HAN Live: FCIAC Boys Soccer Final – Trumbull vs. Greenwich, 7, Thurs.

The Trumbull Eagles and Greenwich Cardinals will clash for the crown in the FCIAC boys soccer championship game Thursday night at Norwalk High School and you can catch the action live on the HAN Network.

Coverage of the game will begin at 6:50 p.m., with the final starting at 7 p.m.

Kevin Coleman and Tim Murphy will be on the call.

The game is available on the FCIAC’s home page and at HAN Network’s website by clicking here. It will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

The game will also be available on demand after its completion by clicking here.

Trumbull, the No. 5 seed, is 12-4-2 this season and reached the final by beating Ludlowe 1-0, and Danbury 1-0 in overtime in the first two rounds. Andrew Restrepo’s goal in the 89th minute was the only score in the Eagles’ victory over Danbury.

Greenwich, the No. 2 seed, is 13-4-1 this season and reached the final with wins over Staples and Norwalk, both by 2-0 scores. In a tournament which has been dominated by defense, the Cardinals have scored four of the eight goals in the playoffs.

In their regular-season meeting, Greenwich edged Trumbull, 1-0, and Cardinal Stadium on Oct. 5.

The Cards have been hot since the start of October, going 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. Trumbull has also been playing well and is 6-2-2 in its last 10, including an unbeaten streak of five games (3-0-2).

Greenwich had goals from Martin Garcia and Woojin Kwak in its semifinal victory, and goals from Adam Juszvczyk and Fermin Mendive in its quarterfinal win. Goalie James Johnson has not allowed a goal in 160 playoff minutes.

Trumbull goalie Andrew Menjivar has been great in the tournament so far, also holding opponents scoreless for 160 minutes. He had 10 saves in the overtime win against Norwalk in the semis, and four stops in the quarterfinal win against Ludlowe.

Nicholas Moussavian scored on a penalty kick to beat Ludlowe, and Restrepo’s goal was the lone score against Danbury.