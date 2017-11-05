FCIAC Swimming Championship results

Team Scores: 1 – Greenwich 308.5; 2 – New Canaan 301; 3 – Staples 270; 4 – Ridgefield 268; 5 – Wilton 266; 6 – Ludlowe 191; 7 – Norwalk/McMahon 180; 8 – Westhill/Stamford 153; 9 – Trumbull 133; 10 – Warde 102; 11 – Darien 78.
Individual Results (Top 3 in each event)
Note: Complete results will be posted as soon as they are received
200 Medley Relay
1 – Staples (Esme Hunter, Willow Woods, Marissa Healy, Annie Bowens), 1:46.32
2 – New Canaan (Alex Pastushan, Lizzy Colwell, Olivia Li, Caroline Sweeney), 1:47.32
3 – Greenwich (Taylor Schinto, Meghan Lynch, Kelly Montesi, Julia Merrill), 1:48.12
200 Freestyle
1 – Meghan Lynch (Greenwich), 1:50.64
2 – Anna Turner (Ridgefield), 1:51.22
3 – Lillian Clisham (Greenwich), 1:54.52
200 Individual Medley
1 – Lizzy Colwell (New Canaan), 2:06.12
2 – Ellen Holmquist (Wilton), 2:06.86
3 – Kelly Montesi (Greenwich), 2:07.41
50 Freestyle
1 – Sarah Grinalds (Ludlowe), 23.47
2 – Marissa Healy (Staples)
3 – Hannah Snyder (Ridgefield)
100 Butterfly
1 – Marissa Healy (Staples), 56.04
2 – Kelly Montesi (Greenwich), 56.23
3 – Mia Fraas (Staples), 58.83
100 Freestyle
1 – Esme Hunter (Staples), 51.61
2 – Katie Czulewicz (Norwalk), 53.15
3 – Lily Kernaghan (Ludlowe), 53.22
500 Freestyle
1 – Sarah Grinalds (Ludlowe), 4:59.22
2 – Anna Turner (Ridgefield), 5:02.60
3 – Lillian Clisham (Greenwich), 5:05.54
200 Freestyle Relay
1 – Ludlowe (Lily Kernaghan, Lily Cumello, Megan Phelan, Sarah Grinalds), 1:37.64
2 – Ridgefield (Hannah Snyder, Jenna Leonard, Stephanie Bishop, Anna Turner), 1:38.29
3 – New Canaan (Maddie Haley, Alexandra Yee, Alexandra Mehos, Lizzy Colwell), 1:38.73
100 Backstroke
1 – Esme Hunter (Staples), 56.92
2 – Katy Saladin (Warde), 58.01
3 – Caroline Sweeney (New Canaan), 58.62
100 Breaststroke
1 – Lizzy Colwell (New Canaan), 1:05.03
2 – Meghan Lynch (Greenwich, 1:05.11
3 – Ellen Holmquist (Wilton), 1:06.42
400 Freestyle Relay
1 – Staples