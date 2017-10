FCIAC volleyball, boys soccer, field hockey box scores and schedule

FCIAC Boys Soccer Semifinals

Trumbull 1, Danbury 0 (OT)

Danbury 0-0-0-0 0

Trumbull 0-0-1-0 1

Trumbull Scoring: Andrew Restrepo 1 goal (89th minute)

Goalies

D – David Mollenthiel 8 saves

T – Andrew Menjivar 10 saves

Greenwich 2, Norwalk 0

Norwalk 0-0 0

Greenwich 1-1 2

Martin Garcia 1 goal (24th minute); Woojin Kwak (48th minute)

FCIAC Final at Norwalk HS, Testa Field, Thursday, Nov. 2

No. 4 Trumbull vs. No. 2 Greenwich, 7 p.m.

FCIAC Field Hockey Semifinals

Wilton 3, Greenwich 2 (OT)

Wilton 0-2-1 3

Greenwich 0-2-0 2

Olivia Hahn scored the game-winner 48 seconds into overtime

Wilton Scoring: Jessica Hendry 1 goal, 2 assists; Madeleine Pagliaro 1 goal; Olivia Hahn 1 goal

Greenwich Scoring: Maggie O’Gorman 1 goal; Samantha Chabot 1 goal

Goalies

W – Megan Kaeyer 9 saves

G – Emily Gunzburg 8 saves

Darien 4, Norwalk 0

Darien 2-2 4

Norwalk 0-0 0

Darien Scoring: Sydney Schrenker 1 goal, 1 assist; Katie Elders 2 assists; Kendall Wisinski 1 goal; Kiki Tropsa 1 goal; Molly Hellman 1 goal; Sally Cassidy 1 goal

Goalies

D – Erica Blaze 10 saves

N – Jess Monteiro 4 saves

FCIAC Final at Brien McMahon HS, Casagrande Field, Thursday, Nov. 2

No. 5 Wilton vs. No. 3 Darien, 7 p.m.

FCIAC Volleyball Quarterfinals

St. Joseph 3, New Canaan 0

25-20, 25-13, 25-12

St. Joseph Stats

Bridget Fatse – 11 kills

Grace Vocalina – 26 assists

Christina Crocco – 10 kills, 1 ace, 1 assist

Elena Ball – 7 kill, 1 block, 1 assist

New Canaan Stats

Carson Allsteadt – 6 kills, 13 digs, 1 block

Emma Wheeler – 11 assists, 2 aces

Jessica Parrino – 2 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace

Carey Callahan – 14 digs

Julia Salvatore – 5 aces

Danbury 3, Trumbull 1

25-19, 25-18, 20-25, 25-18

Danbury Stats

Catrina Sullivan – 4 aces, 4 digs, 21 kills, 4 blocks

Megan Mercer – 3 aces, 30 assists

Celyna Custodio – 9 kills, 3 blocks

Alex Cooke – 3 aces, 13 digs, 3 kills

Trumbull Stats

Krystina Schueler – 11 kills, 2 digs

Becca Lubbert – 1 kill, 4 assists, 20 digs

Ally Nielsen – 2 kills, 30 assists, 14 digs

Greenwich 3, Stamford 0

25-11, 25-17, 25-13

FCIAC Volleyball Quarterfinals, Tues., Oct. 31

No. 6 Staples (10-6) at No. 3 Ridgefield (14-2), 3:15 p.m.

FCIAC Volleyball Semifinals at Ludlowe HS, Thurs., Nov. 2

No. 5 Danbury vs. No. 1 St. Joseph, 5 p.m.

No. 2 Greenwich vs. Ridgefield/Staples winner, 7 p.m.