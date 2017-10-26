The FCIAC Girls Soccer Quarterfinals by the numbers; Playoffs kick off Friday

The FCIAC girls soccer tournament gets underway on Thursday with eight teams in action in four quarterfinal contests.
The HAN Network will carry the 4-5 game between the Darien Blue Wave and Ridgefield Tigers live from Tiger Hollow in Ridgefield, with coverage beginning at 4 p.m.
Here’s a look at some stats on the eight playoff teams, as well as how they fared this season against their quarterfinal opponents.
No. 8 Wilton (9-6-1) at No. 1 Staples (12-3-1), 3:30 p.m.
Regular Season Meeting at Staples, Sept. 16: Staples 2, Wilton 0
Wilton Warriors
Season: 9-6-1
October: 6-2-1
Last two weeks: 2-1-1
Vs. Playoff Teams: 1-6-0
Goals Scored: 32
Goals Allowed: 15
FCIAC Championships (since 1983): 9 (last won in 2005, co-champ with Fairfield)
Staples Wreckers
Season: 12-3-1
October: 5-2-1
Last two weeks: 3-0-1
Vs. Playoff Teams: 3-3-1
Goals Scored: 49
Goals Allowed: 8
FCIAC Championships (since 1983): 4 (last win in 2014, co-champ with Warde
No. 7 Brien McMahon (10-4-2) at No. 2 St. Joseph (11-1-4), 3:30 p.m.
Regular Season Meeting at Brien McMahon, Oct. 14: St. Joseph 3, Brien McMahon 2
Brien McMahon Senators
Season: 10-4-2
October: 6-3-0
Last two weeks: 2-2-0
Vs. Playoff Teams: 3-3-1
Goals Scored: 42
Goals Allowed: 19
FCIAC Championships (since 1983): 0
St. Joseph Cadets
Season: 11-1-4
October: 3-1-4
Last two weeks: 2-0-2
Vs. Playoff Teams: 3-1-3
Goals Scored: 57
Goals Allowed: 12
FCIAC Championships (since 1983): 2 (last won in 2013)
No. 5 Darien (11-2-3) at No. 4 Ridgefield (11-2-3), 4 p.m.
Regular Season Meeting at Darien, Oct. 2: Ridgefield 2, Darien 0
Darien Blue Wave
Season: 11-2-3
October: 4-1-3
Last two weeks: 2-0-1
Vs. Playoff Teams: 4-2-1
Goals Scored: 42
Goals Allowed: 8
FCIAC Championships (since 1983): 0
Ridgefield Tigers
Season: 11-2-3
October: 5-2-1
Last two weeks: 2-1-1
Vs. Playoff Teams: 3-2-2
Goals Scored: 40
Goals Allowed: 8
FCIAC Championships (since 1983): 8 (last won in 2016)
No. 6 Trumbull (10-3-3) at No. 3 Warde (12-3-1), 4:30 p.m.
Regular Season Meeting at Warde, Oct. 11: Warde 1, Trumbull 0
Trumbull Eagles
Season: 10-3-3
October: 5-2-2
Last two weeks: 4-0-0
Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-3-2
Goals Scored: 37
Goals Allowed: 10
FCIAC Championships (since 1983): 8 (last won in 2006)
Warde Mustangs
Season: 12-3-1
October: 7-1-1
Last two weeks: 3-0-1
Vs. Playoff Teams: 4-3-0
Goals Scored: 44
Goals Allowed: 14
FCIAC Championships (since 1983): 1 (last won in 2014, co-champ with Staples)