Girls swimming & Diving – Staples 97, Westhill/Stamford 88

First Place Finishes
200 medley relay – Staples (Esme Hunter, Annie Bowens, Marissa Healy, Olivia Utter), 2:00.31
200 Freestyle – Hunter (S), 2:01.31
200 Individual Medley – Erika Ehret (W), 2:21.13
50 Freestyle – Healy (S), 26.00
Diving – Abigail Desire (W), 253.35
100 butterfly – Amanda Conte (W), 1:02.65
100 Freestyle – Faith Somody (W), 57.76
500 Freestyle – Michelle Kennedy (S), 5:25.10
200 Freestyle Relay – Staples (Bowens, Sophia Mechanic, Arin Garland, Woods), 1:49.93
100 Backstroke – Healy (S), 1:00.25
100 Breaststroke – Hunter (S), 1:11.43
400 Freestyle Relay – Staples (Woods, Kennedy, Healy, Hunter), 3:52.13