FCIAC Swimming Championship results

Team Scores: 1 – Greenwich 308.5; 2 – New Canaan 301; 3 – Staples 270; 4 – Ridgefield 268; 5 – Wilton 266; 6 – Ludlowe 191; 7 – Norwalk/McMahon 180; 8 – Westhill/Stamford 153; 9 – Trumbull 133; 10 – Warde 102; 11 – Darien 78.

Individual Results (Top 3 in each event)

Note: Complete results will be posted as soon as they are received

200 Medley Relay

1 – Staples (Esme Hunter, Willow Woods, Marissa Healy, Annie Bowens), 1:46.32

2 – New Canaan (Alex Pastushan, Lizzy Colwell, Olivia Li, Caroline Sweeney), 1:47.32

3 – Greenwich (Taylor Schinto, Meghan Lynch, Kelly Montesi, Julia Merrill), 1:48.12

200 Freestyle

1 – Meghan Lynch (Greenwich), 1:50.64

2 – Anna Turner (Ridgefield), 1:51.22

3 – Lillian Clisham (Greenwich), 1:54.52

200 Individual Medley

1 – Lizzy Colwell (New Canaan), 2:06.12

2 – Ellen Holmquist (Wilton), 2:06.86

3 – Kelly Montesi (Greenwich), 2:07.41

50 Freestyle

1 – Sarah Grinalds (Ludlowe), 23.47

2 – Marissa Healy (Staples)

3 – Hannah Snyder (Ridgefield)

100 Butterfly

1 – Marissa Healy (Staples), 56.04

2 – Kelly Montesi (Greenwich), 56.23

3 – Mia Fraas (Staples), 58.83

100 Freestyle

1 – Esme Hunter (Staples), 51.61

2 – Katie Czulewicz (Norwalk), 53.15

3 – Lily Kernaghan (Ludlowe), 53.22

500 Freestyle

1 – Sarah Grinalds (Ludlowe), 4:59.22

2 – Anna Turner (Ridgefield), 5:02.60

3 – Lillian Clisham (Greenwich), 5:05.54

200 Freestyle Relay

1 – Ludlowe (Lily Kernaghan, Lily Cumello, Megan Phelan, Sarah Grinalds), 1:37.64

2 – Ridgefield (Hannah Snyder, Jenna Leonard, Stephanie Bishop, Anna Turner), 1:38.29

3 – New Canaan (Maddie Haley, Alexandra Yee, Alexandra Mehos, Lizzy Colwell), 1:38.73

100 Backstroke

1 – Esme Hunter (Staples), 56.92

2 – Katy Saladin (Warde), 58.01

3 – Caroline Sweeney (New Canaan), 58.62

100 Breaststroke

1 – Lizzy Colwell (New Canaan), 1:05.03

2 – Meghan Lynch (Greenwich, 1:05.11

3 – Ellen Holmquist (Wilton), 1:06.42

400 Freestyle Relay

1 – Staples