelstra – 11 kills, 3 blocks

Westhill 3, Brien McMahon 1

25-20, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22

Boys Soccer

Trumbull 6, Trinity Catholic 0

Trumbull Scoring: Jason Weinstein 1 goal, 2 assists; Tucker David 2 goals; Matheus Santiago 1 goal, 1 assist; , Andrew Restrepo 2 assists; Anthony Barreira 1 goal; Christopher Conaway 1 goal; Nikos Xenakis 1 assist

Goalies

T – Chris Calabrese 2 saves

TC – Luis Benitez 8 saves

Bridgeport Central 3, Stamford 1

Central Scoring: Joshua Smith 2 goals; Jonathan Gomes 1 goal

Ludlowe 1, Warde 0

Warde 0-0 0

Ludlowe 0-1 1

Ludlowe Scoring: Zaid Atta 1 goal; Nicholas Rullo 1 assist

Shots: L-12; W-6

New Canaan 3, St. Joseph 1

New Canaan 3-0 3

St. Joseph 0-1 1

New Canaan Scoring: Alex Zarikos 3 goals

Ridgefield 1, Norwalk 0

Ridgefield 0-1 1

Norwalk 0-0

Ridgefield Scoring: J.T. Siano 1 goal

Westhill 1, Darien o

Danbury 1, Greenwich 0

Brien McMahon 2, Wilton 1

Girls Soccer

Trumbull 8, Trinity Catholic 0

Trumbull Scoring: Meghan Ahearn 3 assists; Valerie Eigenrauch 2 goals; Ana Carlos 1 goal, 1 assist; Kristen Pagliaro 1 goal, 1 assist; Julia Jager 1 goal; Maddie McGee 1 goal; Morgan Mallozzi 1 goal; Dani Milovanov 1 goal; Grace Lesko 1 assist; Brady Lynch 1 assist

Warde 1, Ludlowe 1

Warde 0-1 1

Ludlowe 1-0 1

Ludlowe Scoring: Georgia Hoey 1 goal

Ridgefield 5, Norwalk 0

Field Hockey

Greenwich 4, Warde 1

Warde 0-1 1

Greenwich 3-1 4

Greenwich Scoring: Maggie O’Gorman 2 goal, 1 assist; Sam Chabot 1 goal; Augustina Ferrari 1 goal

Norwalk 3, Stamford 0

Norwalk Scoring: Jackie Mirabile 1 goal; Julia Vaccaro 1 goal; Tessa Albrecht 1 goal; Frances Mirabile 1 assist; Lily L’Archevesque 1 assist

Brien McMahon 2, St. Joseph 0

Girls Swimming & Diving

Staples 97, Westhill/Stamford 88

First Place Finishes

200 medley relay – Staples (Esme Hunter, Annie Bowens, Marissa Healy, Olivia Utter), 2:00.31

200 Freestyle – Hunter (S), 2:01.31

200 Individual Medley – Erika Ehret (W), 2:21.13

50 Freestyle – Healy (S), 26.00

Diving – Abigail Desire (W), 253.35

100 butterfly – Amanda Conte (W), 1:02.65

100 Freestyle – Faith Somody (W), 57.76

500 Freestyle – Michelle Kennedy (S), 5:25.10

200 Freestyle Relay – Staples (Bowens, Sophia Mechanic, Arin Garland, Woods), 1:49.93

100 Backstroke – Healy (S), 1:00.25

100 Breaststroke – Hunter (S), 1:11.43

400 Freestyle Relay – Staples (Woods, Kennedy, Healy, Hunter), 3:52.13

Greenwich 97.5 Trumbull 80.5

200 Medley Relay

1 – Greenwich (Montesi, Malone, Clisham, Lynch), 1:55.41

2 – Greenwich (Schinto, J. Akpata, Warner, Knudsen), 1:55.69

200 Freestyle

1 – Allison Brea (G), 2:03.56

2 – Ashleigh Piro (T), 2:04.79

3 – Mia Zaharia (T), 2:05.15

200 Individual Medley

1 – Kelly Montesi (G), 2:14.07

2 – Sammy Ennis (G), 2:20.28

3 – Julia Lucey (G), 2:24.60

50 Freestyle

1 – Julia Merrill (G), 26.00

2 – Lexi de la Sierra (G), 26.13

3 – Elisabeth Stankebte (T), 27.33

Diving

1 – Maddie Muldoon (G)

2 – Casey Kirsch (G)

3 – Catie McCarthy (G)

100 Butterfly

1 – Sophia Bragg (T), 1:03.45

2 – Sammy Ennis (G), 1:04.22

3 – Brighid Lewis (G), 1:05.30

100 Freestyle

1 – Lexi de la Sierra (G), 56.49

2 – Regan Ryan (T), 58.68

3 – June Akpata (G), 59.08

500 Freestyle

1 – Kortney Knudsen (G), 5:21.53

2 – Allison Brea (G), 5:22.50

3 – Nicole Ragone (G), 5:45.18

200 Freestyle Relay

1 – Greenwich (Knudsen, Warner, Schinto, Merrill), 1:43.12

2 – Greenwich (Montesi, Sammy Ennis, de la Sierra, Bjerke), 1:42.70

Scoring stopped here

100 Backstroke

1 – Meghan Lynch (G), 1:00.86

2 – Kate Ennis (G), 1:06.35

3 – Ashleigh Puro (T), 1:11.02

100 Breaststroke

1 – June Akpata (G), 1:12.91

2 – Brighid Lewis (G), 1:16.11

400 Freestyle Relay

1 – Greenwich (Lynch, Warner, S. Ennis, Lucey)

2 – Greenwich (Merrill, Knudsen, Brea, Bjerke)