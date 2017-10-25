FCIAC Field Hockey Playoffs: Greenwich earns No. 1 seed for tournament

The Greenwich Cardinals have locked up the No. 1 seed for the FCIAC field hockey tournament, which will begin this weekend

Here’s are the match-ups for the quarterfinals on Friday, Oct. 27.

No. 8 Ridgefield (7-5-1-1) at No. 1 Greenwich (13-1-0-0), TBA

No. 7 New Canaan (8-7-0-0) at No. 2 Norwalk (12-2-0-0), TBA

No. 6 Ludlowe (9-3-1-0) at No. 3 Darien (12-2-0-0), 4 p.m.

No. 5 Wilton (11-3-0-0) at No. 4 Staples (11-2-0-1), 4 p.m.

Note: Games times will be updated here as soon as they are official. Please check back for any updates.

Greenwich sealed up the top spot with a 2-1 victory over the New Canaan Rams on Wednesday, with the Rams taking the No. 7 seed.

New Canaan and the Ridgefield Tigers finished tied with 16 points apiece, but the Rams defeated the Tigers this season and thus took the higher seed, with Ridgefield at No. 8.

Norwalk defeated Ludlowe, 2-0, in a Wednesday night game, and the Bears edged into the No. 2 seed over Darien, which took No. 3. Norwalk beat Darien 2-1 on Oct. 2.

Wilton rolled past Trumbull, 6-0, in its final game, so the Warriors finished as the No. 5 seed.

Ludlowe, which lost to Norwalk, remained in place as the No. 6 seed.