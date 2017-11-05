FCIAC Football Week Nine Scoreboard and Box Scores

Below is the scoreboard for football games played on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3 and 4. Scoring is included where provided.
Darien 27, Wilton 0
Wilton 0-0-0-0 0
Darien 0-14-0-13 27
First Quarter
No Scoring
Second Quarter
D – Nick Green, 3-yard run (Austin Hagander PAT)
D – Tyler Herget, 10-yard pass from Jack Joyce (Hagander PAT)
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
D – Mitch Pryor, 1-yard run (PAT blocked)
D – Green, 3-yard pass from Joyce (Hagander PAT)
New Canaan 32, Norwalk 12
New Canaan 2-23-0-7 32
Norwalk 0-6-6-0 12
First Quarter
NC – Safety
Second Quarter
NC – Grant Morse, 23-yard field goal
NOR – Ishwa Entzminger, 1-yard run (PAT failed)
NC – Griffin Arnone, 66-yard pass from Drew Pyne (PAT failed)
NC – Quintin O’Connell, 2-yard pass from Pyne (Morse PAT)
NC – Patrick Metzger, 12-yard pass from Pyne (Morse PAT)
Third Quarter
NOR – Jalen Elliott, 11-yard pass from Kyle Gordon (PAT blocked)
Fourth Quarter
NC – J.R. Moore, 10-yard run (Morse PAT)
Ludlowe 29, Danbury 28
Ludlowe 0-7-15-7 29
Danbury 14-0-7-7 28
Ludlowe Stats
Josh Evans – 24-for-36 passing, 371 yards, 3 TDs
Kevin Quinn – 14 rushes, 85 yards, 1 TD; 5 catches, 101 yards
Aiden Wykoff – 10 catches, 123 yards, 1 TD
Warde 32, Brien McMahon 29
McMahon 7-7-0-16 29
Warde 14-6-6-6 32
Saturday, Nov. 4
St. Joseph 49, Staples 9
Staples 6-3-0-0 9
St. Joseph 14-7-21-7 49
First Quarter
SJ – Michael Morrissey, 43-yard fumble return (Luke Kirby PAT)
STAP – Brandon Adrian, 1-yard run (PAT failed)
SJ – David Summers, 60-yard run (Kirby PAT)
Second Quarter
SJ – Will Diamantis, 5-yard pass from Summers (Kirby PAT)
STAP – Ben van der Marwe, 35-yard field goal
Third Quarter
SJ – Summers, 1-yard run (Kirby PAT)
SJ – Jaden Shirden, 8-yard run (Kirby PAT)
SJ – Jude Andrzejewski, 5-yard interception return (Kirby PAT)
Fourth Quarter
SJ – Diamantis, 29-yard pass from Summers (Kirby PAT)
Stamford 44, Bridgeport Central 6
Stamford 6-29-2-7 44
Central 6-0-0-0 6
First Quarter
BC – Dimitrie Ivey, 5-yard run
S – Lguenskee Saint Louis, 39-yard run
Second Quarter
S – Matthew Doyle, 5-yard run (conversion good)
S – Doyle, 1-yard run (William Martinez PAT)
S – Saint Louis, 45-yard pass from Terry Forrester (Martinez PAT)
S – Jason Baez, 30-yard pass from Forrester (Martinez PAT)
Third Quarter
S – Safety, Central snapped ball out of end zone
Fourth Quarter
S – Cam Freckleton, 5-yard run (Martinez PAT)
Westhill 29, Trumbull 21
Trumbull 7-7-7-0 21
Westhill 6-6-7-10 29
First Quarter
T – Colton Nicholas, 7-yard run (Ryan Cranston PAT)
WH – Wyklend Turenne, 7-yard pass from AJ Laccona (PAT blocked)
Second Quarter
T – Peter Schmitz, 65-yard pass from Nicholas (Cranston PAT)
WH – Angelo Nicholas, 64-yard pass from Laccona (run failed)
Third Quarter
T – Kyle Atherton, 11-yard pass from Nicholas (Cranston PAT)
WH – Nicholas, 9-yard pass from Laccona (Joe Emilio Regio PAT)
Fourth Quarter
WH – Noodles Meteyar, 56-yard pass from Laccona (Saquan Kelly run)
WH – Safety, quarterback stepped out of the back of the end zone
Greenwich 26, Ridgefield 21
Ridgefield 0-0-14-7 21
Greenwich 10-3-6-7 26
First Quarter
G – Elias Gianopolous, 49-yard pass from Gavin Muir (Zach Moore PAT)
G – Moore, 39-yard field goal
Second Quarter
G – Moore, 43-yard field goal
Third Quarter
R – Matt Lombardo, 1-yard pass from Greg Gatto (Harry Woodger PAT)
R – Jackson Mitchell, 43-yard pass from Gatto (Woodger PAT)
G – Tysen Comizio, 20-yard run (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
G – Comizio, 4-yard run (Moore PAT)
R – Lombardo, 6-yard pass from Gatto (Woodger PAT)
Killingly 49, Trinity Catholic 7
Trinity 7-0-0-0 7
Killingly 14-21-7-7 49