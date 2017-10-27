FCIAC tournament tickets available online

Tickets for all FCIAC tournament semifinals and finals, as well as the swimming trials and finals, are available for purchase on-line at eventbrite.com.
Click here to go to the FCIAC’s ticket page
Tickets are $8 for adults, and $5 for students, and will also be available at the gate.
Here is the schedule of events for next week:
Monday, Oct. 30
Boys Soccer Semifinals at Fairfield-Ludlowe HS
No. 5 Trumbull vs. No. 8 Danbury, 5 p.m.
No. 2 Greenwich vs. No. 6 Norwalk, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer Semifinals at Wilton HS
Match-ups to be determined, 5 and 7 p.m.
Field Hockey Semifinals at Brien McMahon HS
Match-ups to be determined, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball Quarterfinals
Games at high seeds, times and match-ups TBA
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Girls Swimming & Diving
Swim Trials at Greenwich HS, 4 p.m.
Volleyball Semifinals at Fairfield-Ludlowe HS
Match-ups to be determined, 5 and 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 2
Girls Soccer Final at Norwalk HS, 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer Final at Norwalk HS, 7 p.m.
Field Hockey Final at Brien McMahon HS, 7 p.m.
Diving Finals at Westhill HS, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 4
Volleyball Final at Fairfield-Ludlowe HS, 3:30 p.m.
Swim Finals at Greenwich HS, 6 p.m.