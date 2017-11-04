St. Joseph tops Staples, 1-0, for FCIAC girls soccer championship

The St. Joseph Cadets have reached the FCIAC girls soccer final in three straight seasons, but in each of their previous two trips, they’ve gone home disappointed.

As it turns out, the third time was the charm for the Cadets.

Freshman Maddie Fried scored the game’s only goal late first half and the St. Joseph defense did the rest, as the Cadets shut out the Staples Wreckers, 1-0, to capture the FCIAC championship Friday night at Ludlowe’s Taft Field.

It was the St. Joseph program’s fourth league title since 2008, but more to the point, it put the disappointment of the last two seasons to rest.

“It’s fantastic, but more importantly, it’s great for the kids,” Cadets’ head coach Jack Nogueira said. “I have four, but this group of kids, they’ve been through a lot and it’s a special group. To come out and play the way that they played and show up in a big game like this — I’m ecstatic. I’m very proud of them.”

“This feels amazing,” senior co-captain Tory Bike said. “We’ve wanted this so bad and we had two upsets two years in a row, and we wanted this more than anything as seniors and as a team.”

