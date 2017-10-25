The FCIAC boys soccer quarterfinals by the numbers; Four games on deck Thursday

The FCIAC boys soccer tournament will kick off on Thursday eight teams battling in four quarterfinal contests.

The HAN Network will carry the 4-5 game between the Trumbull Eagles and Ludlowe Falcons live from Taft Field in Fairfield, with coverage beginning at 6:30.

Here’s a look at some stats on the eight playoff teams, as well as how they fared this season against their quarterfinal opponents.

• To see an archive of the FCIAC’s champions and runners-up, click here •

No. 7 Staples at No. 2 Greenwich, 3:30 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting at Staples, Sept. 25: Staples 1, Greenwich 0

Staples Wreckers

Season: 8-4-4

October: 4-2-2

Last two weeks: 2-0-2

Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-2-3

Goals Scored: 23

Goals Allowed: 11

FCIAC Championships: 27 (Last won in 2010)

Greenwich Cardinals

Season: 11-4-1

October: 6-1-1

Last two weeks: 3-1-0

Vs. Playoff Teams: 3-4

Goals Scored: 42

Goals Allowed: 11

FCIAC Championships: 7 (Last won in 2016; co-champs with Trumbull)

No. 6 Norwalk at No. 3 Stamford, 3:30 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting at Stamford, Oct. 12: Stamford 2, Norwalk 1

Norwalk Bears

Season: 9-5-2

October: 4-3-1

Last two weeks: 2-3-0

Vs. Playoff Teams: 1-5-1

Goals Scored: 33

Goals Allowed: 15

FCIAC Championships: 2 (Last won in 2012; co-champs with Ridgefield)

Stamford Black Knights

Season: 11-4-1

October: 6-2-1

Last two weeks: 3-1-1

Vs. Playoff Teams: 5-2-0

Goals Scored: 41

Goals Allowed: 21

FCIAC Championships: 1 (Last won in 1997)

No. 8 Danbury at No. 1 Ridgefield, 6:30 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting at Ridgefield, Sept, 15: Ridgefield 2, Danbury 0

Danbury Hatters

Season: 7-4-5

October: 4-2-2

Last two weeks: 3-0-1

Vs. Playoff Teams: 1-2-4

Goals Scored: 29

Goals Allowed: 16

FCIAC Championships: 7 (Last won in 1998)

Ridgefield Tigers

Season: 12-3-1

October: 6-1-1

Last two weeks: 3-1-1

Vs. Playoff Teams: 4-2-1

Goals Scored: 37

Goals Allowed: 10

FCIAC Championships: 6 (Last won in 2012; co-champs with Norwalk)

No. 5 Trumbull at No. 4 Ludlowe, 7 p.m.

HAN Network Game – Click here for details

Regular Season Meeting at Trumbull, Sept. 22: Ludlowe 3, Trumbull 0

Trumbull Eagles

Season: 10-4-2

October: 5-2-2

Last two weeks: 2-1-2

Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-4-1

Goals Scored: 32

Goals Allowed: 13

FCIAC Championships: 3 (Last won in 2016; co-champs with Greenwich)

Ludlowe Falcons

Season: 9-1-6

October: 5-0-4

Last two weeks: 3-0-3

Vs. Playoff Teams: 4-1-2

Goals Scored: 28

Goals Allowed: 10

FCIAC Championships: 2 (Last won in 2015)