HAN Live: FCIAC Boys Soccer Quarterfinal, Trumbull at Ludlowe, 7, Thursday

Following a roller coaster regular season, the FCIAC’s boys soccer teams will kick off the playoffs with four intriguing quarterfinal match-ups on Thursday.

The fourth-seeded Ludlowe Falcons (9-1-6) will host the fifth-seeded Trumbull Eagles (10-4-2) tonight at Taft Field and you can catch all the action live on the HAN Network. Coverage will begin with a pregame show at 6:50 p.m., with game time set for 7 p.m.

The game is available on the FCIAC’s home page and at HAN Network’s website by clicking here. It will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

The game will also be available on demand after its completion by clicking here.

The last time these two teams met was back on September 22, and the Ludlowe Falcons shut out the Eagles, 3-0, at Trumbull High School. Ludlowe’s Chris Jerrild, Kristo Boci and Connor Senecal all scored, while goalkeeper Max Pfleghar earned the clean sheet.

• Click here for some numbers for all eight tournament qualifiers •

The Falcons, who had 33 points in the standings, are the only team with fewer than three losses in the conference this season

Head coach Kevin O’Hara will rely on his senior captains to take his team to the semi-finals, including midfielder Kieran Kilbride who has some of the best on the ball skills and does a tremendous job of controlling the middle of the field.

The Eagles finished one point behind Ludlowe with 32 total points. The defending co-champions are coached by Sebastian Gangemi, who has extensive soccer knowledge and manages a team with considerable depth and talent this season.

The Eagles will look to junior standout Jason Weinstein to be a scoring threat, as he has been one of the top strikers in the conference this season.