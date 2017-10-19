FCIAC Scoreboard and Box Scores for Wednesday, Oct. 18

Below is the volleyball, soccer, field hockey and girls swimming & diving scoreboard for games played on Wednesday, Oct. 18. Statistics are included where provided.
Volleyball
Danbury 3, Bridgeport Central 0
25-8, 25-9, 25-12
Danbury Stats
Megan Mercer – 12 assists, 9 aces, 2 kills
Shannon Quinn – 10 assists, 4 aces, 4 digs
Jolene Hefferon – 6 kills, 1 dig
Molly Carboni – 5 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces
Stamford 3, Norwalk 0
25-10, 25-14, 25-20
Stamford Stats
Andrea O’Connor – 11 kills, 5 blocks, 4 aces
Norwalk Stats
Jess Otto – 14 digs
Ellie McCabe – 3 digs, 1 ace, 5 points, 9 assists
Bailey Tenwick – 4 kills, 4 blocks
New Canaan 3, Darien 2
25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 20-25, 15-12
New Canaan Stats
Carson Allsteadt – 19 kills, 23 digs
Emma Wheeler – 30 assists, 9 digs
Carey Callahan – 11 digs
Darien Stats
Lindsey Fay – 9 kills, 3 blocks, 3 aces, 10 points
Faith Helms – 7 kills, 1 block, 6 aces, 13 points, 10 digs
Caroline Martzolf – 5 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces, 13 points
Greenwich 3, Wilton 0
25-14, 25-18, 25-16
Greenwich Stats
Tara Ford – 13 kills
Erika Hauschild – 10 kills, 16 points
Adnerys deJesus – 12 digs, 7 points
Wilton Stats
Sommer Rogg – 6 kills, 8 digs
Addie Tanzman – 6 points, 1 ace, 3 kills
Sophie Phelan – 10 digs
Trumbull 3, Warde 2
24-26, 25-21, 24-26, 26-24, 19-17
Trumbull Stats
Krystina Schueler – 23 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs
Julia Roberto – 12 kills, 6 blocks, 4 digs
Becca Lubbert – 20 digs, 2 kills
Ally Nielsen – 51 assists, 10 digs, 1 block
Warde Stats
Olivia Parisi – 11 service points, 2 aces, 17 kills, 4 blocks, 6 digs
Clare Sullivan – 7 service points, 3 aces, 6 kills, 1 block, 4 digs, 41 assists
Libby McKenna – 3 service points, 1 ace, 13 kills, 1 block, 20 digs
St. Joseph 3, Ludlowe 2
25-20, 24-26, 23-25, 26-25, 15-8
St. Joseph Stats
Grace Vocalina – 5 aces, 42 assists
Christina Crocco – 15 kills, 3 blocks
Elena Ball – 2 aces, 16 kills
Bridget Fatse – 2 aces, 11 kills
Ludlowe Stats
Lily Traum – 2 aces, 2 kills, 35 assists
Kate Steensma – 27 kills, 2 aces
Jasmine Hamel – 8 kills 4 blocks
Ridgefield 3, Staples 2
25-23, 14-25, 21-25, 25-14, 15-9
Staples Stats
Isabella Jagenberg – 12 kills, 3 blocks
Mackenzie Lesher – 12 kills, 2 blocks
Amanda Troelstra – 11 kills, 3 blocks
Westhill 3, Brien McMahon 1
25-20, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22
Boys Soccer
Trumbull 6, Trinity Catholic 0
Trumbull Scoring: Jason Weinstein 1 goal, 2 assists; Tucker David 2 goals; Matheus Santiago 1 goal, 1 assist; , Andrew Restrepo 2 assists; Anthony Barreira 1 goal; Christopher Conaway 1 goal; Nikos Xenakis 1 assist
Goalies
T – Chris Calabrese 2 saves
TC – Luis Benitez 8 saves
Bridgeport Central 3, Stamford 1
Central Scoring: Joshua Smith 2 goals; Jonathan Gomes 1 goal
Ludlowe 1, Warde 0
Warde 0-0 0
Ludlowe 0-1 1
Ludlowe Scoring: Zaid Atta 1 goal; Nicholas Rullo 1 assist
