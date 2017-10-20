Greenwich’s John Marinelli named Jets’ High School Coach of the Week

Greenwich High School football head coach John Marinelli has been named this week’s recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week award, fueled by Gatorade.
The Greenwich Cardinals defeated the New Canaan Rams, 36-21, last Saturday, breaking a six-game losing streak against Marinelli’s former team. The Cardinals raised their record
to 4-0 and are currently ranked third in the CIAC Class LL playoff race.
The Cardinals will host the Westhill Vikings (4-1) at 3 p.m., Saturday, October 21, during Homecoming weekend at Greenwich High School.
Through Gatorade’s partnership, the monetary award to benefit the school’s football program has doubled to $2,000. Coach Marinelli will receive a Gatorade kit containing a cooler, fuel bars, Gatorade powder mix, squeeze bottles and much more.
Along with this award, Greenwich High School receives an automatic bid to compete in the 2018 New York Jets 7-on-7 Tournament.
In addition, he is invited to watch the New York Jets play the Los Angeles Chargers on December 24 from a luxury suite at MetLife Stadium, where he will be presented with a certificate and an award ball.
In its 22nd year, the Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the Tri-State area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.
Coach Marinelli is a 2004 graduate of New Canaan High School, where he earned all-state quarterback and safety honors and led his team to two state titles.
Marinelli attended Canterbury School in New Milford as a post-graduate, before enrolling into Fordham University. After his first year, Marinelli transferred to Trinity College, where he played safety and earned All-NESCAC honors twice.
Marinelli served as the offensive coordinator for NCHS from 2009 until 2014, and was named head coach at Greenwich in April of 2015. In addition to his coaching duties, Marinelli works as a commercial real estate salesperson.