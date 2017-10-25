The FCIAC boys soccer quarterfinals by the numbers; Four games on deck Thursday

The FCIAC boys soccer tournament will kick off on Thursday eight teams battling in four quarterfinal contests.
The HAN Network will carry the 4-5 game between the Trumbull Eagles and Ludlowe Falcons live from Taft Field in Fairfield, with coverage beginning at 6:30.
Here’s a look at some stats on the eight playoff teams, as well as how they fared this season against their quarterfinal opponents.
• To see an archive of the FCIAC’s champions and runners-up, click here •
No. 7 Staples at No. 2 Greenwich, 3:30 p.m.
Regular Season Meeting at Staples, Sept. 25: Staples 1, Greenwich 0
Staples Wreckers
Season: 8-4-4
October: 4-2-2
Last two weeks: 2-0-2
Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-2-3
Goals Scored: 23
Goals Allowed: 11
FCIAC Championships: 27 (Last won in 2010)
Greenwich Cardinals
Season: 11-4-1
October: 6-1-1
Last two weeks: 3-1-0
Vs. Playoff Teams: 3-4
Goals Scored: 42
Goals Allowed: 11
FCIAC Championships: 7 (Last won in 2016; co-champs with Trumbull)
No. 6 Norwalk at No. 3 Stamford, 3:30 p.m.
Regular Season Meeting at Stamford, Oct. 12: Stamford 2, Norwalk 1
Norwalk Bears
Season: 9-5-2
October: 4-3-1
Last two weeks: 2-3-0
Vs. Playoff Teams: 1-5-1
Goals Scored: 33
Goals Allowed: 15
FCIAC Championships: 2 (Last won in 2012; co-champs with Ridgefield)
Stamford Black Knights
Season: 11-4-1
October: 6-2-1
Last two weeks: 3-1-1
Vs. Playoff Teams: 5-2-0
Goals Scored: 41
Goals Allowed: 21
FCIAC Championships: 1 (Last won in 1997)
No. 8 Danbury at No. 1 Ridgefield, 6:30 p.m.
Regular Season Meeting at Ridgefield, Sept, 15: Ridgefield 2, Danbury 0
Danbury Hatters
Season: 7-4-5
October: 4-2-2
Last two weeks: 3-0-1
Vs. Playoff Teams: 1-2-4
Goals Scored: 29
Goals Allowed: 16
FCIAC Championships: 7 (Last won in 1998)
Ridgefield Tigers
Season: 12-3-1
October: 6-1-1
Last two weeks: 3-1-1
Vs. Playoff Teams: 4-2-1
Goals Scored: 37
Goals Allowed: 10
FCIAC Championships: 6 (Last won in 2012; co-champs with Norwalk)
No. 5 Trumbull at No. 4 Ludlowe, 7 p.m.
HAN Network Game – Click here for details
Regular Season Meeting at Trumbull, Sept. 22: Ludlowe 3, Trumbull 0
Trumbull Eagles
Season: 10-4-2
October: 5-2-2
Last two weeks: 2-1-2
Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-4-1
Goals Scored: 32
Goals Allowed: 13
FCIAC Championships: 3 (Last won in 2016; co-champs with Greenwich)
Ludlowe Falcons
Season: 9-1-6
October: 5-0-4
Last two weeks: 3-0-3
Vs. Playoff Teams: 4-1-2
Goals Scored: 28
Goals Allowed: 10
FCIAC Championships: 2 (Last won in 2015)