Shots: L-12; W-6
New Canaan 3, St. Joseph 1
New Canaan 3-0 3
St. Joseph 0-1 1
New Canaan Scoring: Alex Zarikos 3 goals
Ridgefield 1, Norwalk 0
Ridgefield 0-1 1
Norwalk 0-0
Ridgefield Scoring: J.T. Siano 1 goal
Westhill 1, Darien o
Danbury 1, Greenwich 0
Brien McMahon 2, Wilton 1
Girls Soccer
Trumbull 8, Trinity Catholic 0
Trumbull Scoring: Meghan Ahearn 3 assists; Valerie Eigenrauch 2 goals; Ana Carlos 1 goal, 1 assist; Kristen Pagliaro 1 goal, 1 assist; Julia Jager 1 goal; Maddie McGee 1 goal; Morgan Mallozzi 1 goal; Dani Milovanov 1 goal; Grace Lesko 1 assist; Brady Lynch 1 assist
Warde 1, Ludlowe 1
Warde 0-1 1
Ludlowe 1-0 1
Ludlowe Scoring: Georgia Hoey 1 goal
Ridgefield 5, Norwalk 0
Field Hockey
Greenwich 4, Warde 1
Warde 0-1 1
Greenwich 3-1 4
Greenwich Scoring: Maggie O’Gorman 2 goal, 1 assist; Sam Chabot 1 goal; Augustina Ferrari 1 goal
Norwalk 3, Stamford 0
Norwalk Scoring: Jackie Mirabile 1 goal; Julia Vaccaro 1 goal; Tessa Albrecht 1 goal; Frances Mirabile 1 assist; Lily L’Archevesque 1 assist
Brien McMahon 2, St. Joseph 0
Girls Swimming & Diving
Staples 97, Westhill/Stamford 88
First Place Finishes
200 medley relay – Staples (Esme Hunter, Annie Bowens, Marissa Healy, Olivia Utter), 2:00.31
200 Freestyle – Hunter (S), 2:01.31
200 Individual Medley – Erika Ehret (W), 2:21.13
50 Freestyle – Healy (S), 26.00
Diving – Abigail Desire (W), 253.35
100 butterfly – Amanda Conte (W), 1:02.65
100 Freestyle – Faith Somody (W), 57.76
500 Freestyle – Michelle Kennedy (S), 5:25.10
200 Freestyle Relay – Staples (Bowens, Sophia Mechanic, Arin Garland, Woods), 1:49.93
100 Backstroke – Healy (S), 1:00.25
100 Breaststroke – Hunter (S), 1:11.43
400 Freestyle Relay – Staples (Woods, Kennedy, Healy, Hunter), 3:52.13
Greenwich 97.5 Trumbull 80.5
200 Medley Relay
1 – Greenwich (Montesi, Malone, Clisham, Lynch), 1:55.41
2 – Greenwich (Schinto, J. Akpata, Warner, Knudsen), 1:55.69
200 Freestyle
1 – Allison Brea (G), 2:03.56
2 – Ashleigh Piro (T), 2:04.79
3 – Mia Zaharia (T), 2:05.15
200 Individual Medley
1 – Kelly Montesi (G), 2:14.07
2 – Sammy Ennis (G), 2:20.28
3 – Julia Lucey (G), 2:24.60
50 Freestyle
1 – Julia Merrill (G), 26.00
2 – Lexi de la Sierra (G), 26.13
3 – Elisabeth Stankebte (T), 27.33
Diving
1 – Maddie Muldoon (G)
2 – Casey Kirsch (G)
3 – Catie McCarthy (G)
100 Butterfly
1 – Sophia Bragg (T), 1:03.45
2 – Sammy Ennis (G), 1:04.22
3 – Brighid Lewis (G), 1:05.30
100 Freestyle
1 – Lexi de la Sierra (G), 56.49
2 – Regan Ryan (T), 58.68
3 – June Akpata (G), 59.08
500 Freestyle
1 – Kortney Knudsen (G), 5:21.53
2 – Allison Brea (G), 5:22.50
3 – Nicole Ragone (G), 5:45.18
200 Freestyle Relay
1 – Greenwich (Knudsen, Warner, Schinto, Merrill), 1:43.12
2 – Greenwich (Montesi, Sammy Ennis, de la Sierra, Bjerke), 1:42.70
Scoring stopped here
100 Backstroke
1 – Meghan Lynch (G), 1:00.86
2 – Kate Ennis (G), 1:06.35
3 – Ashleigh Puro (T), 1:11.02
100 Breaststroke
1 – June Akpata (G), 1:12.91
2 – Brighid Lewis (G), 1:16.11
400 Freestyle Relay
1 – Greenwich (Lynch, Warner, S. Ennis, Lucey)
2 – Greenwich (Merrill, Knudsen, Brea, Bjerke)