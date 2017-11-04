HAN Live: FCIAC Volleyball Final – Greenwich vs. St. Joseph, 3:30, Saturday

It’s a battle between the top two seeds as the No. 1 St. Joseph Cadets take on the No. 2 Greenwich Cardinals for the FCIAC girls volleyball crown Saturday at Fairfield-Ludlowe High School and you can catch all the action live on the HAN Network.

Coverage of the game will begin at 3:20 p.m., with the final starting at 3:30 p.m.

Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

The game is available on the FCIAC’s home page and at HAN Network’s website by clicking here. It will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

The game will also be available on demand after its completion by clicking here.

St. Joseph (21-1) has won its first two playoff matches via shutouts, beating both New Canaan and Danbury 3-0. Greenwich (18-4) eliminated defending FCIAC champion Stamford 3-0 in the opening round, and then topped Ridgefield 3-1 in the semis,

The Cadets and Cardinals have meet twice this season, with the Cadets winning both times, 3-0. The first game was way back on opening day at St. Joseph High School, and the second meeting was on Sept. 27 at Eastern Middle School in Greenwich, as the Greenwich High gymnasium was undergoing renovations.

Both teams have double digit winning streaks heading into the final.

The Cadets have won 20 straight matches since losing to Trumbull 3-2 in their second match of the season. St. Joe’s has put together a 16-0 record in official league contests, and has 14 shutouts in 22 matches. The Cadets have won 65 sets while dropping only 12.

St. Joseph features a deep roster which includes senior Bridget Fatse, one of the FCIAC’s top outside hitters, hitters Christina Crocco and Elena Ball, and setter Grace Vocalina.

Greenwich has a 14-game winning streak and was 14-2 in official league games this fall. The Cardinals have 12 shutouts and have won 56 sets while losing only 15.

St. Joseph is bidding for its first ever FCIAC volleyball championship, and a win today would give the school its second league title in 24 hours. The Cadets’ girls soccer team defeated Staples, 1-0, in last night’s FCIAC final.

Greenwich has one FCIAC title in program history, with that coming four years ago in 2013 when the Cardinals defeated Staples in the final. The Cardinals’ athletic program has won two FCIAC titles this season — first in girls cross country and then in boys soccer. Greenwich’s boys soccer team defeated Trumbull 1-0 for the crown on Thursday.

You can watch the soccer finals and the cross country championship on demand by clicking here.