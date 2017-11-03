HAN on demand: FCIAC Girls Soccer Final – St. Joseph vs. Staples

The St. Joseph vs. Staples FCIAC girls soccer final from Nov. 3 is available on demand by clicking here

Original Story: The top two seeds will battle for a championship when the No. 2 St. Joseph Cadets square off against the No. 1 Staples Wreckers in the FCIAC girls soccer final Friday night at Fairfield-Ludlowe High School and you can catch the action live on the HAN Network.

Coverage of the game will begin at 6:50 p.m., with the final starting at 7 p.m.

Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

The game is available on the FCIAC’s home page and at HAN Network’s website by clicking here. It will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

The game will also be available on demand after its completion by clicking here.

The FCIAC final features the top-scoring offense against the league’s stingiest defense, as St. Joseph has netted a league best 64 goals, while Staples has allowed just eight.

The Cadets and Wreckers met just last week in Trumbull, and played to a 1-1 tie in the final game of the regular season.

Staples (14-3-1) earned the No. 1 with a regular season record of 12-3-1, and advanced to the final with a pair of shutouts in the first two rounds. The Wreckers defeated Wilton 2-0 in the quarterfinals, and eliminated two-time defending champion Ridgefield, 1-0, in the semis on Wednesday.

The Wreckers are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, and have an unbeaten streak of six games with five wins and the one tie against the Cadets.

St. Joe’s (13-1-4) was 11-1-4 during the regular season and defeated Brien McMahon 2-1 in the opening round, and crushed Warde 5-1 in Wednesday’s semis.

The Cadets are 5-1-4 in their last 10, including an unbeaten streak of seven games, with four wins and three ties.

St. Joseph is looking for its first FCIAC championship since 2013. The Cadets reached the final in each of the past two seasons, but fell to Ridgefield each time.

Staples is looking for its first league title since 2014 when it tied Warde and the teams were crowned co-champs.