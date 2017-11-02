HAN Live: FCIAC Volleyball Semifinals, 5 p.m., Thursday

The FCIAC’s final four volleyball playoff teams will be in action at Fairfield-Ludlowe High School on Thursday evening, and you can catch the semifinal doubleheader live on the HAN Network.

Game one pits top-seeded St. Joseph (20-1) against No. 5 Danbury (16-5) at 5 p.m., with No. 3 Ridgefield (16-2) facing No. 2 Greenwich (17-4) at 7 p.m.

For coverage of the games, click the links below

Frank Granito and John Kovach will be on the call.

The games will be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

The semifinals will also be available on demand after their completions by clicking here.

The four semifinalists advanced with wins in the quarterfinals. St. Joe’s defeated New Canaan 3-0, Danbury defeated Trumbull 3-1, and Greenwich defeated Stamford 3-0 on Monday, while Ridgefield edged Staples, 3-2, yesterday.

In their regular season meeting, St. Joseph defeated Danbury, 3-2, and the Hatters were one of only four teams to take two sets from the Cadets. St. Joseph is riding a 19-game winning streak, which includes a 16-0 record in official FCIAC regular-season games, and has racked up 13 shutouts this season.

The Cadets’ lone loss was in game two of the season, as they fell to Trumbull 3-2 in a non-conference game. They later avenged that loss by beating Trumbull 3-1 on Oct. 13.

St. Joseph features a deep roster which includes senior Bridget Fatse, one of the FCIAC’s top outside hitters, hitters Christina Crocco and Elena Ball, and setter Grace Vocalina.

Danbury is led senior captain Megan Mercer, a setter, and Christina Sullivan, a strong outside hitter.

The Greenwich Cardinals soar into the semifinals with a 13-game winning streak, and are 17-4 after splitting their first eight games.

In their match against Ridgefield on Oct. 12, the Cardinals scored a 3-0 shutout.

Greenwich, which last won the conference title in 2013, are led by Maggy Egan, a senior captain and outside hitter.

Ridgefield will be playing for the second consecutive day after power outages led to the cancellation of school and the two-day postponement of the Tigers’ quarterfinal game against Staples. The Tigers won a dramatic match, 3-2, to reach the semifinals for the second straight year.

Senior captain Caroline Curnal is one of the best outside hitters in the conference, and the Tigers also feature setter Lauren Thrasher in the offense.