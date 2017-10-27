FCIAC tournament tickets available online

Tickets for all FCIAC tournament semifinals and finals, as well as the swimming trials and finals, are available for purchase on-line at eventbrite.com.

Tickets are $8 for adults, and $5 for students, and will also be available at the gate.

Here is the schedule of events for next week:

Monday, Oct. 30

Boys Soccer Semifinals at Fairfield-Ludlowe HS

No. 5 Trumbull vs. No. 8 Danbury, 5 p.m.

No. 2 Greenwich vs. No. 6 Norwalk, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer Semifinals at Wilton HS

Match-ups to be determined, 5 and 7 p.m.

Field Hockey Semifinals at Brien McMahon HS

Match-ups to be determined, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball Quarterfinals

Games at high seeds, times and match-ups TBA

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Girls Swimming & Diving

Swim Trials at Greenwich HS, 4 p.m.

Volleyball Semifinals at Fairfield-Ludlowe HS

Match-ups to be determined, 5 and 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Girls Soccer Final at Norwalk HS, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer Final at Norwalk HS, 7 p.m.

Field Hockey Final at Brien McMahon HS, 7 p.m.

Diving Finals at Westhill HS, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Volleyball Final at Fairfield-Ludlowe HS, 3:30 p.m.

Swim Finals at Greenwich HS, 6 p.m.