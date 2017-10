FCIAC Boys Soccer Tournament box scores and schedule

FCIAC Boys Soccer Quarterfinals – Thursday, Oct. 26

Greenwich 2, Staples 0

Staples 0-0 0

Greenwich 2-0 2

Greenwich Scoring: Adam Juszczyk 1 goal, Federico Irigoyen 1 assist (8th minute); Fermin Mendive 1 goal (15th minute)

Goalies

S – Ry Cohen

G – James Johnson

Norwalk 1, Stamford 0

Norwalk 0-1 1

Stamford 0-0 0

Norwalk Scoring: Sebastian Echeverri 1 goal; Matthew Hernandez 1 assist (43rd minute)

Goalies

N – Cole Judkins and Gianluca Trofa

S – Alex Grabar

Danbury 1, Ridgefield 0 (OT)

Danbury 0-0-1-0 1

Ridgefield 0-0-0-0 0

Danbury Scoring: Bryan Guerra 1 goal (86th minute)

Trumbull 1, Ludlowe 0

Trumbull 0-1 1

Ludlowe 0-0 0

Trumbull Scoring: Nicholas Moussavian 1 goal (PK, 73rd minute)

FCIAC Boys Soccer Semifinals at Ludlowe HS – Monday, Oct. 30

No. 5 Trumbull (11-4-2) vs. No. 8 Danbury (8-4-5), 5 p.m.

No. 2 Greenwich (12-4-1) vs. No. 6 Norwalk (10-5-2), 7 p.m.

FCIAC Boys Soccer Final at Norwalk HS – Thursday, Nov. 2

Trumbull/Danbury winner vs. Greenwich/Norwalk winner, 7 p.m.