Latest Scores

FCIAC Football Week Nine Scoreboard and Box Scores

Posted by Dave Stewart on November 5, 2017 in All Highlights, Football, Football News, Highlights, News, Tournaments ·

Below is the scoreboard for football games played on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3 and 4. Scoring is included where provided.

Darien 27, Wilton 0

Wilton 0-0-0-0 0

Darien 0-14-0-13 27

First Quarter

No Scoring

Second Quarter

D – Nick Green, 3-yard run (Austin Hagander PAT)

D – Tyler Herget, 10-yard pass from Jack Joyce (Hagander PAT)

Third Quarter

No Scoring

Fourth Quarter
D – Mitch Pryor, 1-yard run (PAT blocked)

D – Green, 3-yard pass from Joyce (Hagander PAT)

New Canaan 32, Norwalk 12

New Canaan 2-23-0-7 32

Norwalk 0-6-6-0 12

First Quarter

NC – Safety

Second Quarter

NC – Grant Morse, 23-yard field goal

NOR – Ishwa Entzminger, 1-yard run (PAT failed)

NC – Griffin Arnone, 66-yard pass from Drew Pyne (PAT failed)

NC – Quintin O’Connell, 2-yard pass from Pyne (Morse PAT)

NC – Patrick Metzger, 12-yard pass from Pyne (Morse PAT)

Third Quarter

NOR – Jalen Elliott, 11-yard pass from Kyle Gordon (PAT blocked)

Fourth Quarter

NC – J.R. Moore, 10-yard run (Morse PAT)

Ludlowe 29, Danbury 28

Ludlowe 0-7-15-7 29

Danbury 14-0-7-7 28

Ludlowe Stats

Josh Evans – 24-for-36 passing, 371 yards, 3 TDs

Kevin Quinn – 14 rushes, 85 yards, 1 TD; 5 catches, 101 yards

Aiden Wykoff – 10 catches, 123 yards, 1 TD

Warde 32, Brien McMahon 29

McMahon 7-7-0-16 29

Warde 14-6-6-6 32

Saturday, Nov. 4

St. Joseph 49, Staples 9

Staples 6-3-0-0 9

St. Joseph 14-7-21-7 49

First Quarter

SJ – Michael Morrissey, 43-yard fumble return (Luke Kirby PAT)

STAP – Brandon Adrian, 1-yard run (PAT failed)

SJ – David Summers, 60-yard run (Kirby PAT)

Second Quarter

SJ – Will Diamantis, 5-yard pass from Summers (Kirby PAT)

STAP – Ben van der Marwe, 35-yard field goal

Third Quarter

SJ – Summers, 1-yard run (Kirby PAT)

SJ – Jaden Shirden, 8-yard run (Kirby PAT)

SJ – Jude Andrzejewski, 5-yard interception return (Kirby PAT)

Fourth Quarter

SJ – Diamantis, 29-yard pass from Summers (Kirby PAT)

Stamford 44, Bridgeport Central 6

Stamford 6-29-2-7 44

Central 6-0-0-0 6

First Quarter

BC – Dimitrie Ivey, 5-yard run

S – Lguenskee Saint Louis, 39-yard run

Second Quarter

S – Matthew Doyle, 5-yard run (conversion good)

S – Doyle, 1-yard run (William Martinez PAT)

S – Saint Louis, 45-yard pass from Terry Forrester (Martinez PAT)

S – Jason Baez, 30-yard pass from Forrester (Martinez PAT)

Third Quarter

S – Safety, Central snapped ball out of end zone

Fourth Quarter

S – Cam Freckleton, 5-yard run (Martinez PAT)

Westhill 29, Trumbull 21

Trumbull 7-7-7-0 21

Westhill 6-6-7-10 29

First Quarter

T – Colton Nicholas, 7-yard run (Ryan Cranston PAT)

WH – Wyklend Turenne, 7-yard pass from AJ Laccona (PAT blocked)

Second Quarter

T – Peter Schmitz, 65-yard pass from Nicholas (Cranston PAT)

WH – Angelo Nicholas, 64-yard pass from Laccona (run failed)

Third Quarter

T – Kyle Atherton, 11-yard pass from Nicholas (Cranston PAT)

WH – Nicholas, 9-yard pass from Laccona (Joe Emilio Regio PAT)

Fourth Quarter

WH – Noodles Meteyar, 56-yard pass from Laccona (Saquan Kelly run)

WH – Safety, quarterback stepped out of the back of the end zone

Greenwich 26, Ridgefield 21

Ridgefield 0-0-14-7 21

Greenwich 10-3-6-7 26

First Quarter

G – Elias Gianopolous, 49-yard pass from Gavin Muir (Zach Moore PAT)

G – Moore, 39-yard field goal

Second Quarter

G – Moore, 43-yard field goal

Third Quarter

R – Matt Lombardo, 1-yard pass from Greg Gatto (Harry Woodger PAT)

R – Jackson Mitchell, 43-yard pass from Gatto (Woodger PAT)

G – Tysen Comizio, 20-yard run (pass failed)

Fourth Quarter

G – Comizio, 4-yard run (Moore PAT)

R – Lombardo, 6-yard pass from Gatto (Woodger PAT)

Killingly 49, Trinity Catholic 7

Trinity 7-0-0-0 7

Killingly 14-21-7-7 49

