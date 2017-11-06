HAN Live: Class LL volleyball, New Canaan at Westhill, 5:30, Monday

A rematch of a dramatic regular-season contest is on deck as the New Canaan Rams visit the Westhill Vikings in the first round of the CIAC Class LL volleyball tournament on Monday, and you can see the game live on the HAN Network at 5:30 p.m.

The game is a CIAC broadcast and is a per-per-view event. You can get a One Day Pass for $5, and one month and 90-day passes are also available. Passes will allow you to see previously broadcasted games as well. Click here for details.

HAN Network’s FCIAC regular-season and FCIAC tournament games are free when viewed live.

New Canaan and Westhill squared off just 10 days ago on Oct. 27, when the Rams scoring a come-from-behind 3-2 win at NCHS.

New Canaan trailed 2-1 in sets and 20-17 in the fourth set before going on a 8-1 run to tie the match. The Rams then won the fifth and decisive set 15-6 to earn the match victory, which gave them a berth in the FCIAC tournament and knocked out Westhill.

The Vikings are the higher seed at No. 14 in Class LL after finishing the regular season with a 13-7 overall record. New Canaan is the No. 19 seed and owns a 12-9 record, which includes a loss to St. Joseph in the FCIAC quarterfinals.

New Canaan features senior co-captain and outside hitter Carson Allsteadt as a leading offensive force, and Allsteadt had 33 kills in the 3-2 win over Westhill. Senior outside hitter Jessica Parrino, senior libero Carey Callahan, and junior setter Emma Wheeler are also players to watch.

Westhill features sophomore outside hitter Sophia Thagouras, along with junior Nina Bakuradze, sophomore Caroline Boyd, and freshman Vana Servos.

The winner of Monday’s match will take on another FCIAC school in the second round: The third-seeded Ridgefield Tigers (16-3), who have a bye in the opening round.