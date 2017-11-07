FCIAC state tournament scoreboard and box scores for Monday, Nov. 6

Below is the boys soccer, volleyball, and field hockey scoreboard for state tournament games played on Monday, Nov. 6 . Statistics are included where provided.

Class LL Volleyball, First Round

New Canaan 3, Westhill 2

25-22, 20-25, 15-25, 25-17, 15-6

New Canaan Stats

Carson Allsteadt – 37 kills, 16 digs, 8 aces

Emma Wheeler – 47 assists, 7 digs, 2 aces

Jessica Parrino – 10 kills, 24 digs, 6 aces

Casey Callahan – 27 digs

Julia Salvatore – 3 aces

Westhill Stats

Vana Servos – 19 assists, 9 service points, 6 digs

Samantha Johns-Folkes – 10 kills, 5 blocks

Sophia Thagouras – 9 kills, 13 assists, 21 service points

Betsy Sachs – 7 kills, 7 digs, 5 service points

Nikki Newcomer – 6 kills, 17 digs

Trumbull 3, Wilbur Cross 0

25-21, 25-19, 25-17

Trumbull Stats

Jess Gibbs – 4 kills, 14 digs, 3 aces

Ally Nielsen – 24 assists, 3 digs, 1 kill

Becca Lubbert – 11 digs, 1 ace

Wilbur Cross Stats

Alaina Crewe – 4 kills, 3 blocks

Stamford 3, Hall 0

25-16, 25-14, 25-19

Stamford Stats

Andrea O’Connor – 19 kills, 3 blocks, 5 aces

Widline Thomas – 5 kills

Brooke Kelly – 19 assists. 2 kills. 14 points, 3 aces

Staples 3, Brien McMahon 0

25-16, 25-14, 25-18

Staples Stats

Amanda Troelstra – 8 kills, 1 block

Isabella Jagenberg – 7 kills, 3 blocks

Mackenzie Lesher – 8 kills

Glastonbury 3, Warde 0

25-21, 25-17, 25-12

Danbury 3, Kennedy 0

25-10, 25-11, 25-14

Greenwich 3, Darien 0

25-19, 25-17, 25-6

Class LL Boys Soccer, First Round

Staples 1, Stamford 0 (2 OTs)

Staples 0-0-1-0 1

Stamford 0-0-0-0 0

Staples Scoring: Timmy Liles 1 goal

Greenwich 2, Hamden 0

Hamden 0-0 0

Greenwich 0-2 2

Greenwich Scoring: Francisco Liguori 1 goal; Woojin Kwak 1 goal; Kai Jennings 1 assist; Thomas Lewis 1 assist

Goalies

H – Marcus Anthony Carrington 12 saves

G – Jimmy Johnson 5 saves

Trumbull 2, Cheshire 0

Cheshire 0-0 0

Trumbull 2-0 2

Trumbull Scoring: Jason Weinstein 1 goal; Christopher Conaway 1 goal; Myles Summers 2 assists – Goals were scored in 10th and 12th minutes

Goalies

C – Nathan Pisani 2 saves

T – Christopher Calabrese 3 saves

Shots: C-5; T-12

Ridgefield 3, Bridgeport Central 2

Central 0-2 2

Ridgefield 3-0 3

Central Scoring: Jonathan Gomes 1 goal

Ridgefield Scoring: JT Siano 2 goals; Christian DeVivo 1 goal; Nick David 1 assist

Norwalk 3, South Windsor 1

Norwalk 1-2 3

South Windsor 1-0 1

Norwalk Scoring: Sebastian Echeverri 2 goals; Michael Hidalgo 1 goal; Joshua Velez 1 assist

South Windsor Scoring: Matthew Dion 1 goal

Goalies

N – Cole Judkins and Gianluca Trofa

SW – Hunter Pasqualini

Warde 2, Newtown 2 (Warde 9-8 PKs)

Warde 0-2-0-0 2

Newtown 2-0-0-0 2

Warde wins 9-8 on PKs

Sam Stalling hit the 9th PK for Warde and Newtown’s final shot went over the top

Warde Scoring: Anthony Zarlenga 1 goal; Nathan Ulman 1 goal

Newtown Scoring: Jack Oltran 1 goal; Nick Weiland 1 goal

Danbury 0, Ludlowe 0 (Danbury 5-3 PKs)

Farmington 5, Westhill 1

Class L Boys Soccer, First Round

Wilton 4, Wilcox Tech 0

Wilton 2-2 4

Wilcox 0-0 0

Wilton Scoring: John Brown 1 goal; Alec Ziluca 1 goal; Joshua Bender 1 goal; Tim Foley 1 goal

Class L Field Hockey, Qualifying Round

Ridgefield 4, Conard 1

Conard 0-1 1

Ridgefield 1-3 4

Cheshire Scoring: Katlin Schulken 1 goal

Ridgefield Scoring: Katie Pieterse 2 goals; Cate Irving 2 goals

Goalies

C – Emily McDill 10 saves

R – Ellie Kaiser 0 saves

Shots: C – 1; R – 4