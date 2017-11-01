HAN on demand: Volleyball quarterfinals, Staples at Ridgefield

The Staples vs. Ridgefield FCIAC volleyball quarterfinal from Nov. 1 is available on demand by clicking here

Original Story: The Staples Wreckers and Ridgefield Tigers will finally get to play their FCIAC volleyball quarterfinal game on Wednesday afternoon, and you can catch the action live on the HAN Network.

Coverage of the game between No. 6 Staples and No. 3 Ridgefield will begin at 4:20 p.m., with the contest starting at 4:30 p.m.

Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

The game is available on the FCIAC’s home page and at HAN Network’s website by clicking here. It will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

The game will also be available on demand after its completion by clicking here.

The Wreckers and Tigers clashed once during the regular season, with the Tigers winning a dramatic five-setter, 3-2.

The Staples Wreckers enter the playoffs with a record of 10-6 in the FCIAC and 12-7 overall. They finished the regular season with an impressive 3-1 win over New Canaan to help them secure a spot in the conference tournament.

The Wreckers will rely on the senior leadership of Vanessa Eng, the libero who has displayed excellent defense, as well as Amanda Troelstra and Isabella Jagenberg, who have been lethal in front of the net.

The Ridgefield Tigers locked up the third seed in the tournament after a strong finish to the year, including a victory over Warde in straight sets on the final day of the regular season.

Last season the Tigers fell short in the FCIAC semifinals and Class LL final to conference and state champion Stamford. This season the Tigers have been led by senior captain Caroline Curnal who is on a mission to bring the Ridgefield its first FCIAC girls volleyball title.