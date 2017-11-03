Greenwich Cardinals claim FCIAC boys soccer championship

For the second consecutive season, the Greenwich Cardinals have been crowned the champions of FCIAC boys soccer. And this time they have the crown all to themselves.

Senior Federico Irigoyen scored on a free kick in the ninth minute and the Greenwich defense did the rest as the Cardinals defeated the Trumbull Eagles, 1-0, in the FCIAC final Thursday night at Norwalk’s Testa Field.

Irigoyen took his free kick from the top of the box and placed his the ball perfectly to the left of the Trumbull wall and inside the left post for the game’s only goal.

The game was a rematch of last year’s final, which ended in a 1-1 tie between the Cards and Eagles.

“Last year was bittersweet, because we tied Trumbull for the title,” Greenwich keeper Jimmy Johnson told the Greenwich Time. “Our defense was outstanding that’s what helped win us this game. Our attack was amazing too. Now we’re looking forward to seeing what we could do at states.”

Both goalies were terrific, with Johnson making five saves and Trumbull’s Andrew Menjivar collecting nine saves.

“We gave everything we had,” Trumbull coach Sebastian Gangemi told the Trumbull Times. “I thought we were going to get one. I didn’t think it was going to end up 1-0. I thought it would wind up 2-1 or something like that.”

The Cardinals climbed to 14-4-1 with the win, while Trumbull is now 12-5-2.

