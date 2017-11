Class LL Boys Soccer, Second Round – Danbury 2, New Milford 1 (2 OT)

Danbury 0-1-1-0 2

New Milford 1-0-0-0 1

Danbury Scoring: Felipe Alves 1 goal; Andrew Penaranda 1 goal

New Milford Scoring: Shane Fedigan 1 goal

No. 23 Danbury will play at No. 2 Glastonbury in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10