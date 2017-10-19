FCIAC
Latest Scores

FCIAC Scoreboard and Box Scores for Wednesday, Oct. 18

Posted by Dave Stewart on October 19, 2017 in All Highlights, Boys Soccer, Field Hockey, Field Hockey News, Girls Swimming, Girls Volleyball, Highlights, News, Soccer News, Swimming News, Volleyball News ·

Below is the volleyball, soccer, field hockey and girls swimming & diving scoreboard for games played on Wednesday, Oct. 18. Statistics are included where provided.

Volleyball

Danbury 3, Bridgeport Central 0

25-8, 25-9, 25-12

Danbury Stats

Megan Mercer – 12 assists, 9 aces, 2 kills

Shannon Quinn – 10 assists, 4 aces, 4 digs

Jolene Hefferon – 6 kills, 1 dig

Molly Carboni – 5 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces

Stamford 3, Norwalk 0

25-10, 25-14, 25-20

Stamford Stats

Andrea O’Connor – 11 kills, 5 blocks, 4 aces

Norwalk Stats

Jess Otto – 14 digs

Ellie McCabe – 3 digs, 1 ace, 5 points, 9 assists

Bailey Tenwick – 4 kills, 4 blocks

New Canaan 3, Darien 2

25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 20-25, 15-12

New Canaan Stats

Carson Allsteadt – 19 kills, 23 digs

Emma Wheeler – 30 assists, 9 digs

Carey Callahan – 11 digs

Darien Stats

Lindsey Fay –  9 kills, 3 blocks, 3 aces, 10 points

Faith Helms – 7 kills, 1 block, 6 aces, 13 points, 10 digs

Caroline Martzolf – 5 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces, 13 points

Greenwich 3, Wilton 0

25-14, 25-18, 25-16

Greenwich Stats

Tara Ford – 13 kills

Erika Hauschild – 10 kills, 16 points

Adnerys deJesus – 12 digs, 7 points

Wilton Stats

Sommer Rogg – 6 kills, 8 digs

Addie Tanzman – 6 points, 1 ace, 3 kills

Sophie Phelan – 10 digs

Trumbull 3, Warde 2

24-26, 25-21, 24-26, 26-24, 19-17

Trumbull Stats

Krystina Schueler – 23 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs

Julia Roberto – 12 kills, 6 blocks, 4 digs

Becca Lubbert – 20 digs, 2 kills

Ally Nielsen – 51 assists, 10 digs, 1 block

Warde Stats

Olivia Parisi – 11 service points, 2 aces, 17 kills, 4 blocks, 6 digs

Clare Sullivan – 7 service points, 3 aces, 6 kills, 1 block, 4 digs, 41 assists

Libby McKenna – 3 service points, 1 ace, 13 kills, 1 block, 20 digs

St. Joseph 3, Ludlowe 2

25-20, 24-26, 23-25, 26-25, 15-8

St. Joseph Stats

Grace Vocalina – 5 aces, 42 assists

Christina Crocco – 15 kills, 3 blocks

Elena Ball – 2 aces, 16 kills

Bridget Fatse – 2 aces, 11 kills

Ludlowe Stats

Lily Traum – 2 aces, 2 kills, 35 assists

Kate Steensma – 27 kills, 2 aces

Jasmine Hamel – 8 kills 4 blocks

Ridgefield 3, Staples 2

25-23, 14-25, 21-25, 25-14, 15-9

Staples Stats

Isabella Jagenberg – 12 kills, 3 blocks

Mackenzie Lesher – 12 kills, 2 blocks

Amanda Troelstra – 11 kills, 3 blocks

Westhill 3, Brien McMahon 1

25-20, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22

Boys Soccer

Trumbull 6, Trinity Catholic 0

Trumbull Scoring: Jason Weinstein 1 goal, 2 assists; Tucker David 2 goals; Matheus Santiago 1 goal, 1 assist; , Andrew Restrepo 2 assists; Anthony Barreira 1 goal; Christopher Conaway 1 goal; Nikos Xenakis 1 assist

