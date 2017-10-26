The FCIAC Girls Soccer Quarterfinals by the numbers; Playoffs kick off Friday

The FCIAC girls soccer tournament gets underway on Thursday with eight teams in action in four quarterfinal contests.

The HAN Network will carry the 4-5 game between the Darien Blue Wave and Ridgefield Tigers live from Tiger Hollow in Ridgefield, with coverage beginning at 4 p.m.

Here’s a look at some stats on the eight playoff teams, as well as how they fared this season against their quarterfinal opponents.

No. 8 Wilton (9-6-1) at No. 1 Staples (12-3-1), 3:30 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting at Staples, Sept. 16: Staples 2, Wilton 0

Wilton Warriors

Season: 9-6-1

October: 6-2-1

Last two weeks: 2-1-1

Vs. Playoff Teams: 1-6-0

Goals Scored: 32

Goals Allowed: 15

FCIAC Championships (since 1983): 9 (last won in 2005, co-champ with Fairfield)

Staples Wreckers

Season: 12-3-1

October: 5-2-1

Last two weeks: 3-0-1

Vs. Playoff Teams: 3-3-1

Goals Scored: 49

Goals Allowed: 8

FCIAC Championships (since 1983): 4 (last win in 2014, co-champ with Warde

No. 7 Brien McMahon (10-4-2) at No. 2 St. Joseph (11-1-4), 3:30 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting at Brien McMahon, Oct. 14: St. Joseph 3, Brien McMahon 2

Brien McMahon Senators

Season: 10-4-2

October: 6-3-0

Last two weeks: 2-2-0

Vs. Playoff Teams: 3-3-1

Goals Scored: 42

Goals Allowed: 19

FCIAC Championships (since 1983): 0

St. Joseph Cadets

Season: 11-1-4

October: 3-1-4

Last two weeks: 2-0-2

Vs. Playoff Teams: 3-1-3

Goals Scored: 57

Goals Allowed: 12

FCIAC Championships (since 1983): 2 (last won in 2013)

No. 5 Darien (11-2-3) at No. 4 Ridgefield (11-2-3), 4 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting at Darien, Oct. 2: Ridgefield 2, Darien 0

Darien Blue Wave

Season: 11-2-3

October: 4-1-3

Last two weeks: 2-0-1

Vs. Playoff Teams: 4-2-1

Goals Scored: 42

Goals Allowed: 8

FCIAC Championships (since 1983): 0

Ridgefield Tigers

Season: 11-2-3

October: 5-2-1

Last two weeks: 2-1-1

Vs. Playoff Teams: 3-2-2

Goals Scored: 40

Goals Allowed: 8

FCIAC Championships (since 1983): 8 (last won in 2016)

No. 6 Trumbull (10-3-3) at No. 3 Warde (12-3-1), 4:30 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting at Warde, Oct. 11: Warde 1, Trumbull 0

Trumbull Eagles

Season: 10-3-3

October: 5-2-2

Last two weeks: 4-0-0

Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-3-2

Goals Scored: 37

Goals Allowed: 10

FCIAC Championships (since 1983): 8 (last won in 2006)

Warde Mustangs

Season: 12-3-1

October: 7-1-1

Last two weeks: 3-0-1

Vs. Playoff Teams: 4-3-0

Goals Scored: 44

Goals Allowed: 14

FCIAC Championships (since 1983): 1 (last won in 2014, co-champ with Staples)