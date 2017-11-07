FCIAC state tournament scoreboard and box scores for Monday, Nov. 6

Below is the boys soccer, volleyball, and field hockey scoreboard for state tournament games played on Monday, Nov. 6 . Statistics are included where provided.
Class LL Volleyball, First Round
New Canaan 3, Westhill 2
25-22, 20-25, 15-25, 25-17, 15-6
New Canaan Stats
Carson Allsteadt – 37 kills, 16 digs, 8 aces
Emma Wheeler – 47 assists, 7 digs, 2 aces
Jessica Parrino – 10 kills, 24 digs, 6 aces
Casey Callahan – 27 digs
Julia Salvatore – 3 aces
Westhill Stats
Vana Servos – 19 assists, 9 service points, 6 digs
Samantha Johns-Folkes – 10 kills, 5 blocks
Sophia Thagouras – 9 kills, 13 assists, 21 service points
Betsy Sachs – 7 kills, 7 digs, 5 service points
Nikki Newcomer – 6 kills, 17 digs
Trumbull 3, Wilbur Cross 0
25-21, 25-19, 25-17
Trumbull Stats
Jess Gibbs – 4 kills, 14 digs, 3 aces
Ally Nielsen – 24 assists, 3 digs, 1 kill
Becca Lubbert – 11 digs, 1 ace
Wilbur Cross Stats
Alaina Crewe – 4 kills, 3 blocks
Stamford 3, Hall 0
25-16, 25-14, 25-19
Stamford Stats
Andrea O’Connor – 19 kills, 3 blocks, 5 aces
Widline Thomas – 5 kills
Brooke Kelly – 19 assists. 2 kills. 14 points, 3 aces
Staples 3, Brien McMahon 0
25-16, 25-14, 25-18
Staples Stats
Amanda Troelstra – 8 kills, 1 block
Isabella Jagenberg – 7 kills, 3 blocks
Mackenzie Lesher – 8 kills
Glastonbury 3, Warde 0
25-21, 25-17, 25-12
Danbury 3, Kennedy 0
25-10, 25-11, 25-14
Greenwich 3, Darien 0
25-19, 25-17, 25-6
Class LL Boys Soccer, First Round
Staples 1, Stamford 0 (2 OTs)
Staples 0-0-1-0 1
Stamford 0-0-0-0 0
Staples Scoring: Timmy Liles 1 goal
Greenwich 2, Hamden 0
Hamden 0-0 0
Greenwich 0-2 2
Greenwich Scoring: Francisco Liguori 1 goal; Woojin Kwak 1 goal; Kai Jennings 1 assist; Thomas Lewis 1 assist
Goalies
H – Marcus Anthony Carrington 12 saves
G – Jimmy Johnson 5 saves
Trumbull 2, Cheshire 0
Cheshire 0-0 0
Trumbull 2-0 2
Trumbull Scoring: Jason Weinstein 1 goal; Christopher Conaway 1 goal; Myles Summers 2 assists – Goals were scored in 10th and 12th minutes
Goalies
C – Nathan Pisani 2 saves
T – Christopher Calabrese 3 saves
Shots: C-5; T-12
Ridgefield 3, Bridgeport Central 2
Central 0-2 2
Ridgefield 3-0 3
Central Scoring: Jonathan Gomes 1 goal
Ridgefield Scoring: JT Siano 2 goals; Christian DeVivo 1 goal; Nick David 1 assist
Norwalk 3, South Windsor 1
Norwalk 1-2 3
South Windsor 1-0 1
Norwalk Scoring: Sebastian Echeverri 2 goals; Michael Hidalgo 1 goal; Joshua Velez 1 assist
South Windsor Scoring: Matthew Dion 1 goal
Goalies
N – Cole Judkins and Gianluca Trofa
SW – Hunter Pasqualini
Warde 2, Newtown 2 (Warde 9-8 PKs)
Warde 0-2-0-0 2
Newtown 2-0-0-0 2
Warde wins 9-8 on PKs
Sam Stalling hit the 9th PK for Warde and Newtown’s final shot went over the top
Warde Scoring: Anthony Zarlenga 1 goal; Nathan Ulman 1 goal
Newtown Scoring: Jack Oltran 1 goal; Nick Weiland 1 goal
Danbury 0, Ludlowe 0 (Danbury 5-3 PKs)
Farmington 5, Westhill 1
Class L Boys Soccer, First Round
Wilton 4, Wilcox Tech 0
Wilton 2-2 4
Wilcox 0-0 0
Wilton Scoring: John Brown 1 goal; Alec Ziluca 1 goal; Joshua Bender 1 goal; Tim Foley 1 goal
Class L Field Hockey, Qualifying Round
Ridgefield 4, Conard 1
Conard 0-1 1
Ridgefield 1-3 4
Cheshire Scoring: Katlin Schulken 1 goal
Ridgefield Scoring: Katie Pieterse 2 goals; Cate Irving 2 goals
Goalies
C – Emily McDill 10 saves
R – Ellie Kaiser 0 saves
Shots: C – 1; R – 4