Goalies

T – Chris Calabrese 2 saves

TC – Luis Benitez 8 saves

Bridgeport Central 3, Stamford 1

Central Scoring: Joshua Smith 2 goals; Jonathan Gomes 1 goal

Ludlowe 1, Warde 0

Warde 0-0 0

Ludlowe 0-1 1

Ludlowe Scoring: Zaid Atta 1 goal; Nicholas Rullo 1 assist

Shots: L-12; W-6

New Canaan 3, St. Joseph 1

New Canaan 3-0 3

St. Joseph 0-1 1

New Canaan Scoring: Alex Zarikos 3 goals

Ridgefield 1, Norwalk 0

Ridgefield 0-1 1

Norwalk 0-0

Ridgefield Scoring: J.T. Siano 1 goal

Westhill 1, Darien o

Danbury 1, Greenwich 0

Brien McMahon 2, Wilton 1

Girls Soccer

Trumbull 8, Trinity Catholic 0

Trumbull Scoring: Meghan Ahearn 3 assists; Valerie Eigenrauch 2 goals; Ana Carlos 1 goal, 1 assist; Kristen Pagliaro 1 goal, 1 assist; Julia Jager 1 goal; Maddie McGee 1 goal; Morgan Mallozzi 1 goal; Dani Milovanov 1 goal; Grace Lesko 1 assist; Brady Lynch 1 assist

Warde 1, Ludlowe 1

Warde 0-1 1

Ludlowe 1-0 1

Ludlowe Scoring: Georgia Hoey 1 goal

Ridgefield 5, Norwalk 0

 

Field Hockey

Greenwich 4, Warde 1

Warde 0-1 1

Greenwich 3-1 4

Greenwich Scoring: Maggie O’Gorman 2 goal, 1 assist; Sam Chabot 1 goal; Augustina Ferrari 1 goal

Norwalk 3, Stamford 0

Norwalk Scoring: Jackie Mirabile 1 goal; Julia Vaccaro 1 goal; Tessa Albrecht 1 goal; Frances Mirabile 1 assist; Lily L’Archevesque 1 assist

Brien McMahon 2, St. Joseph 0

Girls Swimming & Diving

Staples 97, Westhill/Stamford 88

First Place Finishes 

200 medley relay – Staples (Esme Hunter, Annie Bowens, Marissa Healy, Olivia Utter), 2:00.31

200 Freestyle – Hunter (S), 2:01.31

200 Individual Medley – Erika Ehret (W), 2:21.13

50 Freestyle – Healy (S), 26.00

Diving – Abigail Desire (W), 253.35

100 butterfly – Amanda Conte (W), 1:02.65

100 Freestyle – Faith Somody (W), 57.76

500 Freestyle – Michelle Kennedy (S), 5:25.10

200 Freestyle Relay – Staples (Bowens, Sophia Mechanic, Arin Garland, Woods), 1:49.93

100 Backstroke – Healy (S), 1:00.25

100 Breaststroke – Hunter (S), 1:11.43

400 Freestyle Relay – Staples (Woods, Kennedy, Healy, Hunter), 3:52.13

Greenwich 97.5 Trumbull 80.5

200 Medley Relay

1 – Greenwich (Montesi, Malone, Clisham, Lynch), 1:55.41

2 – Greenwich (Schinto, J. Akpata, Warner, Knudsen), 1:55.69

200 Freestyle

1 – Allison Brea (G), 2:03.56

2 – Ashleigh Piro (T), 2:04.79

3 – Mia Zaharia (T), 2:05.15

200 Individual Medley

1 – Kelly Montesi (G), 2:14.07

2 – Sammy Ennis (G), 2:20.28

3 – Julia Lucey (G), 2:24.60

50 Freestyle

1 – Julia Merrill (G), 26.00

2 – Lexi de la Sierra (G), 26.13

3 – Elisabeth Stankebte (T), 27.33

Diving

1 – Maddie Muldoon (G)

2 – Casey Kirsch (G)

3 – Catie McCarthy (G)

100 Butterfly

1 – Sophia Bragg (T), 1:03.45

2 – Sammy Ennis (G), 1:04.22

3 – Brighid Lewis (G), 1:05.30

100 Freestyle

1 – Lexi de la Sierra (G), 56.49

2 – Regan Ryan (T), 58.68

3 – June Akpata (G), 59.08

500 Freestyle

1 – Kortney Knudsen (G), 5:21.53

2 – Allison Brea (G), 5:22.50

3 – Nicole Ragone (G), 5:45.18

200 Freestyle Relay

1 – Greenwich (Knudsen, Warner, Schinto, Merrill), 1:43.12

2 – Greenwich (Montesi, Sammy Ennis, de la Sierra, Bjerke), 1:42.70

Scoring stopped here

100 Backstroke

1 – Meghan Lynch (G), 1:00.86

2 – Kate Ennis (G), 1:06.35

3 – Ashleigh Puro (T), 1:11.02

100 Breaststroke

1 – June Akpata (G), 1:12.91

2 – Brighid Lewis (G), 1:16.11

400 Freestyle Relay

1 – Greenwich (Lynch, Warner, S. Ennis, Lucey)

2 – Greenwich (Merrill, Knudsen, Brea, Bjerke)

 

Previous Post 2017 FCIAC Girls Cross Country Championship Results
FCIAC

Dave Stewart

