FCIAC Boys Soccer: Eight teams ready to rumble in wide-open tourney

The match-ups are now set for what shapes up to be a stirring FCIAC boys soccer tournament.

Here are the match-ups for the quarterfinals on Thursday, Oct. 26:

No. 7 Staples (8-4-4) at No. 2 Greenwich (11-4-1), 3:30 p.m.

No. 8 Danbury (7-4-5) at No. 1 Ridgefield (12-3-1), TBA

No. 6 Norwalk (9-5-2) at No. 3 Stamford (11-4-1), TBA

No. 5 Trumbull (10-4-2) at No. 4 Ludlowe (9-1-6), TBA

Note: Games times will be set on Tuesday and will be updated here as soon as they are official. Please check back for updates.

All eight playoff teams had been determined prior to Monday’s games, but in a remarkable twist, none of the seeds were locked in.

In an early game, Staples (8-4-4) secured the No. 7 seed with a 3-1 win over St. Joseph, a result will also locked the Danbury Hatters in at No. 8.

The Norwalk Bears (9-5-2) rolled over Darien, 4-0, and secured the No. 6 seed; and Stamford defeated Trinity Catholic, 7-1, to nail down a quarterfinal home game. The Knights’ seed at No. 3 was determined as the late games were completed.

In the evening games, the Ridgefield Tigers (12-3-1) fell behind Warde 1-0 in the first half, but rallied for with goals from J.T. Siano and Alex Glass to win, 2-1, and secure the No. 1 seed in the tournament.

In the lone match-up between two playoff-bound teams, the Danbury Hatters (7-4-5) and Trumbull Eagles (10-4-2) played to a 1-1 tie. Jason Weinstein scored for the Eagles and Joseph Mooney found the net for Danbury. The result put Trumbull in the No. 5 spot for the playoffs.

The final match of the evening between the Ludlowe Falcons and Wilton Warriors solidified the No. 2 through 4 seeds.

Ludlowe (9-1-6) tied Wilton, 1-1, so the Falcons finished with 33 points to take the No. 4 seed. Greenwich and Stamford both had 34 points and tied for second place, with Greenwich taking No. 2 based on their 2-1 victory over the Knights on Sept. 27. Stamford then took the No. 3 seed.