Girls swimming & Diving – Staples 97, Westhill/Stamford 88

First Place Finishes

200 medley relay – Staples (Esme Hunter, Annie Bowens, Marissa Healy, Olivia Utter), 2:00.31

200 Freestyle – Hunter (S), 2:01.31

200 Individual Medley – Erika Ehret (W), 2:21.13

50 Freestyle – Healy (S), 26.00

Diving – Abigail Desire (W), 253.35

100 butterfly – Amanda Conte (W), 1:02.65

100 Freestyle – Faith Somody (W), 57.76

500 Freestyle – Michelle Kennedy (S), 5:25.10

200 Freestyle Relay – Staples (Bowens, Sophia Mechanic, Arin Garland, Woods), 1:49.93

100 Backstroke – Healy (S), 1:00.25

100 Breaststroke – Hunter (S), 1:11.43

400 Freestyle Relay – Staples (Woods, Kennedy, Healy, Hunter), 3:52.13

