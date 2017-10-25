HAN Live: Staples at New Canaan volleyball, 5:30, Wednesday

The Staples Wreckers and New Canaan Rams are in the thick of the FCIAC volleyball playoff race and the teams will clash in a key match which can be seen live on the HAN Network on Wednesday evening.

Coverage will begin with a pregame show at 5:20 p.m., with the game starting at 5:30 p.m.

The game is available on the FCIAC’s home page and at HAN Network’s website by clicking here. It will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

The game will also be available on demand after its completion by clicking here.

New Canaan is 11-7 overall and 8-6 in the FCIAC, a record which has them eighth in the conference standings. In their final two regular season games, the Rams will face opponents who are just one game ahead of them in the standings in Staples and the Westhill Vikings.

Staples is 11-6 overall and 9-5 in the conference, and is currently tied with Trumbull and Westhill for sixth place in the FCIAC.

The Wreckers can punch their FCIAC playoff ticket with a victory over New Canaan, but a loss would put their backs to the wall, as they face the Ridgefield Tigers in their final game on Friday.